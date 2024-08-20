Marts: Quality cattle on offer at Omagh Mart, heifers selling to £1850 for 625kg
Bullocks
J Dickson, Draperstown 400k £1530; 430k £1540; 425k £1530; 455k £1580, Dan Breslin, Drumquin 495k £1650; 485k £1540; 470k £1460, C McNulty, Trillick 440k £1440; 465k £1400, S McCaffrey, Campsie 595k £1900, F Campbell, Ballygawley 590k £1800; 560k £1700; 490k £1500, E Donaghy, Loughmacrory 575k £1740; 510k £1500, P McDermott, Fintona 530k £1600; 600k £1800, P J Eves, Kesh 520k £1570; 420k £1360; 410k £1250, S O’Brien, Loughmacrory 440k £1350, Jack Hunter, Drumquin 400k £1220, Ed McMackin, Sion Mills 490k £1470; 330k £990, F Ferris, Leglands 705k £2020; 745k £2100; 690k £1990, S Gilmore, Sixmilecross 890k £2000, B Gillen, Ederney 370k £1010 (3), P McCarron, Irvinestown 395k £1070; 360k £980, P O’Brien, Loughmacrory 460k £1330, A McAleer, Plumbridge 470k £1350, G Hegarty, Corlea 500k £1420 and T McKenna, Beragh 530k £1480 and £1470; 570k £1550.
Heifers
M Rodgers, Donemana 625k £1850; 615k £1800; 660k £1780; 645k £1760, A Lynch, Castlederg 700k £1780, Patk Dolan, Castlederg 510k £1550; 525k £1560; 465k £1490, D Lecky, Carncorn 540k £1600; 510k £1490, Gary Scott, Donemana 510k £1500; 530k £1490; 510k £1450, T McKinley, Botera 565k £1620 and £1600; 510k £1420, D Galbraith, Castlederg 520k £1490; 470k £1330, S Kelly, Loughmacrory 520k £1500, M Taggart, Leglands 535k £1520; 565k £1530, M McCullagh, Loughmacrory 555k £1570; 485k £1350, P McDermott, Fintona 525k £1500, Loughgall Farmer, 420k £1320; 440k £1340; 375k £1120, P Donnelly, Dunamore 425k £1290; 385k £1190, J Dickson, Draperstown 395k £1230; 335k £990; 420k £1240, W E Beggs, Seskinore 450k £1300, Rose Ward, Gortin 415k £1170; 390k £1140; 435k £1300, Beragh Farmer, 470k £1320; 450k £1260 and M O’Kane, Drumquin 475k £1320.
Weanlings
F McFadden, Strabane £990 Charolais bull; £830 Charolais heifer, D Cowan, Burndennett £950 Charolais bull; £820 Charolais heifer, Hugh McQuaid, Dromore £900 (2) Charolais bull, Adam Orr, Drumquin £760 (4) Aberdeen Angus bulls, T McClure, Beragh £760 Belgian Blue bull, Patk Slane, Carrickmore £745 Limousin heifer and M G O’Kane, Drumquin £470 and £465 Galloway bulls.
Fat cows
W L Wilson, Corlea 820k £268; 670k £237, M Thompson, Kesh 490k £237; 730k £218, P Slane, Carrickmore 760k £232, M Coyle, Carrickmore 720k £231, N Daly, Omagh 590k £217; 600k £207, D Gormley, Ederney 690k £215, C McCormack, Creggan 710k £210 and W J Patterson, Striff 580k £208.
Friesian cows
N Jackson, Dromore 660k £220 and R J Graham, Ederney 620k £217.
Dropped calves
P Conwell, Donemana £50 Limousin bull; £600 Charolais heifer, Wm Stevenson, Sion Mills £580 Aberdeen Angus bull; £500 Aberdeen Angus heifer, M Davis, Killeter £600 Limousin heifer, J Pickens, Fintona £570 Charolais bull, Jas Oliver, Dromore £565 Belgian Blue bull, J Foster, Meaghy £560 Aberdeen Angus bull, R Wilson, Omagh £520 and £475 Belgian Blue heifers, B T Grimes, Beragh £475 Belgian Blue bull, A McCarney, Fintona £445 Hereford bull, M Grey, Enniskillen £440 and £395 Belgian Blue bulls, B McLaughlin, Omagh £415 Fleckvieh bull, Shane O’Neill, Drumragh £400 Hereford bull, D Hoey, Enniskillen £375 Limousin bull and M Thompson, Kesh £370 Limousin heifer.
