Marts: In the fatstock ring at Clogher Mart beef bred cows sold to £2257-60 for 830kg
In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2257-60 for an 830kg Charolais to £272 per 100kg followed by a 750kg Limousin to £1935 at £258 per 100kg with a 690kg Limousin to £1849 - 20 £268 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £1863-20 with a 650kg Limousin to £274 at ££1781 and a 700kg Charolais to £262 at ££1834.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 per 100kg for a 580kg to £986.
Fat bulls sold to £218 per 100kg for an 850kg Charolais to £1853.
Fat steers sold to £260 per 100kg for a 620kg Limousin.
Fat heifers sold to £278 for a 500kg Limousin.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2340 for a 860kg Belgian Blue £272 per 100kg and selling to £314 per 100kg for a 655kg Belgian Blue to £2060.
Forward steers sold to £1660 for a 590kg Charolais (£281) to £301 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1520.
Med weight steers sold to £1500 for a 500kg Charolais (£300) to £312 per 100kg for a 465kg Limousin to £1450.
Smaller steers sold to £1420 for a 390kg Limousin (£364).
Heavy heifers sold to £1840 for a 645kg Charolais (£285) with a 625kg Charolais to £1810 (£289).
Forward heifers sold to £1640 for a 575kg Charolais (£285) to £293 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1600.
Med weight heifers sold to £1550 for a 480kg Charolais (£323) with a 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308).
Smaller heifers sold to £1190 for a 400kg Charolais.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1430 for a 370kg Charolais (£386) with a 310kg Charolais to £1160 (£374).
Weanling heifers sold to £1400 for a 365kg Limousin (£383) with a 285kg Charolais to £1010 (£354).
Dairy cows sold to £1680 with springing cows to £1320.
Breeding bulls sold to £3160 and £2600 for pedigree registered Limousins.
Suckler outfits sold to £2400 twice and £2000 twice.
Bull calves sold to £690 for Charolais.
Heifer calves sold to £475 for Limousin.
Reared male lumps sold to £960 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £1000 for Limousin
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Ballinamallard producer 680kg Limousin to £274 (£1863-20)and 740kg Charolais to £230 (£1702) Cookstown producer 650kg Limousin to £274 (£1791) and 750kg Limousin.to £258 (£1935) Ballynahinch producer 830kg Charolais to £272 (£2257-60) Fintona producer 690kg Limousin to £268 (£1849-20) Augher producer 700kg Charolais to £262 (£1834) Fintona producer 690kg Limousin to £250 (£1725) Cookstown producer 650kg Limousin to £244 (£1586) Aghalee producer 740kg Limousin to £240 (£1776) Rosslea producer 700kgb Limousin to £236 (£1675-60) Augher producer 710kg Simmental to £236 (£1675-60) Clogher producer 580kg Charolais to £236 (£1368-80) Strabane producer 560kg Charolais to £236 (£1321-60) Caledon producer 550kg Belted Galloway to £236 (£1298) Ballygawley producer 540kg Charolais to £232 (£1252-80) Clogher producer 760kg Charolais to £232 (£1763-20) Ederney producer 670kg Limousin to £230 (£1541) and Ballygawley producer 730kg Belgian Blue to £230 (£1679).
Other quality beef bred sold from £220 to £228 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.
Quality beef bred cow heifers sold from £250 to £274 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £170 per 100kg for a 580kg to £986 others sold from £150 to £166 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £120 to £140 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Ederney producer 850kg Charolais to £218 (£1853) Antrim producer 750kg Aberdeen Angus to £188 (£1410) Omagh producer 940kg Charolais to £180 (£1692) and Ardglass producer 970kg Aberdeen Angus to £164 (£1590-80).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 710kg to £1931-20 Hereford steers sold to £252 for a 660kg to £1663-20. Charolais steers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1575. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 540kg to £1317-60. Friesian steers sold to £208 per 100kg for a 530kg to £1102-40.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 500kg to £1390. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 530kg to £1335-60. Charolais heifers sold to £250 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1475. Hereford heifers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 570kg to £1299-60. Shorthorn beef heifers sold to £214 per 100kg for a 560kg to £1198-40. Holstein heifers sold to £182 per 100kg for a 490kg to £891-80.
