Marts: In the store rings at Clogher Mart strong steers selling to £2380

Very high prices reported for an entry of 900 cattle at Clogher Mart on Saturday 17th August for a lot of top quality stock on offer in all sections.

In the fatstock ring beef bred cows sold to £2204 for a 760kg Limousin to £290 per 100kg with a 780kg Simmental to £2168-40 at £278 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2030-40 for a 720kg Limousin to £282 per 100kg with a 660kg Limousin to £1716 at £260 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1228-20 for a 690kg to £178 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2386-20 for a 970kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £246 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £284 for an 860kg Limousin to £2442-40).

Friesian steers sold to £226 for a 590kg (£1333-40).

Fat heifers sold to £280 for a 620kg Charolais (£1736).

In the store rings strong steers sold to £2380 for a 750kg Charolais (£317) to a high of £342 per 100kg for a 660kg Charolais to £2260 and a 700kg Charolais to £2330 (£333).

Forward steers sold to £1910 for a 580kg Charolais (£329) with a 595kg Limousin to £1900 (£319).

Med weight steers sold to £1670 for a 490kg Charolais (£341) with a 465kg Charolais to £1560 (£335).

Strong heifers sold to £2000 for a 665kg Charolais (£301) with a 670kg Charolais to £1960 (£292).

Forward heifers sold to £1760 for a 545kg Charolais (£323) with a 535kg Limousin to £1640 (£306).

Med weight heifers sold to £1560 for a 500kg Charolais (£312) to £320 per 100kg for a 465kg Limousin to £1490.

Smaller heifers sold to £1200 for a 390kg Limousin (£307).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1480 for a 430kg Charolais (£344) and selling to £411 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £1110.

Weanling heifers sold to £1360 for a 460kg Aberdeen Angus (£295) to £357 per 100kg for a 305kg Charolais to £1090.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2000 and £1900 for calved heifers £1910 and £1810 for calved third calvers.

Breeding bulls sold to £1980 for pedigree registered Simmental.

Incalf heifers sold to £3040, £2650 twice, £2480, £2280 and £2150.

Outfits sold to £2800, £2520 and £2450.

Bull calves sold to £575 for Simmental.

Heifer calves sold to £385 for a Shorthorn.

Male lumps sold to £1010 for a Charolais.

Female lumps sold to £880 for Simmental

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers

Clogher producer 780kg Limousin to £290 (£2204) Omagh producer 720kg Limousin to £282 (£2030-40) Clogher producer 780kg Simmental to £278 (£2168-40) Eskra producer 550kg Limousin to £268 (£1474) Ballinamallard producer 680kg Charolais to £266 (£1596) Killylea producer 660kg Limousin to £260 (£1716) Rosslea producer 530kg Limousin to £260 (£1378) Cookstown producer 710kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £258 (£1831-80) Fermanagh producer 510kg Saler to £256 (£1305-60) Fermanagh producer 640kg Limousin to £254 (£1625-60) Enniskillen producer 680kg Simmental to £254 (£1727-20) Tynan producer 630kg Limousin to £248 (£1562-40) Portadown producer 610kg Limousin to £246 (£1500-60) Ballygawley producer 680kg Limousin to £244 (£1659-20) Ballinamallard producer 780kg Charolais to £240 (£1872) Portadown producer 580kg Limousin to £238 (£1380-40) Ballygawley producer 620kg Limousin to £236 (£1463-20) Trillick producer 580kg Simmental to £236 (£1368-80) Fermanagh producer 680kg Charolais to £234 (£1591-20) and Fermanagh producer 550kg Charolais to £234 (£1287).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £232 per 100kg

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £234 to £282 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £126 to £152 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £122 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Dungannon producer 970kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £246 (£2386-20) Kinawley producer 920kg Limousin to £210 (£1932) Stewartstown producer 830kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £198 (£1643-40); Dungannon producer 890kg Hereford to £188 (£1673-20) and Armagh producer 870kg Holstein to £160 (£1392).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £284 per 100kg for an 860kg to £2442-40. Charolais steers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 640kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 530kg; Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £244 per 100kg for a 570kg. Friesian steers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 710kg to £1618-80.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 620kg to £1736. Limousin heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 610kg. Belgian Blue heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 610kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £238 per 100kg for a 590kg. Shorthorn heifers sold to £218 per 100kg for a 580kg and Friesian heifers sold to £204 per 100kg for a 610kg.

Store bullocks

An excellent demand in this section with strong quality steers selling to a very firm demand with a Dromara producer selling a 750kg Charolais to a top of £2380 (£317) to a high of £342 per 100kg for a 660kg to £2260 and a 700kg Charolais to £2330 (£333) Dungannon producer 685kg Charolais to £2270 (£331).

