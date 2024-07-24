Marts: Quality lots at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves selling to £1660

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage
Published 24th Jul 2024, 11:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Numbers remain small this time of the year at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 23rd July however trade remains very firm especially for quality lots.

This week cows and calves sold to £1660.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1250 for a 425kg Charolais with a 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) and a 235kg Charolais to £830 (£353).

Weanling heifers sold to £910 for a 330kg Charolais (£276).

Farming Life livestock marketsFarming Life livestock markets
Farming Life livestock markets

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Derrylin farmer £1660 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf.

Weanling steers and bulls

Lisnaskea farmer 425kg Charolais to £1250 (£294) 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) and 360kg Charolais to £950. Maguiresbridge farmer 425kg Simmental to £950. Newtownbutler farmer 320kg Charolais to £900 (£281) 235kg Charolais to £830 (£353) 260kg Charolais to £830 (£319) and 240kg Charolais to £640.

Weanling heifers

Newtownbutler farmer 330kg Charolais to £910(£276) and 300kg Charolais to £760. Seskinore farmer 330kg Limousin to £630.

Lots more stock required to supply a strong demand from a large attendance at the ringside and online competition.

Related topics:Weanling Heifers

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.