Store bullocks
A very brisk demand in this section with quality steers selling to a high of £2340 for an 860kg Belgian Blue (£272) and selling to £314 per 100kg for a 655kg Belgian Blue to £2060 several other quality lots sold from £266 to £291 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1660 for a 590kg Charolais (£281) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 505kg Limousin to £1520.
Leading prices:
Lisnaskea producer 860kg Belgian Blue to £2340 (£272) and 820kg Limousin to £2310 (£281) J Allen Ballygawley 800kg Charolais to £2130 (£266) H Mulholland Glenavy 760kg Simmental to £2110 (£277) 695kg Charolais to £1990 (£286) 695kg Limousin to £1980 (£285) and 660kg Charolais to £1920 (£291) Enniskillen producer 655kg Belgian Blue to £2060 (£314) 720kg Charolais to £1950 (£271) 675kg Charolais to £1860 (£275) 660kg Charolais to £1860 (£282) 640kg Limousin to £1830 (£286) 685kg Charolais to £1800 (£262) and 640kg Charolais to £1800 (£281) Des Greenaway Portadown 675kg Limousin to £1920 (£284) and 680kg Charolais to £1890 (£278) M Mallon Dungannon 655kg Charolais to £1840 (£281) D Orr Benburb 660kg Charolais to £1800 (£272) A Williamson Dungannon 625kg Limousin to £1800 (£288) and J P Early Fintona 640kg Limousin to £1790 (£277).
Forward steers 505kg to 590kg
Sold to £1660 for a 590kg Charolais to M Mallon Dungannon. A Sloane Armagh 580kg Charolais to £1650 (£284) and 570kg Charolais to £1590 (£279) A Williamson Dungannon 560kg Limousin to £1630 (£291) 595kg Charolais to £1630 (£274) 565kg Limousin to £1580 (£279) and 510kg Limousin to £1490 (£292) N Wigham Fivemiletown 555kg British Blue to £1590 and 590kg British Blue to £1530 (£259) D Monaghan Cookstown 505kg Limousin to £1520 (£301) and E F McKenna Clogher 535kg Aberdeen Angus to £1500 (£280 and 515kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£279).
Med weight steers 405kg to 500kg
Strong demand in this section with a 500kg Charolais selling to £1500 (£300) and selling to £312 per 100kg for a 465kg Limousin to £1450.
Leading prices
A Sloane Armagh 500kg Charolais to £1500 (£300) Drumrusk Farms Benburb 465kg Limousin to £1450 (£312) 480kg Limousin to £1350 (£281) 405kg Limousin to £1230 (£303) and 455kg Belgian Blue to £1160 (£255) S and C Monaghan Cookstown 440kg Limousin to £1310 (£297) E Nicholl Magherafelt 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£294) 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£293) J Stephens Portadown 430kg Charolais to £1230 (£286) and 440kg Charolais to £1030 (£234) J Milliken Armagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1210 (£244) N Brown Killylea 465kg Charolais to £1190 (£256) and 500kg Charolais to £1190 (£238) and D Williamson Fivemiletown 475kg Limousin to £1170 (£246).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 390kg Limousin to £1420 (£364) S and C Monaghan Cookstown 400kg Limousin to £1170 (£292) E Nicholl Magherafelt 385kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£285) and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. Drumrusk Farms Benburb 400kg Limousin to £1070 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £1010. J Montague Beragh 370kg Limousin to £1010.
Store heifers
A good steady demand in this section with a 645kg Charolais selling to £1840 (£285) with other quality lots selling to £289 per 100kg for a 625kg Charolais to £1810.
Several others sold from £255 to £286 per 100k.
Forward heifers
Sold to £285 per 100kg for a 575kg Charolais and selling to £1640 to £293 per 100kg for a 545kg Limousin to £1600.
Leading prices
Fermanagh producer 645kg Charolais to £1840 (£285) 625kg Charolais to £1810 (£289) 595kg Limousin to £1760 (£295) 590kg Charolais to £1690 (£286) 640kg Charolais to £1680 (£262) and 600kg Limousin to £1660 (£276) I Telford Fintona 695kg Belgian Blue to £1740 (£250) 620kg Aberdeen Angus to £1580 (£255 and 595kg Belgian Blue to £1540 (£259) T Beggan Rosslea 595kg Limousin to £1700 (£285) and H Mullholland Glenavy 640kg Limousin to £1650 (£258).
