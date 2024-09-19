Marts: Sharp trade at Ballymena Mart, beef cows selling to 292p for 790kg at £2306
Beef cows sold to 292p for 790kg at £2306, Friesian cows to 740kg at £1309, beef heifers to 294p for 640kg at £1881.
Beef bullocks to 323p for 660kg at £2131 and to a top per head of £2529 for 900kg.
Friesian bullocks to 231p for 680kg at £1570.
Beef cows
T O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 790kg £2306 (292), 720kg £2073 (288), F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 620kg £1680 (271), T O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 730kg £1971 (270), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 720kg £1922 (267), D Mairs, Lisburn Limousin 730kg £1949 (267), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 820kg £2173 (265), K Bell, Broughshane Saler 630kg £1663 (264), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 670kg £1762 (263), D McCaffery, Glenavy Limousin 580kg £1513 (261), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 810kg £2089 (258), A Mairs, Lisburn Limousin 600kg £1494 (249), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 690kg £1697 (246), T O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 660kg £1617 (245), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 680kg £1611 (237) and D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 650kg £1508 (232).
Friesian Cows
G and S Carey, Dunloy 740kg £1309 (177), W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 630kg £1089 (173), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 650kg £1105 (170), B Gribben, Dunloy 780kg £1318 (169), G and S Carey, Dunloy 750kg £1237 (165), 670kg £1098 (164), 650kg £1007 (155), B Gribben, Dunloy 710kg £1022 (144), D and A Erwin, Ballymena 660kg £897 (136) and RLA and D Irvine, Dundrod 650kg £845 (130).
Beef heifers
R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 640kg £1881 (294) B Spence, Crumlin Limousin 660kg £1933 (293) M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 700kg £2023 (289) R Spence, Crumlin Charolais 700kg £2016 (288) M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 730kg £2087 (286) A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 660kg £1874 (284) local farmer Limousin 660kg £1692 (282) C McDonnell, Simmental 560kg £1562 (279) B Mullan, Coleraine Charolais 600kg £1662 (277) |C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 670kg £1849 (276) R Woodside, Ballyclare Abondance 610kg £1671 (274) Abondance 640kg £1753 (274) B Mullan, Charolais 600kg £1644 (274) Charolais 570kg £1556 (273) Charolais 580kg £1566 (270) and H Mulholland, Glenavy Charolais 600kg £1584 (264).
Beef bullocks
Top per kg
S Kelly, Portaferry Limousin 660kg £2131 (232) H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 810kg £2527 (312) Limousin 710kg £2201 (310) R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £2203 (306) K McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 720kg £2167 (301) H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 710kg £2130 (300) S Kelly, Limousin 710kg £2115 (298) B Spence, Crumlin Limousin 730kg £2146 (294) M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 690kg £2028 (294) R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 690kg £2021 (293) M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 670kg £1956 (292) S Kelly, Limousin 780kg £2269 (291) R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 700kg £2030 (290) B Spence, Crumlin, Charolais 650kg £1885 (290) local farmer Limousin 700kg £2023 (290) and M Farr, Lisburn Charolais 710kg £2059 (290).
Bullocks (top per head)
J Brennan, Magherafelt Limousin 900kg £2529, H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 810kg £2527, R Forsythe, Portglenone Simmental 890kg £2403, V.N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 840kg £2368, S Kelly, Portglenone Limousin 830kg £2365, J Brennan, Magherafelt Simmental 860kg £2313, Charolais 810kg £2308, S Kelly, Portglenone Limousin 780kg £2269, T McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 830kg £2265. J Brennan, Magherafelt Charolais 800kg £2232, Aberdeen Angus 830kg £2207, R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £2203, H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 710kg £2201, V.N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 770kg £2179, R Forsythe, Portglenone Simmental 800kg £2176 and K McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 720kg £2167.
Friesian bullocks
A Rocke, Larne Holstein 680kg £1570 (231), Friesian 710kg £1562 (220), Holstein 720kg £1584 (220), Holstein 700kg £1540 (220), Holstein 670kg £1474 (220), R McNabney, Broughshane Friesian 520kg £1128 (217), M Jamison Friesian 580kg £1247 (215) and A Rocke, Larne Holstein 680kg £1462 (215), Friesian 630kg £1348 (214).
