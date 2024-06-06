Marts: Sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £236

By Darryl Armitage
Published 6th Jun 2024, 12:59 BST
A show of just over 400 head on Wednesday night saw lambs sell to £173 and fat ewes to £236 in a very sharp trade.

Leading prices

Spring lambs

J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 27kgs £173. S Huey, Armoy, 22.5kgs £171. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 23kgs £170. Jas Conway, Garvagh, 23kgs £170. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs £169. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 22kgs £167. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 22kgs £166. V Laverty, Ballycastle, 22.5kgs £165. C McHenry, Ballycastle, 22kgs £164. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, 22.5kgs £164. Eamon McCarry, Loughguile, 22kgs £160. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, 22kgs £160. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 22kgs £160. Geo Glover, Moneymore, 21kgs £158. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, 22kgs £160.

Fat ewes

E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £236. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £188. Chris Jamison, Ballintoy, Suffolk, £188. R Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £186. Les Millen, Coleraine, Suffolk, £186. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, Texel, £186. Samuel Ramage, Bushmills, Suffolk, £180. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, Texel, £180. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Suffolk, £176. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £170.

Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.

Watch live and bid with mart eye.

Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.

