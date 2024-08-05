Marts: In the fatstock ring at Clogher Mart, beef bred cows selling to £2284.80

A smaller entry of 807 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 3rd August produced a very firm demand for a lot of quality stocked in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2284-80 for an 880kg Limousin to £272 per 100kg with an 880kg Charolais to £2200 at £250 per 100kg and selling to £286 per 100kg for a 760kg Limousin to £2173-60.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1938-80 for a 740kg Limousin to £262 per 100kg. with a 730kg Limousin to £1810-40 £248 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1343-20 for a 730kg to £184 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2060 for a 1030kg Charolais to £200.

Fat steers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 730kg Charolais to £2073-20.

Fat heifers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 530kg Aubrac to £1558-20.

In the store rings strong steers sold to £2430 for an 820kg Limousin (£296) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2020.

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 595kg Charolais (£301) with a 590kg Limousin to £1750 (£296).

Med weight steers sold to £1580 for a 500kg Limousin (£316) to £319 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1340.

Smaller steers sold to £1240 for a 375kg Limousin (£330).

Strong heifers sold to £1780 for a 650kg Limousin (£274) to £288 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais to £1700.

Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 560kg Charolais (£303) to £315 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1670.

Med weight heifers sold to £1580 for a 500kg Limousin (£316) to £347 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1440 and a 420kg Charolais to £1450 (£345).

Smaller heifers sold to £1250 for a 400kg Charolais (£312).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1490 for a 455kg Limousin (£327) to £383 per 100kg for a 360kg Limousin to £1380.

Weanling heifers sold to £1860 for a 440kg Limousin (£422) with a 410kg Limousin to £1220 (£297).

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2000 and £1950.

Suckler outfits sold to £2550, £2380, and £2170.

Incalf heifers sold to £2400, £2200 and £2060.

Bull calves sold to £430 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £400 for Limousin and £400 for Hereford.

Male lumps sold to £1140 for Simmental and £1110 for Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £650 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Stewartstown producer 760kg Limousin to £286 (£2173-60) Co Armagh producer 840kg Limousin to £272 (£2284-80) Fivemiletown producer 740kg Limousin to £262 (£1938-80) Fivemiletown producer 880kg Charolais to £250 (£2200) Brookeborough producer 670kg Saler to £250 (£1675) Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £248 (£1810-40) 620kg Limousin to £248 (|£1537-60) and 590kg Limousin to £234 (£1380-60) Keady producer 620kg Limousin to £246 (£1525-20) Derrylin producer 760kg Belgian Blue to £238 (£1808-80) Sixmilecross producer 590kg Belgian Blue to £234 (£1380-60) Clogher producer 610kg Limousin to £234 (£1427-40) Rosslea producer 550kg Charolais to £232 (£1276) and Derrylin producer 740kg Limousin to £232 (£1716-80).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £230 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £232 to £262 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1343-20 for a 730kg to £184.

Other fleshed Friesians sold from £162 to £176 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £130 to £146 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £95 to £122 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Enniskillen producer 1030kg Charolais to £200 per 100kg (£2060).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £284 per 100kg for a 730kg to (£2073-20); Limousin steers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 720kg Limousin to £1958-40; Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 740kg to £1924-00; Hereford steers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 920kg to £2336-80) and Fleckvieh steers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 660kg to £1504-80.

Fat heifers

Aubrac heifers sold to £294 per 100kg for a 530kg to £1558-20; Limousin heifers sold to £266 for a 600kg to (£1596); Belgian Blue heifers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1545-80); Charolais heifers sold to £250 for a 540kg to £1350; Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 630kg to (£1512); Fleckvieh heifers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 540kg to (£1274-40) and Friesian heifers sold to £224 per 100kg for a 590kg to (£1321-60).

Store bullocks

Demand remains very firm in this section with strong steers selling to £2430 for an 820kg Limousin (£296) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2020.

Other quality steers sold from £255 to £295 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 595kg Charolais (£301) and selling to £337 per 100kg for a 525kg Charolais to £1770.

Others sold from £261 to £310 per 100kg for a 535kg Charolais to £1660.

