Sharp trade for sheep at Armoy Mart, fat ewes selling to £236
Leading prices
Spring lambs
J and J Ferguson, Bushmills, 27kgs £173. S Huey, Armoy, 22.5kgs £171. Sam Carson, Ballymena, 23kgs £170. Jas Conway, Garvagh, 23kgs £170. David Hanna, Ballymoney, 24kgs £169. Peter Thompson, Bushmills, 22kgs £167. A E Devlin, Drumsurn, 22kgs £166. V Laverty, Ballycastle, 22.5kgs £165. C McHenry, Ballycastle, 22kgs £164. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, 22.5kgs £164. Eamon McCarry, Loughguile, 22kgs £160. Robert Wilkinson, Stranocum, 22kgs £160. William Elliott, Ballycastle, 22kgs £160. Geo Glover, Moneymore, 21kgs £158. Brian McAuley, Bushmills, 22kgs £160.
Fat ewes
E McCarry, Loughguile, Texel, £236. Robert Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £188. Chris Jamison, Ballintoy, Suffolk, £188. R Wylie, Bushmills, Texel, £186. Les Millen, Coleraine, Suffolk, £186. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, Texel, £186. Samuel Ramage, Bushmills, Suffolk, £180. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, Texel, £180. Sam Carson, Ballymena, Suffolk, £176. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £170.