Forward heifers 545kg to 575kg sold to £1640 for a 575kg Charolais (£285) 550kg Limousin to £1630 (£286) and 550kg Limousin to £1630 (£296) J Morton Armagh 560kg Limousin to £1600 (£285) 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) 565kg Limousin to £1590 (£281) 545kg Charolais to £1580 (£290) and 575kg Charolais to £1580 (£275) D Dolan Macken 570kg Limousin to £1630 (£286) and A F McKenna Augher 545kg Charolais to £1600 (£293).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
Very sharp demand for quality lots in this section with a 480kg Charolais to £1550 (£323) with a 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308).
Most others sold from £250 to £301 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J Allen Ballygawley 480kg Charolais to £1550 (£323) 490kg Limousin to £1510 (£308) and 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) J Byers Lisbellaw 500kg Limousin to £1480 (£296) O and L Mallon Aughnacloy 485kg Charolais to £1460 (£301) and 485kg Charolais to £1390 (£286) A F McKenna Augher500kg Limousin to £1440 (£288) G O'Donnell Castlederg 440kg Limousin to £1290 (£293) J McAleer Dromore 450kg Charolais to £1240 (£275) T Beggan Rosslea 455kg Limousin to £1220 (£268) Craigavon producer 440kg Limousin to £1210 (£275) E and A Morrison Maguiresbridge 425kg Limousin to £1200 (3282) and 460kg Charolais to £1150 (£250) Fermanagh producer 420kg Charolais to £1190 (£283) K Lynch Rosslea 455kg Simmental to £1170 (£257) 450kg Hereford To £1140 (£253) 435kg Hereford to £1130 (£253) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1110 (£246) and K Mitchell Beragh 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1150 (£250)
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 400kg Charolais to £1190, 395kg Charolais to £1150, and 380kg Belgian Blue to £1040. J Allen Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £1020. K Lynch Rosslea 400kg Charolais to £990. Fermanagh producer 310kg Limousin to £970 (£313) and 380kg Limousin to £920. P Irvine Augher 390kg Aberdeen Angus to £920and 335kg Saler to £700. K Mitchell Beragh 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £850 and 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £810.
Weanlings
Another super trade for a lot of quality stock on offer weanling males sold £1430 for a 370kg Charolais (£386) with a 445kg Charolais to £1430 (£321) and a 310kg Charolais to £1160 (£374) several other quality males sold from £285 to £372 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1400 for a 365kg Limousin (£383) with a 285kg Charolais to £1010 (£354) and a 290kg Charolais sold to £980 (£338) with other quality lots selling from £277 to £329 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
J P McBride Plumbridge 370kg Charolais to £1430 (3386) a 445kg Limousin to £1430 (£321) 445kg Limousin to £1410 (£317) 395kg Charolais to £1290 (£326) 405kg Charolais to £1250 (£308) 365kg Charolais to £1180 (£323) 370kg Charolais to £1150 (£311) and 385kg Charolais to £1150 (£298) G Mullholland Aghalee 430kg Limousin to £1420 (£330) A Teague Dromore 405kg Charolais to £1370 (£338) 420kg Charolais to £1330 (£316) and a 425kg Charolais to £1230 (£289) J Byers Lisbellaw 410kg Charolais to £1370 (£334) and 355kg Charolais to £1320 (£372) G Moane Fivemiletown 450kg Charolais to £1370 (£304) Fermanagh producer 390kg Limousin to £1300 (£333) C and E McGarvey Omagh 310kg Charolais to £1160 (£374) and H Mulholland Glenavy 400kg Speckled Park to £1140 (£285) 365kg Speckled Park to £1120 (£307).
