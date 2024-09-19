Marts: Record prices achieved at annual breeding ewes and hogget sale at Armoy Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Annual breeding ewes and hogget sale 17th September 2024: A great turnout of Blackface sheep on Tuesday night saw record prices achieved with a super pen of eight hoggets from Ms Veronica Fullerton, Draperstown selling at £850 per head and all the hoggets in the sale returning a great average price of £216.

Leading prices

Veronica Fullerton, Draperstown, 8, £850, 9, £510, 8, £340. Tommy Kennedy, Draperstown, 11, £450, 11, £405, 8, £255, 10, £265, 11, £200. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 6, £360, 10, £350, 10, £340, 12, £310, 6, £310, 12, £300, 12, £295. Dermot O’Kane, Dungiven, 12, £285, 12, £270, 12, £255, 12, £240. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 10, £360, 10, £350, 9, £300, 10, £290, 10, £250, 10, £235, 10, £225. Joe MacNamee, Cushendall, 10, £305, 12, £280, 10, £250, 11, £235. John Dickson, Draperstown, 11, £295, 11, £245, 11, £200, 11, £240. Oliver Brannigan, Tyrone, 4, £360, 6, £390, 6, £490. R J Topping, Larne, 9, £255. Conor McNeill, Cushendun, 11, £200, 11, £200. Karl O’Mullan, Rasharkin, 10, £200. Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 12, £235, 12, £225, 12, £200, 12, £245. Arthur Gallagher, Tyrone, 10, £210, 10, £200.

Cast ewes sold to £275 for a pen of six from Mr Chas Philips, Draperstown.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Armoy mart

Sheep kindly donated for charities sold as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Harry McGilligan, Dungiven, 1, £790, to Air Ambulance, 1, £790 to Cancer Unit Altnagelvin. E and H McKeegan, Cushendall, 1, £510 to Air Ambulance. Boyd Duffin, Kells, 1, £155 for PIPS.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd – Daniel McAlister.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.