Leading prices

E James Dungannon 820kg Limousin to £2430 (£296) 695kg Charolais to £1980 (£285) and 725kg Charolais to £1960 (£270) Pat Traynor Ballygawley 820kg Charolais to £2160 (£263) 750kg Charolais to £2150 (£286) 740kg Charolais to £2120 (£286) 825kg Charolais to £2100 (£255) and 735kg Charolais to £1980 (£269) H McCarney Fintona 700kg Charolais to £2060 (£295) and 730kg Charolais to £2060 (£282) S Corley Aughnacloy 710kg Charolais to £2060 (£290) 715kg Charolais to £2000 (|£280) 715kg Charolais to £1990 (£278) and 690kg Charolais to £1980 (£282) D Connelly Trillick 750kg Charolais to £2040 (£272) and 690kg Saler to £1970 (£285) P Greenaway Dungannon 660kg Charolais to £2020 (£306) and R Hall Fivemiletown 715kg Simmental to £2020 (£282) 700kg Charolais to £1980 (£283) and 665kg Limousin to £1950 (£293).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £1790 for a 595kg Charolais (£301) 590kg Limousin to £1750 (£296) 595kg Simmental to £1710 (£287) and 595kg Charolais to £1660 (£279) for M/S B and D Doris Lurgan. Dungannon producer 525kg Charolais to £1770 (£337) A Norris Dungannon 590kg Limousin to £1680 (£287) 570kg Limousin to £1620 (£284) and 535kg Limousin to £1500 (£280) F O'Kane Trillick 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291) and 540kg Charolais to £1590 (£294) G Haughey Fintona 535kg Charolais to £1660 (£310) 545kg Charolais to £1640 (£301) and 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290) J Grimley Armagh 590kg Limousin to £1600 (£271) 535kg Limousin to £1400 (£261) and S Corley Aughnacloy 565kg Limousin to £1600 (£283).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with a 500kg Limousin selling to £1580 (£316) and selling to £319 per 100kg for a 420kg Limousin to £1340.

Most other quality lots sold from £252 to £310 per 100kg.

Leading prices

T Mulholland Co Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1580 (|£316) and 425kg Limousin to £1260 (£296) P J Bell Cookstown 480kg Limousin to £1490 (£310) G Haughey Fintona 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£300) E McWilliams Seskinore 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302) and 460kg Charolais to £1300 (£282) M Greenaway Dungannon 480kg Simmental to £1430 (£298) 495kg Charolais to £1280 (£258) 475kg Charolais to £1270 (£267) and 445kg Charolais to £1260 (£283) A Norris Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1380 (£281) R Leonard Fermanagh 455kg Limousin to £1380 (£303) 420kg Limousin to £1340 (£319) P J Farley Sixmilecross 450kg Limousin to £1370 (£304) R McKernan Londonderry 490kg Belgian Blue to £1310 (£267) I Rosborough Claudy 500kg Limousin to £1260 (£252) P Woods Dungannon 490kg Belgian Blue to £1220. M Scott Armagh 480kg Belgian Blue to £1210 (£252)

Smaller steers 400kg and under

G Mulrine Augher 375kg Limousin to £1240 (£330) 340kg Charolais to £1130, 315kg Limousin to £1000, 345kg Limousin to £1000, 345kg Charolais to £970, and 305kg Limousin to £700. R Leonard Fermanagh 330kg Limousin to £1150. W Bothwell Fivemiletown 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £960and 330kg Holstein to £600.

Store heifers

Another good turnout last week sold to a steady demand with strong heifers selling to £1780 for a 650kg Limousin (£274) and selling to £288 per 100kg twice for a 590kg Charolais to £1700 each other quality heifers sold from £269 to £284 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 560kg Charolais (£303) and selling to £315 per 100kg for a 530kg Charolais to £1670 with a 510kg Charolais to £1600 (£313).

Leading prices

S Colton Newmills 650kg Limousin to £1780 (£274) and 595kg Limousin to £1690 (£284) S McGovern Clogher 590kg Charolais to £1700 (£288) Stewartstown producer 590kg Charolais to £1700 (£288) P P Kernan Killylea 715kg Belgian Blue to £1690 (£236) F O'Kane Trillick 625kg Charolais to £1630 (£265) C Keys Fivemiletown 605kg Limousin to £1630 (£269) 610kg Charolais to £1620 (£265) and A Dunwoody Clogher 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1600 (£271).

