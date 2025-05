Marts: Prices continue strong at Enniskillen Mart with bullocks selling to £1580

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

At Enniskillen Mart prices continue strong with bullocks selling to £1580 paid for a 588kg Charolais and a 600kg Aberdeen Angus.

Bullocks

Castlederg producer 588kg Charolais at £1580; Tempo producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus at £1580, 532kg Aberdeen Angus at £1440; Belcoo producer 566kg Charolais at £1570; Enniskillen producer 560kg Limousin at £1560, 430kg Charolais at £1300, 452kg Charolais at £1410, 396kg Charolais at £1310, 524kg Charolais at £1440; Tempo producer 468kg Charolais at £1400; Aughnacloy producer 436kg Aberdeen Angus at £1140; Ederney producer 322kg Limousin at £1040, 354kg Limousin at £1070; Springfield producer 406kg Simmental at £1220, 408kg Simmental at £1210; Bellanaleck producer 366kg Charolais at £1160, 408kg Simmental at £1180, 414kg Simmental at £1250; Belcoo producer 566kg Charolais at £1570 and Lisnaskea producer 576kg Hereford at £1460, 528kg Hereford at £1200.

Weanlings

Enniskillen Mart

In the weanling ring steers and bulls sold from £720 to £1180 paid for a 368kg Charolais and heifers ranged from £600 to £1160 for a 380kg Aberdeen Angus.

Ruling prices

Kesh producer 311kg Charolais steer at £1140, 375kg Charolais heifer at £1060, 430kg Charolais steer at £1180, 368kg Charolais steer at £1180, 348kg Charolais heifer at £990, 339kg Charolais bull at £950, 302kg Charolais heifer at £770; Enniskillen producer 350kg Limousin steer at £1170, 340kg Limousin steer at £1080, 259kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £730, 254kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £800, 274kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £760, 335kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £790, 354kg Aberdeen Angus steer at £770; Ballinamallard producer 427k Limousin steer at £1060, 245kg Limousin heifer at £620, 173kg Limousin heifer at £460; Kinawley producer 406kg Charolais steer at £1110, 368kg Limousin steer at £1020; Lisnaskea producer 295kg Charolais heifer at £950, 263kg Charolais heifer at £720; Bellanaleck producer 390kg Simmental heifer at £960, 430kg Simmental heifer at £970, 406kg Simmental heifer at £990 and Castlederg producer 383kg Charolais heifer at £1140, 302kg Charolais heifer at £900, 368kg Charolais heifer at £1070, 380kg Aberdeen Angus heifer at £1160.

Calves

Beef bred calves sold to £700 for a Limousin and heifers to £380 for a Charolais.

Rosslea producer Limousin bull at £700, Limousin bull at £690, Limousin bull at £630; Ballygawley producer Charolais bull at £330, Limousin bull at £320; Derrygonnelly producer Charolais heifer at £380; Trillick producer Charolais heifer at £300, Charolais heifer at £280; Lisbellaw producer Aberdeen Angus bull at £460, Aberdeen Angus bull at £270; Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bull at £460; Derrylin producer Charolais heifer at £305; Ballinamallard producer Aberdeen Angus heifer at £350, Aberdeen Angus bull at £440 and Enniskillen producer Simmental bull at £495.

Suckler cows

Suckler cows sold to top of at £2620 paid for A Limousin cow with Hereford Limousin heifer calf at foot.

Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with Limousin heifer at £2620; Magheraveely producer Charolais cow with Charolais bull at £2120; Trillick producer Shorthorn cow with Charolais bull at £1590; Enniskillen producer Belgian Blue bow with Aberdeen Angus bull at £1710 and Kesh producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull at £2050.

Fat cows

Beef lots sold to at £2040 for a 880kg Charolais cow.

Rossdoney producer Charolais 880kg at £2040, Charolais 790kg at £1790; Tempo producer Hereford 748kg at £1550; Currin producer Charolais 700kg at £1520 and Rosslea producer Belgian Blue 534kg at £1430.