Friday 13th September 2024: Dairy cows - 29 dairy cows sold to: D Maybin, Broughshane £2100, ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin £2050, G and A M Patton, £2000, S McClenaghan, Antrim £1950, B McStravick, Lurgan £1900, D and M McGregor, £1880, G Forsythe, Cloughmills £1800, S McClenaghan, £1800, D and M McGregor, £1800, D Maybin, £1780, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1780, D Maybin, £1750, B McStravick, £1700, I Smyth, Coleraine £1680 and G and AM Patton, £1620, S McClenaghan, Antrim £1620.
Bulls
I Smith, Coleraine Abondance £3050, L Campbell, Carrickfergus Abondance £2000, D Fenton, Ballymena Limousin £1950 and D Hemphill, Armoy Abondance £1800.
Sucklers
H McCormick, Larne Limousin with Saler bull calf £2250, Limousin with Saler heifer calf £2100, Limousin with Belgian Blue bull calf £2000, Limousin Saler heifer calf £2000, D Fenton, Ballymena Shorthorn beef with Limousin heifer calf £2000, Abondance with Charolais bull calf £1980, Abondance with Charolais bull calf £1980, A Pollock, Maghera Limousin with Limousin bull calf £1950, D Compton, Carninney Limousin with Limousin heifer calf £1880, D Fenton, Ballymena Abondance with Limousin bull calf £1800, Belgian Blue with Limousin heifer calf £1800, Abondance with Charolais bull calf £1780, S McAllister, Ballycastle Stabiliser with Charolais heifer calf £1750, D Compton, Limousin with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf £1700, A Pollock, Limousin with Limousin bull calf £1700 and D Fenton, Ballymena Abondance with Charolais heifer £1700.
Calves
Bulls
I McFarlane, Hollywood Belgian Blue £850, £820, PJ McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £795, R Ferguson, Comber Charolais £790, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £750, W Lusk, Ballyclare Hereford £725, I McFarlane, Holywood Aberdeen Angus £720, D McKilllop, Loughgiel Simmental £700, J Walker, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £690 x2, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £680 x4, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £660 and D McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £650.
Heifers
R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais £740, PJ McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £700, I McFarlane, Hollywood Belgian Blue £650 x2, £645 x4, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £630, Simmental £615, Charolais £610, Limousin £595, P J McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £595 and J McKendry, Cullybackey Charolais £590 x2, Aberdeen Angus £560.
Holstein Friesian bulls
D McKay, Broughshane £550, £490, J Rea, Ballyclare £365, G Wilson, Glenarm £315 x6, J Rea, Doagh £300, A Hoey, Glenwherry £290 x5 and I Cruickshanks £255.
Weanlings
An entry of 260 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.
Bullocks sold to £1070 over for a Limousin 440kg £1510.
Heifers sold to £1040 over for a Charolais 460kg £1500 offered by T Connon, Broughshane.
Heifers
0kg to 300kg
J McLaughlin, Aughafatten 2x Charolais 210kg £850 (404) 2x Charolais 220kg £890 (404) Charolais 220kg £890 (404) R Montford, Broughshane Charolais 250kg £960 (384) local farmer Limousin 240kg £875 (364) W Stewart, Dundrod Charolais 240kg £870 (362) R Montford, Charolais 280kg £1010 (360) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £970 (346) P and C Connon, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) R Montford, Charolais 290kg £980 (337) W Stewart, Dundrod Shorthorn 170kg £565 (332) and P and C Connon, Deerfin 280kg £920 (328).
301kg to 350kg
G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £1150 (359) Limousin 310kg £1060 (341) G Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 340kg £1155 (339) Limousin 350kg £1185 (338) Limousin 350kg £1150 (328) C and I Dunlop, Charolais 350kg £1140 (325) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1070 (324) Limousin 330kg £1050 (318) WJ Ervine, Newtownabbey Saler 340kg £1080 (317) G Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 330kg £1040 (315) WJ Ervine, Saler 350kg £1080 (308) T Connon, Charolais 340kg £980 (288) G Crowe, Ballyclare Saler 310kg £890 (287) B Rowan, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £910 (284) and E Sherrard, Charolais 320kg £880 (275).
351kg and over
J Farquhar, Moorfields Saler 360kg £1210 (336) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1210 (236) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1310 (327) T Connon, Broughshane Charolais 460kg £1500 (326) C Magill, Larne Limousin 370kg £1200 (324) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £1310 (319) RP McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1150 (319) G Armstrong, Limousin 420kg £1330 (316) T Connon, Broughshane Charolais 460kg £1430 (310) N and J Farquhar, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1240 (310) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1175 (309) T Connon, Broughshane Charolais 390kg £1200 (307) D McClurkin, Charolais 370kg £1130 (305) C Magill, Larne Charolais 440kg £1340 (304) and T Connon, Broughshane Charolais 470kg £1430 (304).