Most other quality lots sold from £287 to £320 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1910 for a 580kg Charolais (£329) with a 595kg Limousin to £1900 (£319) and selling to a high of £342 per 100kg for a 540kg Charolais to £1850 with a 510kg Limousin to £1670 (£327) others sold from £280 to £318 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R Cairns Dromara 750kg Charolais to £2380 (£317) 700kg Charolais to £2330 (£333) 715kg Charolais to £2270 (£317) 660kg Charolais to £2260 (£342) 760kg Charolais to £2250 (£296) and 690kg Limousin to £2210 (£320) S J Mitchell Eskra 820kg Charolais to £2290 (£279) and 780kg Limousin to £2240 (£287) A Williamson Dungannon 685kg Charolais to £2270 (£331) R Moore Strabane 750kg Charolais to £2270 (£302) 865kg Limousin to £2210 (£255) 730kg Charolais to £2180 (£298) 690kg Charolais to £2180 (£316) G Montgomery Craigavon 765kg Charolais to £2220 (£290) 750kg Simmental to £2200 (£293) and 755kg Charolais to £2190 (£290) R A Elliott Dungannon 710kg Limousin to £2200 (£310) 700kg Limousin to £2160 (£308) 760kg Limousin to £2110 (£277) 725kg Limousin to £2120 (£292) 685kg Limousin to £2020 (£295) 660kg Limousin to £2030 (£307) 670kg Limousin to £2060 (£307) 625kg Limousin to £1980 (£317) 615kg Limousin to £1930 (£314) and 655kg Limousin to £1930 (£294) this pen of quality steers from R A Elliott averaged 680kg selling to £302 per 100kg. E D Pike Dungannon 790kg Aberdeen Angus to £2200 (£278) and T A Willis Dungannon 690kg Limousin to £2180 (£316) and 750kg Charolais to £2180 (£290).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £1910 for a 580kg Charolais (£329) 550kg Charolais to £1730 (£314) 550kg Charolais to £1670 (£303) and 560kg Charolais to £1670 (£298) for J Holland Dungannon. S Oliver Armagh 595kg Limousin to £1900 (£319) 555kg Limousin to £1720 (£310) 570kg Limousin to £1720 (£302) 545kg Limousin to £1690 (£310) 510kg Limousin to £1670 (£327) 515kg Limousin to £1640 (£318) and 530kg Charolais to £1560 (£294) R Moore Strabane 540kg Charolais to £1850 (£342) T McNally Cookstown 595kg Limousin to £1790 (£301) 575kg Limousin to £1650 (£287) 530kg Limousin to £1560 (£294) and 545kg Limousin to £1530 (£280) and E Kyle Sixmilecross 510kg Charolais to £1480 (£290).

Med weight steers 395kg to 500kg

A very sharp demand in this section with a 490kg Charolais selling to £1670 (£341) with a 465kg Charolais to £1560 (£335) and a 475kg Charolais to £1570 (£330).

Others sold from £262 to £328 per 100kg.

Leading prices

J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 490kg Charolais to £1670 (£341) and 475kg Charolais to £1560 (£328) J Holland Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1570 (£314) E Kyle Sixmilecross 475kg Charolais to £1570 (£330) 465kg Charolais to £1560 (£335) 480kg Charolais to £1480 (£308) and 395kg Charolais to £1220 (£309) J A little Fermanagh 480kg Charolais to £1540 (£321) and 415kg Charolais to £1220 (£294) P and D Prunty Tempo 480kg Limousin to £1510 (£314) P L McElgunn 490kg Charolais to £1490 (£304) and 460kg Charolais to £1340 (£291) F McVeigh Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1440 (£291) W Jordan Gortaclare 475kg Limousin to £1340 (£282) G Daly Pomeroy 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1330 (£277) 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1300 (£273) and 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1280 (£278) J Primrose Fivemiletown 475kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£273) W Vogan Killylea 495kg Limousin to £1300 (£262) and J McCaffery Fermanagh 455kg Limousin to £1240 (£272).

Store heifers

A very steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £2000 for a 665kgh Charolais (£301) with a 670kg Charolais to £1960 (£292) and a 600kg Charolais to £1750 (£291) others sold from £248 to £288 per 100kg.

Forward Heifers sold to £1760 for a 545kg Charolais (£323) with a 535kg Limousin to £1640 (£306) others sold from £289 to £301 per 100kg.

