Marts: Large entry of sheep at Saintfield Mart, ewes selling to £220

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 1st Oct 2024, 15:46 BST
Larger entry of 1240 sheep at Tuesday’s sale which sold to an improved trade.

Lambs sold to £149. Ewes sold to £220.

Lambs - Downpatrick producer 2 Texel 30kg £149, Banbridge producer 17 Charollais 28kg £142, Castlewellan producer 8 Texel 25kg £135, Lisburn producer 24 Texel 26kg £135, Downpatrick producer 20 Charollais 27kg £135, Downpatrick producer 22 Charollais 25kg £134.50, Comber producer 43 Texel 25kg £134.50, Bangor producer 4 Texel 23kg £133, Moneyreagh producer 20 Texel 24kg £133, Hillsborough producer 8 Texel 25kg £132.50, Ballykinlar producer 28 Charollais 25kg £131.50, Dromore producer 22 Texel 25kg £131, Ballywalter producer 26 Texel 25kg £131, Saintfield producer 7 Texel 24kg £130.50, Dromore producer 5 Texel 24kg £130, Lisburn producer Texel 25kg £130, Saintfield producer 49 Texel 25kg £130, Ballynahinch producer 11 Charollais 25kg £130, Downpatrick producer 10 Charollais 25kg £130, Dromara producer 26 Texel 23kg £128.50, Seaforde producer 12 Texel 21kg £126.50, Carrowdore producer 27 Suffolk 23kg £125.50, Downpatrick producer 9 Texel 23kg £125, Hillsborough producer 26 Texel 23kg £125, Seaforde producer 10 Texel 21kg £124, Downpatrick producer 16 Texel 23kg £123, Ballygowan producer 23 Texel 22kg £121.50, Killinchy producer 42 Texel 22kg £119.50, Millisle producer 36 Charollais 22kg £117, Castlewellan producer 15 Texel 22kg £116.50, Killinchy producer 41 Texel 21kg £115.50, Killinchy producer 18 Texel 21kg £115, Comber producer 42 Texel 22kg £114, Downpatrick producer 20 Texel 22kg £114, Portaferry producer 14 Texel 21kg £112, Comber producer 16 Dorset 21kg £112, Saintfield producer 18 Texel 20kg £109, Comber producer 21 Texel 20kg £107, Ballynahinch Producer 11 Texel 20kg £107, Ballynahinch producer 11 Texel Newtownards producer 18 Charollais 20kg £106, Lisburn producer 12 Texel 19kg £100, Donaghadee producer 4 Texel 17kg £99, Newtownards producer 7 Charollais 16kg £91, Killinchy producer 5 Texel 17kg £90.50 and Dromore producer 32 Texel 17kg £88.

Ewes - Ballygowan producer Texel £220, Dromore producer 2 Texel £205, Lisburn producer Texel £198, Greyabbey producer 3 Texel £190 5 Texel £178, Comber producer 5 Charollais £184, Lisburn producer 5 Texel £181, 4 Suffolk £165, Castlewellan producer 7 Suffolk £172, 5 Mule £133, Comber producer 5 Suffolk £164, 9 Suffolk £148, Ballygowan producer 7 Suffolk £160, 9 Mule £120, Newtownards producer 10 Suffolk £158 and Dromara producer 8 Suffolk £151.

