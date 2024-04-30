Marts: High demand for cattle at Fivemiletown Mart, sucklers selling to £1680
Cattle on high demand in Fivemiletown with sucklers selling to £1680 and store cattle to 354ppk.
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Bullocks
W Graham £1070/450kg £890/330kg S McGuigan £1040/360kg £960/320kg £940/310kg R Condell £1020/330kg £930/320kg I Thompson £930/300kg E McKenna £930/290kg C McCarron £810/240kg H Armstrong £740/300kg £730/260kg £700/280kg M Duncan £710/340kg and E Connolly £700/280kg.
Heifers
R Brunt £1310/580kg S Armstrong £1260/380kg R McCrea £1030/360kg £1020/350kg M Duncan £990/460kg WA Johnston £990/380kg C Johnston £980/450kg £940/440kg W Graham £940/260kg C McCarron £910/370kg £880/260kg £810/330kg W Johnston £850/390kg J Breen £840/290kg £820/370kg £810/280kg and R McCrea £840/240kg.