Forward heifers sold to £1700 for a 560kg Charolais to £303 for M McVeigh Dungannon. H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 530kg Charolais to £1670 (£315) B and M Fee Lisbellaw 580kg Charolais to £1650 (£284) F O'Kane Trillick 545kg Charolais to £1630 (£299) and 565kg Charolais to £1620 (£287) Stewartstown producer 535kg Charolais to £1610 (£301) 510kg Charolais to £1600 (£313) and 550kg Charolais to £1590 (£289) J H Keys Fivemiletown 535kg Charolais to £1580 (£295) S McGovern Clogher 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304)

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Strong demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1580 for a 500kg Limousin (£316) and selling to a high of £347 per 100kg for a 415kg Charolais to £1440 with a 420kg Charolais to £1450 (£345) other quality lots sold from £269 to £333 per 100kg.

Leading prices

H C Bothwell Fivemiletown 500kg Limousin to £1580 (£316) Omagh Produce 480kg Limousin to £1560 (£325) 450kg Charolais to £1500 (£333) 455kg Charolais to £1460 (£321) 420kg Charolais to £1450 (£345) 415kg Charolais to £1440 (£347) 455kg Charolais to £1430 (£314) and 455kg Charolais to £1370 (£301) J H Keys Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1520 (£307) 475kg Limousin to £1510 (£318) 465kg Charolais to £1490 (£320) and 470kg Limousin to £1410 (£300) S McGovern Clogher 485kg Charolais to £1510 (£311) E McBride Ballygawley 445kg Belgian Blue to £1470 (£330) and 455kg Shorthorn beef to £1380 (£303) P J Farley Sixmilecross 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) A Dunwoody Clogher 495kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1330 (£269) J P Connelly Castlederg 480kg Limousin to £1330 (£277) 480kg Charolais to £1320 (£275) and 460kg Baltata Bruna to £1320 (£287).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

E McBride Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £1250 (£312) 375kg Charolais to £1030 365kg Charolais to £1010, and 365kg Charolais to £980. P J Farley Sixmilecross 400kg Limousin to £1230. H Connelly Castlederg 395kg Charolais to £1140 J P Connelly Castlederg 375kg Limousin to £1070 and 395kg Charolais to £1040. J Quinn Coalisland 390kg Simmental to £1050. D Liggett Clogher 390kg Charolais to £1050 and 380kg Charolais to £950. T Garland Beragh 395kg Aberdeen Angus to £890. T Donohoe Fermanagh 395kg Belgian Blue to £880, 385kg Belgian Blue to £870, 375kg Aberdeen Angus to £820, 310kg Belgian Blue to £790, 325kg Belgian Blue to £790 and 305kg Belgian Blue to £770. T Davis Strabane 400kg Simmental to £870 and 385kg Simmental to £850.

Weanlings

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1490 for a 455kg Limousin (£327) and selling to a high of £383 per 100kg for a 360kg Limousin to £1380.

Lots of other quality males sold from £292 to £368 per 100kg for a 350kg Limousin to £1290.

Stronger males sold to £1360 for a 490kg Limousin (£277).

Weanling heifers sold to £1860 for a 440kg Limousin (£422) with a 410kg Limousin to £1220 (£297).

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

M McLoughlin Dungannon 455kg Limousin to £1490 (£327) 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) and 380kg Limousin to £1320 (£347) M A Flynn Rosslea 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£327) 440kg Charolais to £1420 (£322) and 415kg Charolais to £1270 (£306) F McConville Ballygawley 360kg Limousin to £1380 (£383) 440kg Limousin to £1370 (£311) 395kg Limousin to £1350 (£342) 380kg Limousin to £1330 (£350) and 350kg Limousin to £1290 (£368) C and K McQuaid Trillick 375kg Limousin to £1380 (£368) G J McKenna Clogher 370kg Charolais to £1360 (£367) and 355kg Limousin to £1270 (£358) E Askin Ballygawley 375kg Charolais to £1280 (£341) M Meegan Eskra 435kg Charolais to £1270 (£292) PJ Farley Sixmilecross 405kg Limousin to £1260 (£311) Stronger Males M McLoughlin Dungannon 490kg Limousin to £1360 (£277) and R McKean Strabane 530kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£245) and 545kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£238).

