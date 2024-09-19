Marts: Sharp trade at Ballymena Mart, beef cows selling to 292p for 790kg at £2306

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Thursday 12th September 2024: 250 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a very sharp trade.

Beef cows sold to 292p for 790kg at £2306, Friesian cows to 740kg at £1309, beef heifers to 294p for 640kg at £1881.

Beef bullocks to 323p for 660kg at £2131 and to a top per head of £2529 for 900kg.

Friesian bullocks to 231p for 680kg at £1570.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ballymena Mart

Beef cows

Advertisement

Advertisement

T O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 790kg £2306 (292), 720kg £2073 (288), F McMullan, Cushendall Limousin 620kg £1680 (271), T O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 730kg £1971 (270), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 720kg £1922 (267), D Mairs, Lisburn Limousin 730kg £1949 (267), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Belgian Blue 820kg £2173 (265), K Bell, Broughshane Saler 630kg £1663 (264), R McVicker, Ballycastle Parthenais 670kg £1762 (263), D McCaffery, Glenavy Limousin 580kg £1513 (261), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 810kg £2089 (258), A Mairs, Lisburn Limousin 600kg £1494 (249), K Bell, Broughshane Charolais 690kg £1697 (246), T O’Kane, Swatragh Limousin 660kg £1617 (245), S Kelly, Kells Limousin 680kg £1611 (237) and D Frew, Randalstown Limousin 650kg £1508 (232).

Friesian Cows

G and S Carey, Dunloy 740kg £1309 (177), W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill 630kg £1089 (173), P and G O’Rawe, Clough 650kg £1105 (170), B Gribben, Dunloy 780kg £1318 (169), G and S Carey, Dunloy 750kg £1237 (165), 670kg £1098 (164), 650kg £1007 (155), B Gribben, Dunloy 710kg £1022 (144), D and A Erwin, Ballymena 660kg £897 (136) and RLA and D Irvine, Dundrod 650kg £845 (130).

Beef heifers

R Spence, Crumlin Limousin 640kg £1881 (294) B Spence, Crumlin Limousin 660kg £1933 (293) M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 700kg £2023 (289) R Spence, Crumlin Charolais 700kg £2016 (288) M Rafferty, Cookstown Charolais 730kg £2087 (286) A McBride, Toomebridge Limousin 660kg £1874 (284) local farmer Limousin 660kg £1692 (282) C McDonnell, Simmental 560kg £1562 (279) B Mullan, Coleraine Charolais 600kg £1662 (277) |C McDonnell, Ballycastle Charolais 670kg £1849 (276) R Woodside, Ballyclare Abondance 610kg £1671 (274) Abondance 640kg £1753 (274) B Mullan, Charolais 600kg £1644 (274) Charolais 570kg £1556 (273) Charolais 580kg £1566 (270) and H Mulholland, Glenavy Charolais 600kg £1584 (264).

Beef bullocks

Top per kg

S Kelly, Portaferry Limousin 660kg £2131 (232) H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 810kg £2527 (312) Limousin 710kg £2201 (310) R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £2203 (306) K McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 720kg £2167 (301) H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 710kg £2130 (300) S Kelly, Limousin 710kg £2115 (298) B Spence, Crumlin Limousin 730kg £2146 (294) M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 690kg £2028 (294) R McCartney, Cookstown Limousin 690kg £2021 (293) M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 670kg £1956 (292) S Kelly, Limousin 780kg £2269 (291) R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 700kg £2030 (290) B Spence, Crumlin, Charolais 650kg £1885 (290) local farmer Limousin 700kg £2023 (290) and M Farr, Lisburn Charolais 710kg £2059 (290).

Bullocks (top per head)

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Brennan, Magherafelt Limousin 900kg £2529, H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 810kg £2527, R Forsythe, Portglenone Simmental 890kg £2403, V.N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 840kg £2368, S Kelly, Portglenone Limousin 830kg £2365, J Brennan, Magherafelt Simmental 860kg £2313, Charolais 810kg £2308, S Kelly, Portglenone Limousin 780kg £2269, T McKinstry, Ballyclare Charolais 830kg £2265. J Brennan, Magherafelt Charolais 800kg £2232, Aberdeen Angus 830kg £2207, R Thompson, Ballymoney Limousin 720kg £2203, H Crawford, Moneyrea Limousin 710kg £2201, V.N Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 770kg £2179, R Forsythe, Portglenone Simmental 800kg £2176 and K McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 720kg £2167.