J Jackson Fivemiletown 665kg Charolais to £2000 (£301) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 670kg Charolais to £1960 (£292) P Dobbs Carrickmore 665kg Limousin to £1840 (£276) 605kg Limousin to £1740 (£287) and 660kg Limousin to £1640 (£248) P Vallely Derrynoose 615kg Charolais to £1770 (£288) E P Robinson Fivemiletown 635kg Limousin to £1770 (£278) and 595kg Shorthorn beef to £1630 (£274) C Tierney Rosslea 600kg Charolais to £1750 (£291) Quigley Bros L’Derry 615kg Charolais to £1750 (£284) and 615kg Charolais to £1650 (£268) J McQuaid Fivemiletown 605kg Belgian Blue to £1740 (£287) and H Erskine Ballygawley 585kg Charolais to £1670 (£285).

Forward heifers 535kg to 580kg

Sold to £1760 for a 545kg Charolais (£323) to Julie Graham Aghalane. J McGinn Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1700 (£293) P Dobbs Carrickmore 580kg Limousin to £1690 (£291) D Williamson Portadown 535kg Limousin to £1640 (£306) H Quinn Dungannon 560kg Charolais to £1620 (£289) L Cullinan Fivemiletown 540kg Charolais to £1620 (£300) and S McGeehan Fivemiletown 540kg Limousin to £1610 (£298).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 500kg Charolais (£312) and selling to £320 per 100kg for a 465kg Limousin to £1490.

Other quality lots sold from £273 to £314 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Clogher producer 500kg Charolais to £1560 (£312) and 440kg Limousin to £1350 (£307) J Cassidy Rosslea 465kg Limousin to £1490 (£320) R Watson Augher 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1470 (£297) and 465kg Charolais to £1330 (£286) C Williamson Portadown 480kg Limousin to £1450 (£302) and 475kg Limousin to £1410 (£297) H Quinn Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) G McHugh Boho 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) and 500kg Charolais to £1390 (£278) J McKenzie Cookstown 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) and 500kg Charolais to £1400 (£280) I Gilbert Dungannon 480kg Limousin to £1430 (£298) and 445kg Limousin to £1400 (£280) P Valley Derrynoose 465kg Limousin to £1410 (£303) D Williamson Portadown 480kg Limousin to £1410 (£294) P and M Sproule Castlederg 490kg Charolais to £1380 (£281) J Stephens Portadown 465kg Belgian Blue to £1350 (£290) D Connelly Trillick 445kg Limousin to £1340 (£301) and B Maguire Rosslea 490kg Limousin to £1340 (£273).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

J Cassidy Rosslea 390kg Limousin to £1200 (£307) Clogher producer 400kg Charolais to £1140. D Connelly Trillick 400kg Limousin to £1100. P and D Prunty Tempo 400kg Limousin to £1100. Johnston Farms Clogher 375kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1000 and 330kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £780. P McElgunn Fermanagh 365kg Charolais to £970 and 395kg Charolais to £920. G Little Fermanagh 365kg Charolais to £940, 330kg Limousin to £930, 300kg Charolais to £840 and 285kg Charolais to £830. E McCrory Fivemiletown 350kg Aberdeen Angus to £900, 360kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £870 and 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £720.

Weanlings

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1480 for a 430kg Charolais (£344) with a 270kg Charolais to £1110 (£411) Aberdeen Angus 310kg Charolais sold to £1210 (£390) with a 305kg Charolais to £1130 (£370) other quality lots sold from £261 to £315 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1360 for a 460kg Aberdeen Angus (£295) with a 305kg Charolais to £1090 (£357) a 280kg Charolais made £980 (£350) and a 290kg Charolais sold to £1010 (£348) others sold from 258 to £331 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

I Anderson Sixmilecross 430kg Charolais to £1480 (£344) and 420kg Charolais to £1300 (£309) Downpatrick producer 470kg Aberdeen Angus to £1400 (£298) M Mullan Augher 505kg Aberdeen Angus to £1300 (£257) and 460kg Belgian Blue to £1200 (£261) M Magee Leggs 420kg Spk. to £1290 (£307) P Connelly Fintona 460kg Charolais to £1280 (£278) A Kearney Belcoo 480kg Charolais to £1270 (£264) J and P Trueman Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £1260 (£315) A Quigley Rosslea 430kg Charolais to £1250 (£290) and 385kg Simmental to £1070 (£278) G Quigley Rosslea 445Kg Charolais to £1240 (£278) and 340kg Charolais to £1090 (£320) E Gibson Beragh 440kg Belgian Blue to £1230 (£279) and 370kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1150 (£311) P McCallan Carrickmore 310kg Charolais to £1210 (£390) 305kg Charolais to £1130 (£370) and 270kg Charolais to £1110 (£411) and J Boyd Dungannon 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£290) and 365kg Charolais to £1090 (£298).