Weanling heifers

M McLoughlin Dungannon 440kg Limousin to £1860 (£422) and 410kg Limousin to £1220 (£297) P J Farley Sixmilecross 410kg Limousin to £1210 (£295) 430kg Limousin to £1150 (£267) and 385kg Limousin to £1070 (£278) M Meegan Eskra 400kg Charolais to £1140 (£285) 370kg Limousin to £960 and 390kg Limousin to £950. H C Stubbs Lisnaskea 405kg Charolais to £1120 (£276) and 365kg Charolais to £970. W J Brown Omagh 375kg Charolais to £1040 (£277) and 360kg Simmental to £1020 (£283) B and M McCrystal Omagh 380kg Limousin to £1030 (£271) 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £890, 330kg Limousin to £890, 330kg Charolais to £860 and 360kg Limousin to £840. M Ellison Dungannon 380kg Limousin to £980 and 385kg Limousin to £900.

Dairy cows and heifers

A good steady demand last week again with a Ballygawley producer selling calved heifers to £2000 and £1700. Dungannon producer £1950 for calved heifer. Banbridge producer £1600 for calved heifer. Londonderry producer £1400 for second calver £1070 for third calver and £980 for second calver.

Suckler cows and calves

Another large entry sold easily to a keen demand for a lot of quality stock on offer.

This week a Derrylin producer sold a heifer with heifer calf to £2550. Newtownstewart producer £2380 for second calver with bull calf. and £1310 for 2012 cow with heifer calf. Dungannon producer £2170 for second calver with bull calf and £1850 for third calver with bull calf. Co Armagh producer £1950 for heifer with bull calf. K Kelly Omagh £1860 for heifer with heifer calf. Pomeroy producer £1810 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Fermanagh producer £1800 and £1500 for heifers with bull calves and £1790 and £1480 for heifers with heifer calves. Seskinore producer £1710 for heifer with bull calf. Co Armagh producer £1670 for heifer with bull calf. Dungannon producer £1450 and £1320 for heifers with bull calves. Crumlin producer £1400 and £1380 for heifers with bull calves. Keady producer £1400 for heifer with bull calf. Dungannon producer £1380 for heifer with bull calf.

A selection of quality incalf heifers from a local producer sold £2400, £2220, £2060, 1890, and £1850. Fermanagh producer £1480. Pomeroy producer £1350.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A brisk demand in this section with Bull Calves selling to £430 for Limousin to C McElduff Omagh. W J Patterson Omagh £400 for Aberdeen Angus £400 and £330 for a Belgian Blues to G Jordan Fermanagh. J J Maguire Rosslea £365 for Charolais; H Connelly Rosslea £310 and £250 for Simmentals; P J McElduff Dungannon £295 for Limousin and J Morton Kinawley £255 for Belgian Blue

Heifer calves

Armagh producer £400 for Limousin £400 for Hereford and £390 for Charolais; L Elliott Fivemiletown £375 x 2 and £360 for Hereford and £360 x 3 for Aberdeen Angus; E and A Thompson Tempo £360 for Hereford; G Jordan Newtownbutler £355 for Belgian Blue; Dungannon producer £350 for Shorthorn beef and P J McElduff Dungannon £315 for Limousin.

Reared male lumps

A McCarney Seskinore £1140 for Simmental; E Smyth Keady £1110 for Charolais; P McCallan Carrickmore £700 and £590 for Charolais; R Hagan Dungannon £700 and £580 for Charolais; Armagh producer £700 for Limousin; R McConnell Fintona £650 for Aberdeen Angus; B Crudden Fivemiletown £560 for Charolais and E and A Thompson Tempo £480 for Hereford.

Reared female lumps

Armagh producer £650 for Charolais and £570 for Limousin; B Crudden Fivemiletown £650 and £550 for Charolais; M Ellison Dungannon 530 for Hereford; C McCarron Fermanagh £500 for Limousin; D K Bloomfield Clogher £500 for Limousin; C Hughes Armagh £420 for Charolais; T Simpson Ederney £400 x 2 for Speckled Park and W J Patterson Omagh £400 for Aberdeen Angus.