Friesian bullocks

A Rocke, Larne Holstein 680kg £1570 (231), Friesian 710kg £1562 (220), Holstein 720kg £1584 (220), Holstein 700kg £1540 (220), Holstein 670kg £1474 (220), R McNabney, Broughshane Friesian 520kg £1128 (217), M Jamison Friesian 580kg £1247 (215) and A Rocke, Larne Holstein 680kg £1462 (215), Friesian 630kg £1348 (214).

Friday 13th September 2024: Dairy cows - 29 dairy cows sold to: D Maybin, Broughshane £2100, ESG Ivy Farm, Crumlin £2050, G and A M Patton, £2000, S McClenaghan, Antrim £1950, B McStravick, Lurgan £1900, D and M McGregor, £1880, G Forsythe, Cloughmills £1800, S McClenaghan, £1800, D and M McGregor, £1800, D Maybin, £1780, T Carlisle, Dundrod £1780, D Maybin, £1750, B McStravick, £1700, I Smyth, Coleraine £1680 and G and AM Patton, £1620, S McClenaghan, Antrim £1620.

Bulls

I Smith, Coleraine Abondance £3050, L Campbell, Carrickfergus Abondance £2000, D Fenton, Ballymena Limousin £1950 and D Hemphill, Armoy Abondance £1800.

Sucklers

Advertisement

Advertisement

H McCormick, Larne Limousin with Saler bull calf £2250, Limousin with Saler heifer calf £2100, Limousin with Belgian Blue bull calf £2000, Limousin Saler heifer calf £2000, D Fenton, Ballymena Shorthorn beef with Limousin heifer calf £2000, Abondance with Charolais bull calf £1980, Abondance with Charolais bull calf £1980, A Pollock, Maghera Limousin with Limousin bull calf £1950, D Compton, Carninney Limousin with Limousin heifer calf £1880, D Fenton, Ballymena Abondance with Limousin bull calf £1800, Belgian Blue with Limousin heifer calf £1800, Abondance with Charolais bull calf £1780, S McAllister, Ballycastle Stabiliser with Charolais heifer calf £1750, D Compton, Limousin with Aberdeen Angus heifer calf £1700, A Pollock, Limousin with Limousin bull calf £1700 and D Fenton, Ballymena Abondance with Charolais heifer £1700.

Calves

Bulls

I McFarlane, Hollywood Belgian Blue £850, £820, PJ McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £795, R Ferguson, Comber Charolais £790, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £750, W Lusk, Ballyclare Hereford £725, I McFarlane, Holywood Aberdeen Angus £720, D McKilllop, Loughgiel Simmental £700, J Walker, Randalstown Aberdeen Angus £690 x2, M Gribben, Desertmartin Belgian Blue £680 x4, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £660 and D McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £650.

Heifers

R McNabney, Broughshane Charolais £740, PJ McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £700, I McFarlane, Hollywood Belgian Blue £650 x2, £645 x4, Ganaway Farms, Millisle Charolais £630, Simmental £615, Charolais £610, Limousin £595, P J McKillop, Loughgiel Simmental £595 and J McKendry, Cullybackey Charolais £590 x2, Aberdeen Angus £560.

Holstein Friesian bulls

D McKay, Broughshane £550, £490, J Rea, Ballyclare £365, G Wilson, Glenarm £315 x6, J Rea, Doagh £300, A Hoey, Glenwherry £290 x5 and I Cruickshanks £255.

Weanlings

Advertisement

Advertisement

An entry of 260 weanlings in Ballymena resulted in a super trade.

Bullocks sold to £1070 over for a Limousin 440kg £1510.

Heifers sold to £1040 over for a Charolais 460kg £1500 offered by T Connon, Broughshane.

