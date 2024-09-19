Marts: Record prices achieved at annual breeding ewes and hogget sale at Armoy Mart
Leading prices
Veronica Fullerton, Draperstown, 8, £850, 9, £510, 8, £340. Tommy Kennedy, Draperstown, 11, £450, 11, £405, 8, £255, 10, £265, 11, £200. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 6, £360, 10, £350, 10, £340, 12, £310, 6, £310, 12, £300, 12, £295. Dermot O’Kane, Dungiven, 12, £285, 12, £270, 12, £255, 12, £240. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, £360, 10, £350, 9, £300, 10, £290, 10, £250, 10, £235, 10, £225. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 10, £305, 12, £280, 10, £250, 11, £235. John Dickson, Draperstown, 11, £295, 11, £245, 11, £200, 11, £240. Oliver Brannigan, Tyrone, 4, £360, 6, £390, 6, £490. R J Topping, Larne, 9, £255. Conor McNeill, Cushendun, 11, £200, 11, £200. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 10, £200. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 12, £235, 12, £225, 12, £200, 12, £245. Arthur Gallagher, Tyrone, 10, £210, 10, £200.
Cast ewes sold to £275 for a pen of six from Mr Chas Philips, Draperstown.
Sheep kindly donated for charities sold as follows:
Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 1, £790, to Air Ambulance, 1, £790 to Cancer Unit Altnagelvin. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 1, £510 to Air Ambulance. Boyd Duffin, Kells, 1, £155 for PIPS.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd – Daniel McAlister.
