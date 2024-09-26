Marts: Sharper trade for all types of sheep at Armoy Mart, ewe lambs selling to £210
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Fat lambs sold to £141, store lambs to £113, ewe lambs to £210 with ewes to £150 and breeding ewes to £200.
Leading prices
Fat lambs
M Wilmot, Liscolman, 29kgs £141. Paul McAllister, Ballymoney, 30kgs £135. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £135. Dan Laverty, Portglenone, 28kgs £135. P and E Cunning, Castlerock, 26kgs £132. B Chambers, Ballycastle, 27kgs £131. Sean McBride, Fair Head, 25kgs £131. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 25kgs £130. S and A Elliott, Dunloy, 24kgs £130. Martin McBride, Armoy, 24kgs £129. Jas McCaughan, Armoy, 24kgs £128. M McVicker, Ballycastle, 24kgs £127. Boyd Jamieson, Armoy, 25kgs £127.
Store lambs
Advertisement
Advertisement
J Holmes, Armoy, 11, Texel, £113. Ian Duncan, Ballyvoy, 20 Texel, £112.50. M Wilmot, Liscolman, 9 Texel, £112.50. John McKillop, Cushendall, 56 Crossbreds £109.50. Chas McCormick, Armoy, 61 Texel, £108. S Hill, Ballycastle, 28 Suffolk, £107.50. Jennifer McCurdy, Bushmills, 5 Texel, £109, 14 Suffolk, £107.50. Damien McGarel, Glenarm, 32 Texel, £107.50. S Hill, Ballycastle, 20 Texel, £106. Una McCaughan, Ballycastle, 38 Texel, £104.50. Shaun Boyle, Loughguile, 52 Texel, £104. Alex Hughes, Stranocum, 24 Suffolk, £102. P and S McMullan, Rathlin, 24 Crossbreds £100.
Breeding sheep
C McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £200, 10, £200, 10, £188, 10, £180, 10, £186, 10, £182. S McAllister, Ballyvoy, 9 Dorsets, £164. Jas McCouaig, Ballyvoy, 8 Texel, £190, 4, £215, 6, £170.
Fat ewes sold to £150.
Sale every Wednesday at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.