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

J McLaughlin, Aughafatten 2x Charolais 210kg £850 (404) 2x Charolais 220kg £890 (404) Charolais 220kg £890 (404) R Montford, Broughshane Charolais 250kg £960 (384) local farmer Limousin 240kg £875 (364) W Stewart, Dundrod Charolais 240kg £870 (362) R Montford, Charolais 280kg £1010 (360) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 280kg £970 (346) P and C Connon, Charolais 290kg £1000 (344) R Montford, Charolais 290kg £980 (337) W Stewart, Dundrod Shorthorn 170kg £565 (332) and P and C Connon, Deerfin 280kg £920 (328).

301kg to 350kg

G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £1150 (359) Limousin 310kg £1060 (341) G Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 340kg £1155 (339) Limousin 350kg £1185 (338) Limousin 350kg £1150 (328) C and I Dunlop, Charolais 350kg £1140 (325) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 330kg £1070 (324) Limousin 330kg £1050 (318) WJ Ervine, Newtownabbey Saler 340kg £1080 (317) G Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 330kg £1040 (315) WJ Ervine, Saler 350kg £1080 (308) T Connon, Charolais 340kg £980 (288) G Crowe, Ballyclare Saler 310kg £890 (287) B Rowan, Broughshane Charolais 320kg £910 (284) and E Sherrard, Charolais 320kg £880 (275).

351kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

J Farquhar, Moorfields Saler 360kg £1210 (336) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 360kg £1210 (236) A Millar, Antrim Charolais 360kg £1190 (330) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1310 (327) T Connon, Broughshane Charolais 460kg £1500 (326) C Magill, Larne Limousin 370kg £1200 (324) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 410kg £1310 (319) RP McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 360kg £1150 (319) G Armstrong, Limousin 420kg £1330 (316) T Connon, Broughshane Charolais 460kg £1430 (310) N and J Farquhar, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1240 (310) G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 380kg £1175 (309) T Connon, Broughshane Charolais 390kg £1200 (307) D McClurkin, Charolais 370kg £1130 (305) C Magill, Larne Charolais 440kg £1340 (304) and T Connon, Broughshane Charolais 470kg £1430 (304).

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 300kg £1210 (403), W Stewart, Dundrod Charolais 200kg £800 (400), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 220kg £850 (386), Charolais 270kg £975 (361), Charolais 300kg £1060 (353), W Stewart, Dundrod Charolais 210kg £740 (352), Charolais 300kg £1040 (346), Charolais 280kg £970 (346), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 290kg £990 (341), A McKillop, Cushendall Charolais 300kg £1020 (340), J McLaughlin, Aughafatten Limousin 270kg £910 (337), E Sherrard, Belfast Charolais 290kg £950 (327), A McKillop, Cushendall Simmental 290kg £910 (313), Limousin 300kg £930 (310), local farmer Charolais 290kg £880 (303) and JJ Hill, Islandmagee, Aberdeen Angus 300kg £880 (293).

301-350kg

B Rowan, Broughshane, Charolais 330kg £1250 (378), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 320kg £1160 (362), J McLaughlin, Aughnafatten Charolais 330kg £1140 (345), G Crowe, Ballyclare Aberdeen Angus 340kg £1170 (344), G Loughery, Limavady Limousin 350 £1150 (328), A McKillop, Cushendall Limousin 310kg £985 (317), D McClurkin, Ligoneil Aberdeen Angus 320kg £975 (304), E Sherrard, Belfast Limousin 340kg £1030 (302), JJ Hill, Islandmagee Aberdeen Angus 310kg £890 (287), Aberdeen Angus 320kg 3900 (281), A McKeegan, Glenarm 310kg £870 (280), D McClurkin, Ligoneil Belgian Blue 340kg £950 (279), B Rowan, Broughshane Simmental 320kg £840 (262) and A McKillop, Cushendall Simmental 320kg £810 (253), Aberdeen Angus 340kg £790 (232), Hereford 330kg £760 (230).