Bullocks
Up to 300kg
G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £1210 (403), W Stewart, Dundrod Charolais 200kg £800 (400), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 220kg £850 (386), Charolais 270kg £975 (361), Charolais 300kg £1060 (353), W Stewart, Dundrod Charolais 210kg £740 (352), Charolais 300kg £1040 (346), Charolais 280kg £970 (346), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 290kg £990 (341), A McKillop, Cushendall Charolais 300kg £1020 (340), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 270kg £910 (337), E Sherrard, Belfast Charolais 290kg £950 (327), A McKillop, Cushendall Simmental 290kg £910 (313), Limousin 300kg £930 (310), local farmer Charolais 290kg £880 (303) and JJ Hill, Islandmagee, Aberdeen Angus 300kg £880 (293).
301-350kg
B Rowan, Broughshane, Charolais 330kg £1250 (378), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £1160 (362), J McLaughlin, Aughnafatten Charolais 330kg £1140 (345), G Crowe, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1170 (344), G Loughery, Limavady Limousin 350 £1150 (328), A McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 310kg £985 (317), D McClurkin, Ligoneil Aberdeen Angus 320kg £975 (304), E Sherrard, Belfast Limousin 340kg £1030 (302), JJ Hill, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 310kg £890 (287), Aberdeen Angus 320kg 3900 (281), A McKeegan, Glenarm 310kg £870 (280), D McClurkin, Ligoneil Belgian Blue 340kg £950 (279), B Rowan, Broughshane Simmental 320kg £840 (262) and A McKillop, Cushendall Simmental 320kg £810 (253), Aberdeen Angus 340kg £790 (232), Hereford 330kg £760 (230).
351kg and over
C and I Dunlop, Larne Charolais 390kg £1440 (369), C Magill, Larne Charolais 370kg £1365 (368), J Farqhuar, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1450 (362), C Magill, Larne Charolais 380kg £1370 (360), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 400kg £1140 (360), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1390 (356), G Loughery, Limavady Limousin 400kg £1410 (352), C Magill, Larne Limousin 400kg £1400 (350), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1490 (346), G Loughery, Limavady Limousin 410kg £1420 (346), Aberdeen Angus 390kg £1340 (343), Limousin 440kg £1510 (343), Limousin 420kg £1440 (342), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1470 (341), RP McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 390kg £1320 (338) and D Scott, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1250 (337).
Blackface ewe sale Saturday 14th September 2024: The annual sale of Blackface breeding sheep at Ballymena attracted a large entry of over 3200 sheep and similar to other sales this year prices and averages were up in all categories.
The hogget section returned a particularly high average of £217.42 for 1290 sold which was an increase of £28 per head on 2023 while in the lamb ring almost 1000 lambs averaged £148 per head up £8 per head on 2023 with significantly more sold.
Top price of the day was paid to I Lynn Armoy for a show hogget which fetched £680 closely followed by a pen of six from G Crawford Parkmore at £640 per head.
Ewe lambs sold to a high top of £560 paid for a single lamb from D and J O’Mullan Rasharkin and to £500 for a pen of five from B and B Douglas Castlederg and in the cast ewe ring O and S Brannigan Glenbeg received £390 for a pen of seven cast ewes.
Leading prices in each section were as follows:
Hoggets – I Lynn Armoy 1 at £680, G Crawford Parkmore 6 at £640, I Lynn 1 at £600, H McGilligan Dungiven 6 at £410, J Fegan Castlewellan 8 at £380, P McGuigan Maghera 8 at £360, O Brannigan Glenbegg 6 at £360, D and J O’ Mullan Rasharkin 8 at £345, I Lynn 2 at £340, K McFadden Dunloy 11 at £330, I Lynn 12 at £320, J Fegan 6 at £310, V Rodgers Cushendun 15 at £305, G Crawford 7 at £300, K McFadden 5 at £300, S McIntyre Loughgiel 10 at £290, K O’Mullan Glenbuck 10 at £285 and H McGilligan Dungiven 12 at £285, 12 at £280.
