Marts: More cattle needed to keep up demand at Fivemiletown Mart, prices to 425ppk
Cattle: More cattle needed to keep up demand with a packed ringside of buyers and online, cattle sold to 425ppk.
T Murphy £1480/420kg £800/280kg £770/320kg H Rutledge £1360/450kg £1280/410kg £1240/380kg £1160/340kg J Blackburn £1090/470kg £1090/460kg £700/320kg W Johnston £1040/360kg £1010/370kg £940/390kg K Wilson £940/340kg £910/350kg £870/310kg H Armstrong £860/340kg £820/350kg £700/280kg S Vance £850/200kg £850/260kg £670/240kg A McKeown £850/370kg and D Johnston £780/340kg £720/310kg £710/270kg.