351kg and over

C and I Dunlop, Larne Charolais 390kg £1440 (369), C Magill, Larne Charolais 370kg £1365 (368), J Farqhuar, Ballymena Limousin 400kg £1450 (362), C Magill, Larne Charolais 380kg £1370 (360), A Millar, Antrim Charolais 400kg £1140 (360), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 390kg £1390 (356), G Loughery, Limavady Limousin 400kg £1410 (352), C Magill, Larne Limousin 400kg £1400 (350), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1490 (346), G Loughery, Limavady Limousin 410kg £1420 (346), Aberdeen Angus 390kg £1340 (343), Limousin 440kg £1510 (343), Limousin 420kg £1440 (342), G Hayes, Ballymena Limousin 430kg £1470 (341), RP McDonnell, Cushendall Charolais 390kg £1320 (338) and D Scott, Ballymena Charolais 370kg £1250 (337).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Blackface ewe sale Saturday 14th September 2024: The annual sale of Blackface breeding sheep at Ballymena attracted a large entry of over 3200 sheep and similar to other sales this year prices and averages were up in all categories.

The hogget section returned a particularly high average of £217.42 for 1290 sold which was an increase of £28 per head on 2023 while in the lamb ring almost 1000 lambs averaged £148 per head up £8 per head on 2023 with significantly more sold.

Top price of the day was paid to I Lynn Armoy for a show hogget which fetched £680 closely followed by a pen of six from G Crawford Parkmore at £640 per head.

Ewe lambs sold to a high top of £560 paid for a single lamb from D and J O’Mullan Rasharkin and to £500 for a pen of five from B and B Douglas Castlederg and in the cast ewe ring O and S Brannigan Glenbeg received £390 for a pen of seven cast ewes.

Leading prices in each section were as follows:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hoggets – I Lynn Armoy 1 at £680, G Crawford Parkmore 6 at £640, I Lynn 1 at £600, H McGilligan Dungiven 6 at £410, J Fegan Castlewellan 8 at £380, P McGuigan Maghera 8 at £360, O Brannigan Glenbegg 6 at £360, D and J O’ Mullan Rasharkin 8 at £345, I Lynn 2 at £340, K McFadden Dunloy 11 at £330, I Lynn 12 at £320, J Fegan 6 at £310, V Rodgers Cushendun 15 at £305, G Crawford 7 at £300, K McFadden 5 at £300, S McIntyre Loughgiel 10 at £290, K O’Mullan Glenbuck 10 at £285 and H McGilligan Dungiven 12 at £285, 12 at £280.

Ewe lambs – D and J O’Mullan Rasharkin 1 at £560, B Douglas Castlederg 5 at £500, 5 at £400, S Boyle Carrickfergus 1 at £360, L Finlay Glenwherry 6 at £340, D McCollum Loughgiel 2 at £320, D and J O’Mullan 4 at £300, G and I Davidson Larne 5 at £275, J McCalmont Drumcrow 6 at £265, E McKenna 6 at £245,4 at £225, I Lynn 4 at £225, 2 £215, 2 at £215, E McKenna 10 at £215, C McNamee Dunamore 9 at £215, A Magee Kilwaughter 14 at £215.

Cast ewes – O Brannigan Glenbegg 7 at £390, J McCurdy Broughshane 5 at £240, O Brannigan 6 at £230, L and J Armstrong Broughshane 12 at £210, J McCurdy 5 at £170, A McFarlane Dungiven 10 at £155 and S Adams 10 at £155, O Brannigan 9 at £145.

Monday 16th September 2024: An entry of 4200 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night included a sale of Beltex and Charolais rams, with the top price reaching 1300gns for a Beltex shearling ram.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breeding females sold to £295 for 11 Suffolk ewes and ewe lambs sold to £175 for 10 Suffolks.

Store lambs reached £110.50 for a pen of 55 Texels.