Weanling heifers
Ian Elliot Blaney 365kg Limousin to £1400 (£383) 365kg Charolais to £12200 (£328) and 335kg Limousin to £1050 (£313) P Cassidy Augher 370kg Limousin to £1220 (£329) 380kg Limousin top £1140 (£300) and 385kg Limousin to £1050 (£272) Fermanagh producer 365kg Limousin to £1190 (£326) and 285kg Charolais to £1010 (£354) M E McElvogue Dungannon 380kg Charolais to £1120 (£294) M Fox Omagh 355kg Limousin to £1050 (£295) N McNamee Sixmilecross 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, 435kg Aberdeen Angus to £990, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £970, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £960, 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £950, and 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £950. C Smyton Tempo 290kg Charolais to £980 (£338) and C Quinn Ballygawley 370kg Charolais to £950.
Dairy cows and heifers
A larger entry this week sold to £1680 and £1480 for calved heifers from a Dromore farmer. A Trillick farmer £1200 for calved heifer. Londonderry farmer £1180 for calved cow and £1000 for second calver. Cookstown farmer sold calved cows to £1060, £1000 and £770 with a springing cow to £1320. Dromore farmer £1000 and £860 for springing cows.
Breeding bulls
Lisnaskea farmer £3160 for pedigree registered Limousin (19-05-2022) Lisburn farmer £2600 for pedigree registered Limousin (08-01-2023); Tynan farmer £1880 for pedigree registered Simmental (28-03-2020) and Coalisland farmer £1820 for pedigree registered Limousin (10-05-2021).
Suckler cows and calves
A steady demand in this section with quality outfits selling to £2400 twice for a heifer with bull calf and heifer with heifer calf from G Robinson Fintona. S Muldoon Co Armagh £2000 twice for a heifer with bull calf and heifer with heifer calf. N Ewing Dungannon £1860 for heifer with heifer calf, £1850 for 2018 cow with bull calf and £1700 for heifer with bull calf. Clogher producer £1680 for second calver with bull calf, £1680 for heifer with bull calf, and £1420 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. J McReynolds Stewartstown £1600 for 2018 cow with heifer calf and £1600 for second calver with heifer calf. R Hennessy Brookeborough £1600 for 2016 cow with heifer calf and £1510 for heifer with heifer calf.
Several other outfits sold from £1020 to £1300.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A very keen demand in this section with bull calves selling to £690 for a Charolais to K Moore Augher. R McConnell Fintona £570 for Charolais; D McGirr Fintona £560 for Limousin; J Allen Ballygawley £470 for Limousin; Omagh farmer £405 for Hereford; R W and A J Hogg Lisnaskea £400 x 2 and £390 for Abederrn Angus. C McCarron Fermanagh £400 for Limousin; T Cox Enniskillen £360 and £355 for Belgian Blues. J Maguire Rosslea £350 for Limousin; L Maguire Trillick £345 for Limousin and A Veitch Lisbellaw £335 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
William Wilson Dungannon £475 for Limousin; B Gardiner Tempo £415 for Aberdeen Angus; W Hogg Fivemiletown £390 for Aberdeen Angus; A Veitch Lisbellaw £380 x 2 for Charolais; R McConnell Fintona £365 for Charolais; J Maguire Trillick £355 for Limousin; R W West Maguiresbridge £345 for Aberdeen Angus and Omagh producer £340 x 2 £330 and £320 for Herefords.
Reared male lumps
K Moore Augher £960 for Limousin and £620 for Simmental; J Armstrong Maguiresbridge £920 for Limousin; P McConnell Clogher £895 for Charolais and £790 for Limousin; J Allen Ballygawley £785 and £750 for Charolais; S Treanor Augher £760 x 2 £710, £690 and £590 for Shorthorns and £630 for Hereford; Clogher producer £740 for Limousin and A McGovern Newtownbutler £710 and £590 for Limousins.
Reared female lumps
K Moore Augher £1000 for Limousin £960 and £535 for Charolais; P McConnell Clogher £900, £890, £765 for Charolais and £610 for Limousin; Clogher farmer £760, £700 and £670 for Limousins. J Armstrong Maguiresbridge £700 for Limousin; J Allen Ballygawley £690 for Charolais; D Colgan Omagh £660 x 2 for Limousins. M Fox Omagh £595 for Limousin; M Anderson Enniskillen £545 for Aberdeen Angus and N McVeigh Dungannon £510 for Aberdeen Angus.
