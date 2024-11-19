Marts: Keen demand for cattle at Omagh Mart, bullocks selling to £2370
Bullocks selling to £2370.
Bullocks
S Dobbs, Carrickmore 580k £1850; 640k £1890; 580k £1690, Patrick McCullagh, Mountfield 525k £1610; 700k £2060; 575k £1660; 645k £1770, P Slevin, Clogher 595k £1800; 655k £1950, K Ward, Claudy 550k £1650; 585k £1700, E Cunningham, Cloughfin 570k £1690; 550k £1610, R Gallagher, Greencastle 535k £1580’; 570k £1650; 680k £1920, Omagh producer 610k £1800; 850k £2370; 740k £2140, Robt Wilson, Baronscourt 735k £2140; 835k £2100, A J Tague, Dromore 550k £1590, H Henry, Fintona 440k £1410; 480k £1520; 555k £1600, T Scott, Carrickmore 515k £1470; 550k £1530; 655k £1790, N Melaugh, Strabane 575k £1630; 660k £1830, L Mathers, Strabane 640k £1770; 660k £1780, W L Wilson, Corlea 735k £1970 and M Keown, Dromore 725k £1890.
Heifers
E Donnelly, Dromore 530k £1590; 555k £1650; 460k £1400; 500k £1520, A Adams, Gortaclare 525k £1570; 490k £1490; 500k £1450, W Mannagh, Beragh 510k £1510; 435k £1310; 460k £1370; 465k £1380, R J Rankin, Castlederg 515k £1490; 490k $1460, C Scott, Newtownstewart 585k £1690, D Carlin, Castlederg 565k £1560; 450k £1400; 480k £1460, J McBeth, Artigarvan 440k £1450; 460k £1400; 435k £1350, M Cassidy, Lettercarn 465k £1360; 455k £1280, E E Connolly, Castlederg 370k £1460 and M Quinn, Ballinamullan 535k £1430; 485k £1310.
Fat cows
F Hagan, Mountfield 670k £267, C Devine, Strabane 630k £265, M Teague, Dromore 640k £255, R Kennedy, Claudy 540k £247, Noel Crozier, Ederney 790k £246; 710k £234, G Daly, Carrickmore 610k £241; 780k £227, E Martin, Carrickmore 580k £239; 660k £218, C Kilpatrick, Killadeas 750k £222, M Meenagh, Sixmilecross 670k £222, Des, McAskie, Mountjoy 970k £216 and P Gormley, Carrickmore 660k £212; 730k £209; 600k £207.
Friesian cows
William Rankin, Killen 600k £152, C Daly, Granagh 820k £144; 670k £136; 710k £134, S Caldwell, Beragh 510k £135; 620k £135, N McCutcheon, Newtownstewart 720k £135 and N Houston, Strabane 500k £132.
Dropped calves
T Donohoe, Derrylin £620 Belgian Blue bull; £380 Belgian Blue heifer, A McCartan, Carrickmore £585 Charolais bull; £515 Charolais heifer, G Lyons, Beragh £580 (3) Aberdeen Angus bulls, A Gibson, Beragh £570 and £530 Aberdeen Angus bulls, C T McNabb, Drumquin £535 Charolais heifer, M Teague, Dromore £520 Simmental bull, N Hutchinson, Trillick £500 Charolais bull, B McGinn, Trillicjk £495 Belgian Blue bull; £365 Belgian Blue heifer, A Sproule, Aghyaran £4780 Limousin bull, R Nesbitt, Killen £470 and £455 Charolais bulls and G Lagan, Cookstown £440 Belgian Blue bull.
Weanlings
J Farrell, Dromore £870 Charolais bull, R Black, Dromore £840 Limousin bull, Pauline McMenamin, Envagh £820 Charolais bull, Dean Lyons, Omagh £800 (4) Fleckveih bulls, M Maguire, Omagh £800 Charolais bull, J Kennedy Claudy £770 Limousin bull and M Scott, Castlederg £660 and £640 Limousin bulls.