Breeding sheep

I McCluggage, Glarryford 11 Suffolk £295, 10 Suffolk £290, local farmer 10 Suffolk £265, T McIlroy, Larne 12 Suffolk £255, local farmer 8 Texel £250, 10 Suffolk £250, P R Sleeman, Limavady 12 Mule £250, C Gribben, Dunloy 12 Texel £245, L George, Nutt's Corner 8 Texel £245, A Ferguson, Coagh 2 Texel £245, C and M Mullan, Drumsurn 10 Suffolk £240, C Gribben, Dunloy 12 Mule £238, L George, Nutt's Corner 7 Texel £238, D Murdock, Crossgar 10 Suffolk £235, 10 Suffolk £232, P McAuley, Carnlough 12 Texel £230, G and I Davidson 2 Blackface £225, C and M Mullan, Drumsurn 10 Suffolk £225, D Murdock, Crossgar 10 Suffolk £225, P R Sleeman, Limavady 12 Mule £222, D Murdock, Crossgar 10 Suffolk £222, C Gribben, Dunloy 12 Texel £220 and P McAuley, Carnlough 14 Texel £220.

Store lambs

T Jackson, Broughshane 55 Texel £110.50, J McConaghie, Larne 6 Charollais £107, V McErlaine, Armoy 42 Texel £107, T Jackson, Broughshane 48 Suffolk £106, R M Carson, Islandmagee 29 Charollais £105, 39 Charollais £103.50, V McErlaine, Armoy 24 Suffolk £103.50, P McCambridge, Cushendall 9 Suffolk £101.50, K Kidd, Broughshane 57 Texel £100.50, G Gillan, Glenarm 50 Texel £100, J and S Gawn, Kells 14 Texel £100, P Dowds, Glarryford 11 Texel £100, V McErlaine, Armoy 24 Texel £99.50, B Jamison, Armoy 55 Texel £99, 55 Texel £99, J and D Watt, Ballymoney 53 Texel £98.50, B McLoughlin, Glenariffe 10 Texel £98, D Rea, Glenarm 37 Texel £98, W Hamill, Aughafatten 18 Crossbred £98 and J Gray, Doagh 30 Charollais £98.

Ewe lambs

I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 10 Suffolk £175, 12 Suffolk £175, D McClean, Larne 12 Suffolk £164, Crockataggart Farms, Draperstown 1 Suffolk £162, JPF O'Loan, Martinstown 10 Suffolk £158, K and P O'Hara, Cushendun 9 Cheviot £158, C Alexander, Glenarm 12 Mule £158, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 1 Suffolk £152, V McNeill, Ballycastle 12 Mule £152, D McClean, Larne 6 Suffolk £150, K and P O'Hara, Cushendun 13 Suffolk £148, JPF O'Loan, Martinstown 12 Suffolk £145, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 5 Suffolk £145, S Alexander, Glenarm 11 Mil £145, C Alexander, Glenarm 11 Mule £144, D McCloskey, Loughgiel 12 Texel £141, The Cleggan Estate, Broughshane 12 Mule £140, C Alexander, Glenarm 11 Mil £140, C McDonnell, Ahoghill 14 Texel £138, I, J and A Wilson, Islandmagee 7 Suffolk £138, A and M and M McKeegan, Glenarm 6 Mule £138 and I McMullan, Carnlough 10 Suffolk £135, 9 Suffolk £135, 4 Suffolk £135.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tuesday 17th September 2024: 230 store cattle in Ballymena on Tuesday sold to £1390 over for a Charolais bullock at 750kg at £2140 from K Brown, Lisburn.

Heifers sold to £1100 over for a Charolais 520kg at £1620.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 420kg £1440 (342), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 430kg £1380 (320) x2, D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 450kg £1440 (320), 440kg £1400 (318), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1400 (318), S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 500kg £1570 (314), N Hamilton, Moorfields Aberdeen Angus 440kg £1380 (313), D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 460kg £1440 (313), H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 440kg £1370 (311), D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 450kg £1380 (306), J Jones, Belfast Charolais 460kg £1410 (306), H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 480kg £1470 (306), D Scott, Dunloy Limousin 450kg £1360 (302) and H McCloy, Cullbackey Blonde d'Aquitaine 430kg £1290 (300).