Weanling heifers

Downpatrick producer 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £1360 (£295) P McCallan Carrickmore 320kg Charolais to £1090 (£340) 305kg Charolais to £1090 (£357) 375kg Limousin to £1040 (£277) 290kg Charolais to £1010 (£348) 315kg Charolais to £1000 (£317) 280kg Charolais to £980 (£350) 305kg Limousin to £960 (£314) and 280kg Charolais to £910 (£325) E McWilliams Seskinore 400kg Limousin to £1070 (£267) J and P Trueman Ballygawley 360kg Charolais to 31060 (£294) 345kg Limousin to £1000 (£290) and 340kg Charolais to £940 (£279) I Anderson Sixmilecross 350kg Charolais to £1030 (£294) and 320kg Charolais to £1020 (£318) K Cullinan Fivemiletown 330kg Charolais to £1010 (£306) and 325kg Charolais to £940 (£289) R and M Sproule Castlederg 360kg Limousin to £1000 (£277) and M Hughes Dungannon 290kg Limousin to £960 (£331).

Dairy cows and heifers

Dairy cattle selling to a keen demand with Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2000 and £1900. Derrylin producer third calvers selling to £1910, £1810, £1580, £1450, 1320 x 2 £1280 and £1250. Second dalver to £1600. Fourth calvers to £1440.

Breeding bulls

Enniskillen producer £1980 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 19-02-2023).

Suckler cows and calves

A very sharp demand this week to a large ringside and online attendance viewing an entry of top quality incalf heifers selling to a high of £3040, £2650 twice, £2480, £2280, £2150 and £1710 for S C Mitchell Eskra.

Suckler Outfits sold to £2800 for a second calver with heifer calf to a Co Armagh producer. Des Capper Portadown £2520, and £1720 twice for heifers with heifer calves. J Speers Armagh £2450 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. V Allen Ballygawley £2210 for 2018 cow with bull calf. T P McConville Portadown £1850 for second calver with bull calf. I Cathers Beragh £1820 for second calver with bull calf and £1650 for second calver with heifer calf. M/S K and A Clarke Tynan £1730 for heifer with heifer calf. L Poots Lisburn £1700 for 2016 cow with bull calf and £1670 for heifer with heifer calf. B O'Rourke Rosslea £1680 for 2016 cow with bull calf, £1600 and £1550 for 2016 cows with heifer calves. C Tierney Rosslea £1600 for 2019 cow with heifer calf and £1550 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. M Mohan Fermanagh £1600 for heifer with bull calf and £1550 for 2017 cow with bull calf. G Peters Castlewellan £1550 for second calver with bull calf and £1540 for heifer with heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1100 to £1380.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry this week again sold to a good steady demand with bull calves selling to £575 for a Simmental to A P Donnelly Augher. Fermanagh producer £405 for Aberdeen Angus P O'Neill Castlederg £360 for Limousin F McCrory Fivemiletown £360 for Hereford A Robinson Aughnacloy £350 and £310 for Hereford B Dunne Ballinamallard £300, £290 for Belgian Blues

Heifer calves

R McCarney Seskinore £385 for Shorthorn beef; Dungannon producer £385 and £380 for Charolais; R Condell Fivemiletown 345 for Shorthorn; P O'Neill Castlederg £340 for Friesian; B Welch Dromara £340 for Aberdeen Angus; M McCaughey Trillick £320 and £300 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; R Beacom Lisbellaw £320 for Aberdeen Angus; B Dunne Ballinamallard £310, £305, £295, £290 x 2 for Belgian Blues and W G Donaldson Aughnacloy £350 for Belgian Blue.

Reared male lumps

L McGinnity Keady £1010 and £730 for Charolais £780 for Aberdeen Angus and £760 for Simmental; E Watson Fermanagh £890 for Limousin; P G Magee Augher £790 x 2 £780, £750, £710, £700 and £670 for Aberdeen Angus; Fermanagh producer £780 for Limousin; P Duffy Belcoo £740 for Limousin; R McConnell Clogher £710 for Shorthorn beef; M Magee Leggs £700 for Limousin; S Hawkes Dungannon £690 for Shorthorn beef; P McKenna Clogher £660 for Belgian Blue; H C Stubbs Fermanagh £660 for Limousin and D D and E McElroy Clogher £650 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps

M/S K and A Clarke Tynan £880 for Simmental; B Welch Dromara £630 for Belgian Blue and £440 for Aberdeen Angus; H C Stubbs Fermanagh £560 for Limousin; S P Greenan Garrison £540 for Charolais; Fermanagh producer £500 for Hereford and M McVeigh Dungannon £420 for Limousin.