Ewe lambs – D and J O’Mullan Rasharkin 1 at £560, B Douglas Castlederg 5 at £500, 5 at £400, S Boyle Carrickfergus 1 at £360, L Finlay Glenwherry 6 at £340, D McCollum Loughgiel 2 at £320, D and J O’Mullan 4 at £300, G and I Davidson Larne 5 at £275, J McCalmont Drumcrow 6 at £265, E McKenna 6 at £245,4 at £225, I Lynn 4 at £225, 2 £215, 2 at £215, E McKenna 10 at £215, C McNamee Dunamore 9 at £215, A Magee Kilwaughter 14 at £215.
Cast ewes – O Brannigan Glenbegg 7 at £390, J McCurdy Broughshane 5 at £240, O Brannigan 6 at £230, L and J Armstrong Broughshane 12 at £210, J McCurdy 5 at £170, A McFarlane Dungiven 10 at £155 and S Adams 10 at £155, O Brannigan 9 at £145.
Monday 16th September 2024: An entry of 4200 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night included a sale of Beltex and Charolais rams, with the top price reaching 1300gns for a Beltex shearling ram.
Breeding females sold to £295 for 11 Suffolk ewes and ewe lambs sold to £175 for 10 Suffolks.
Store lambs reached £110.50 for a pen of 55 Texels.
Breeding sheep
I McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Suffolk £295, 10 Suffolk £290, local farmer 10 Suffolk £265, T McIlroy, Larne 12 Suffolk £255, local farmer 8 Texel £250, 10 Suffolk £250, P R Sleeman, Limavady 12 Mule £250, C Gribben, Dunloy 12 Texel £245, L George, Nutt's Corner 8 Texel £245, A Ferguson, Coagh 2 Texel £245, C and M Mullan, Drumsurn 10 Suffolk £240, C Gribben, Dunloy 12 Mule £238, L George, Nutt's Corner 7 Texel £238, D Murdock, Crossgar 10 Suffolk £235, 10 Suffolk £232, P McAuley, Carnlough 12 Texel £230, G and I Davidson 2 Blackface £225, C and M Mullan, Drumsurn 10 Suffolk £225, D Murdock, Crossgar 10 Suffolk £225, P R Sleeman, Limavady 12 Mule £222, D Murdock, Crossgar 10 Suffolk £222, C Gribben, Dunloy 12 Texel £220 and P McAuley, Carnlough 14 Texel £220.
Store lambs
T Jackson, Broughshane 55 Texel £110.50, J McConaghie, Larne 6 Charollais £107, V McErlaine, Armoy 42 Texel £107, T Jackson, Broughshane 48 Suffolk £106, R M Carson, Islandmagee 29 Charollais £105, 39 Charollais £103.50, V McErlaine, Armoy 24 Suffolk £103.50, P McCambridge, Cushendall 9 Suffolk £101.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 57 Texel £100.50, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £100, J and S Gawn, Kells 14 Texel £100, P Dowds, Glarryford 11 Texel £100, V McErlaine, Armoy 24 Texel £99.50, B Jamison, Armoy 55 Texel £99, 55 Texel £99, J and D Watt, Ballymoney 53 Texel £98.50, B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 10 Texel £98, D Rea, Glenarm 37 Texel £98, W Hamill, Aughafatten 18 Crossbred £98 and J Gray, Doagh 30 Charollais £98.
Ewe lambs
I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 10 Suffolk £175, 12 Suffolk £175, D McClean, Larne 12 Suffolk £164, Crockataggart Farms, Draperstown 1 Suffolk £162, JPF O'Loan, Martinstown 10 Suffolk £158, K and P O'Hara, Cushendun 9 Cheviot £158, C Alexander, Glenarm 12 Mule £158, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 1 Suffolk £152, V McNeill, Ballycastle 12 Mule £152, D McClean, Larne 6 Suffolk £150, K and P O'Hara, Cushendun 13 Suffolk £148, JPF O'Loan, Martinstown 12 Suffolk £145, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 5 Suffolk £145, S Alexander, Glenarm 11 Mil £145, C Alexander, Glenarm 11 Mule £144, D McCloskey, Loughgiel 12 Texel £141, The Cleggan Estate, Broughshane 12 Mule £140, C Alexander, Glenarm 11 Mil £140, C McDonnell, Ahoghill 14 Texel £138, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 7 Suffolk £138, A and M and M McKeegan, Glenarm 6 Mule £138 and I McMullan, Carnlough 10 Suffolk £135, 9 Suffolk £135, 4 Suffolk £135.
Tuesday 17th September 2024: 230 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday sold to £1390 over for a Charolais bullock at 750kg at £2140 from K Brown, Lisburn.