Over 501kg

T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 570kg £1770 (310), S Patterson, Carrickfergus Limousin 530kg £1620 (305), 590kg £1790 (303), 530kg £1600 (301), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 560kg £1650 (294), J McMurran, Ballycarry Charolais 560kg £1650 (294), T Moorhead, Aughaftten Charolais 520kg £1520 (292), A Foreman, Belfast Charolais 550kg £1600 (290), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 580kg £1680 (289), T Moorhead, Aughafatten Charolais 610kg £1760 (288), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 570kg £1640 (287) and K Brown, Lisburn Limousin 660kg £1890 (286), Charolais 750kg £2140 (285).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

Matthews Brothers, Glenarm Limousin 380kg £1180 (310) H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 450kg £1380 (306) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 380kg £1150 (302) Charolais 460kg £1350 (293) H McCloy, Ballymena Charolais 490kg £1430 (291) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 440kg £1250 (284) S Hunter, Charolais 430kg £1200 (279) D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 430kg £1200 (279) J Jones, Belfast Charolais 450kg £1240 (275) S Hunter, Charolais 360kg £990 (275) D and I Dunlop, Glarryford Limousin 430kg £1180 (274) J Jones, Belfast Limousin 410kg £1110 (270) A Abbott, Lisburn Limousin 500kg £1350 (270) D and I Dunlop, Limousin 420kg £1105 (263) and A Gaston, Carnlough Shorthorn 350kg £920 (262).

501kg and over

Advertisement

Advertisement

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 520kg £1620 (311) A Abott, Lisburn Limousin 520kg £1430 (275) H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 510kg £1370 (268) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 540kg £1370 (253) J Currie, Larne Simmental 520kg £1290 (248) and W and H J Nicholl, Ahoghill Friesian 580kg £1125 (194).

Wednesday 18th September 2024: Another great entry of 2714 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a similar trade.

Fat lambs sold to 550p for a pen of 45 Texel 24kg at £132 presented by I Morrison, Dunloy and to a top per head of £146 for 8 Texels 28.5kg from Raymond Gingles, Kilwaughter.

Fat ewes sold to £152

Fat lambs

Top per kg

I Morrison, Dunloy 45 Texel 24kg £132 (550) G Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg £137 (548) E Clyde, Muckamore 5 Texel 20.5kg £112 (546) D Wylie, Broughshane 4 Charolais 24kg £131 (545) RJ McKay and Son, Carnlough 37 Suffolk 22kg £120 (545) J Maybin, Larne 2 Texel 22.5kg £122.50 (544) J Clarke, Moorfields 4 Texel 24kg £130 (541) N Rea, Larne 8 Crossbred 20.5kg £111 (541) C McAuley, Larne 31 Texel 24kg £129.50 (539) J Martin, Broughshane 11 Texel 23kg £124 (539) C Newell Ballymoney 2 Mul 22.5kg £121 (537) W and W R Mills, Broughshane 1 Charollais 17.5kg £94 (537) J Bonnar, Broughshane 14 Dutch Spotted 23kg £123.50 (537) E and E Nelson, 18 Texel 23kg £123.50 (537) J Fenton, Glarryford 15 Texel 24.5kg £131.50 (536) R and W Fleck, 32 Texel 20.5kg £110 (536) and D Strange, Ballyclare 8 Texel 20.5kg £110 (536).

Top per head

Advertisement

Advertisement

R Gingles, Kilwaughter 8 Texel 28.5kg £146, J Maybin, Broughshane 2 Suffolk 33.5kg £141, S White, Cloughmills 24 Texel 27.5kg £138 G Martin, Broughshane 15 Texel 25kg £137, W Rea, Ballyclare 24 Texel 27kg £136, N McBurney, Moorfields 61 Texel 26kg £134, l Calderwood, Dunloy 15 Texel 26kg £134, J McClintock, Broughshane 25 Texel 25kg £133.50, L Calderwood, 10 Texel 26.5kg £133, J Wilson, 4 Texel 27kg £132, I Morrison, Dunloy 45 Texel 24kg £132, J Lowe, Coagh 11 Texel 26kg £132, S Hall, Carrickfergus 26kg £25kg £132 and A Hall, Antrim 4 Texel 26.5kg £132.

Fat ewes 706

First quality

Suffolk - £90-£126

Texel - £115-£148

Crossbred - £80-£126

Blackface - £75-112