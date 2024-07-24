Marts: Quality lots at Lisnaskea Mart, cows and calves selling to £1660
This week cows and calves sold to £1660.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1250 for a 425kg Charolais with a 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) and a 235kg Charolais to £830 (£353).
Weanling heifers sold to £910 for a 330kg Charolais (£276).
Sample prices
Suckler cows and calves
Derrylin farmer £1660 for Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf.
Weanling steers and bulls
Lisnaskea farmer 425kg Charolais to £1250 (£294) 350kg Charolais to £1160 (£331) and 360kg Charolais to £950. Maguiresbridge farmer 425kg Simmental to £950. Newtownbutler farmer 320kg Charolais to £900 (£281) 235kg Charolais to £830 (£353) 260kg Charolais to £830 (£319) and 240kg Charolais to £640.
Weanling heifers
Newtownbutler farmer 330kg Charolais to £910(£276) and 300kg Charolais to £760. Seskinore farmer 330kg Limousin to £630.
Lots more stock required to supply a strong demand from a large attendance at the ringside and online competition.
