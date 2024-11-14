Marts: Sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding rams to £350gns
Fat lambs sold to £160, store lambs were the dearest for years, selling to £140, fat ewes sold £200 and breeding rams to £350gns.
Fat lambs
D Kelly, Ballycastle, 30kgs £160. JP McFadden, Newtowncrommelin, 30kgs £160. D Kelly, Ballycastle, 27kgs £152. Brendan Magee, Cushendun, 26kgs £150. CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 26kgs £147. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 25kgs £145. Sean Scullion, Glenarm, 26kgs £145. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 25kgs £142. Christie McHenry, Ballycastle, 24kgs £142. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 26kgs £142. B Gingles, Larne, 24kgs £140. F McKendry, Cloughmills, 24kgs £140. Jas McConaghie, Stranocum, 25kgs £140. John Millen, Coleraine, 23kgs £138.50. David McNeill, Loughguile, 24kgs £138. William Murdock, Ballymoney, 24kgs £135. Owen McConnon, Randalstown, 23kgs £134.
Store lambs
CS and DJ Currie, Mosside, 8 Texel, £140. D and P McKendry, Glenbush, 21 Texel, £137. Sam McAuley, Bushmills, 10 Texel, £134. George Byrd, Broughshane, 11 Texel, £133. Gerry McAuley, Armoy, 12, Crossbreds £130. S McDonnell, Ballyvoy, 30 Suffolk, £130. Pat McAuley, Armoy, 15 Suffolk, £124. Maurice McVicker, Ballycastle, 6 Crossbreds £122. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, 14 Texel, £121. Sandra Dobbin, Cloughmills, 21 Texel, £120.50. George Byrd, Broughshane, 10 Texel, £119. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, 11 Texel, £118.50. K Hunter, Ballymoney, 10 Texel, £116. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 31 Texel, £115.50.
Fat ewes
R McAuley, Martinstown, Suffolk, £200. Chris McNaughton, Loughguile, Suffolk, £166. C Blair, Loughguile, Dorsets £158. S and A Elliott, Dunloy, Charollais, £152. S Boyle, Loughguile, Texel, £146. P McCormick, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £142. Robert McHenry, Torr, Cheviots, £130. B Mullan, Stranocum, Texel, £130. C McHenry, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £128. A and O Smyth, Ballymoney, Texel, £118.
Breeding sheep
Sam McAuley, Bushmills, Texel, ram lambs, £350, £330. D and P McKendry, Armoy, aged Suffolk rams, £180, £170. I McMullan, Glenarm, Blackface ram, £146.
Sale each Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