Heifers sold to £1100 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1620.
Bullocks
Up to 500kg
H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 420kg £1440 (342), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 430kg £1380 (320) x2, D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 450kg £1440 (320), 440kg £1400 (318), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1400 (318), S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 500kg £1570 (314), N Hamilton, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1380 (313), D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 460kg £1440 (313), H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 440kg £1370 (311), D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 450kg £1380 (306), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 460kg £1410 (306), H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 480kg £1470 (306), D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 450kg £1360 (302) and H McCloy, Cullbackey Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg £1290 (300).
Over 501kg
T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 570kg £1770 (310), S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 530kg £1620 (305), 590kg £1790 (303), 530kg £1600 (301), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 560kg £1650 (294), J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 560kg £1650 (294), T Moorhead, Aughaftten Charolais 520kg £1520 (292), A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 550kg £1600 (290), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 580kg £1680 (289), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 610kg £1760 (288), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 570kg £1640 (287) and K Brown, Lisburn Limousin 660kg £1890 (286), Charolais 750kg £2140 (285).
Heifers
0kg to 500kg
Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1180 (310) H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 450kg £1380 (306) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 380kg £1150 (302) Charolais 460kg £1350 (293) H McCloy, Ballymena Charolais 490kg £1430 (291) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1250 (284) S Hunter, Charolais 430kg £1200 (279) D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 430kg £1200 (279) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 450kg £1240 (275) S Hunter, Charolais 360kg £990 (275) D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 430kg £1180 (274) J Jones, Belfast Limousin 410kg £1110 (270) A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 500kg £1350 (270) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 420kg £1105 (263) and A Gaston, Carnlough Shorthorn 350kg £920 (262).
501kg and over
S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 520kg £1620 (311) A Abott, Lisburn Limousin 520kg £1430 (275) H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 510kg £1370 (268) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 540kg £1370 (253) J Currie, Larne Simmental 520kg £1290 (248) and W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill Friesian 580kg £1125 (194).
Wednesday 18th September 2024: Another great entry of 2714 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a similar trade.
Fat lambs sold to 550p for a pen of 45 Texel 24kg at £132 presented by I Morrison, Dunloy and to a top per head of £146 for 8 Texels 28.5kg from Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter.
Fat ewes sold to £152
Fat lambs
Top per kg
I Morrison, Dunloy 45 Texel 24kg £132 (550) G Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg £137 (548) E Clyde, Muckamore 5 Texel 20.5kg £112 (546) D Wylie, Broughshane 4 Charolais 24kg £131 (545) RJ McKay and Son, Carnlough 37 Suffolk 22kg £120 (545) J Maybin, Larne 2 Texel 22.5kg £122.50 (544) J Clarke, Moorfields 4 Texel 24kg £130 (541) N Rea, Larne 8 Crossbred 20.5kg £111 (541) C McAuley, Larne 31 Texel 24kg £129.50 (539) J Martin, Broughshane 11 Texel 23kg £124 (539) C Newell Ballymoney 2 Mul 22.5kg £121 (537) W and W R Mills, Broughshane 1 Charollais 17.5kg £94 (537) J Bonnar, Broughshane 14 Dutch Spotted 23kg £123.50 (537) E and E Nelson, 18 Texel 23kg £123.50 (537) J Fenton, Glarryford 15 Texel 24.5kg £131.50 (536) R and W Fleck, 32 Texel 20.5kg £110 (536) and D Strange, Ballyclare 8 Texel 20.5kg £110 (536).
Top per head
R Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 28.5kg £146, J Maybin, Broughshane 2 Suffolk 33.5kg £141, S White, Cloughmills 24 Texel 27.5kg £138 G Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg £137, W Rea, Ballyclare 24 Texel 27kg £136, N McBurney, Moorfields 61 Texel 26kg £134, l Calderwood, Dunloy 15 Texel 26kg £134, J McClintock, Broughshane 25 Texel 25kg £133.50, L Calderwood, 10 Texel 26.5kg £133, J Wilson, 4 Texel 27kg £132, I Morrison, Dunloy 45 Texel 24kg £132, J Lowe, Coagh 11 Texel 26kg £132, S Hall, Carrickfergus 26kg £25kg £132 and A Hall, Antrim 4 Texel 26.5kg £132.
Fat ewes 706
First quality
Suffolk - £90-£126
Texel - £115-£148
Crossbred - £80-£126
Blackface - £75-112
