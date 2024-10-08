Marts: Powerful demand for cattle at Pomeroy Mart, bullocks selling to £2120
Bullocks selling to £2120/750kg, heifers £1680/590kg, male weanlings £1590/490kg and female weanlings £1630/420kg.
More stock needed to meet demands.
Bullocks
P McGreary £2120/750kg £2040/730kg £1850/620kg £1800/630kg J McCallion £1800/670kg Nugent £1710/600kg £1630/550kg £1590/610kg £1580/530kg J Conway £1650/600kg £1580/580kg £1460/500kg £1320/460kg £1210/450kg £1200/430kg G McAnespie £1640/560kg £1600/570kg £1570/590kg £1560/530kg £1540/550kg £1520/560kg £1500/530kg S Donnelly £1550/490kg £1490/480kg £1330/480kg E Cush £1490/600kg C Slean £1460/470kg £1330/410kg £1240/430kg G McGale £1410/570kg and J McCallion £1370/490kg.
Heifers
S Coyle £1680/590kg £1590/550kg J McCallion £1660/610kg £1390/560kg M Daly £1590/510kg £1530/530kg £1440/510kg P Devlin £1560/550kg £1520/530kg R McCullagh £1500/500kg B Watt £1440/550kg £1440/560kg N McKenzie £1400/490kg £1380/480kg £1240/490kg E Cush £1380/570kg £1310/510kg G Rutledge £1380/520kg £1330/500kg £1260/510kg C Slean £1340/510kg £1310/480kg £1200/460kg S Kane £1290/510kg D McManus £1240/470kg and S McAleer £1200/470kg £1190/440kg £1170/400kg.
Male weanlings
L Jefferson £1590/490kg K Jefferson £1400/410kg D Quinn £1350/400kg £1220/390kg C Jefferson £1240/420kg M McNally £1180/310kg £1120/300kg £1050/360kg £1010/270kg E Jefferson £1170/350kg P McNulty £1100/340kg £1000/350kg £1000/350kg £970/330kg £900/260kg M Jefferson £1100/340kg G Mullin £1070/300kg E Ferry £1060/340kg J Rafferty £1040/330kg £940/330kg £940/320kg D Jefferson £1040/420kg and M Donnelly £1020/270kg.
Female weanlings
T Jefferson £1630/420kg R McCullagh £1060/360kg £910/290kg £900/310kg E Ferry £1040/340kg J Rafferty £1000/300kg £960/360kg M McNally £980/290kg £960/270kg £920/270kg P Tuohey £970/330kg P McNulty £940/320kg D McManus £930/350kg S Kearney £930/260kg £860/300kg and G Mullin £840/310kg.
