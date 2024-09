Marts: Slightly easier trade for fat lambs at Markethill Mart, prices to £133.50

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

An entry of 2000 sheep at Markethill on Monday 2nd September sold in a slightly easier trade for fat lambs.

Store lamb trade was similar to previous weeks.

Good quality heavy lambs sold from 500p to 541p for 24.7k at £133.50 from a Keady farmer followed by 531p for 24k at 3127.50 from a Glenanne producer.

Good quality middleweights sold from 520p to 571p for 21k at £120 from a Keady farmer followed by 555p for 23.8k at £132 from a Dungannon farmer.

Another very large entry of store lambs maintained a firm trade.

Good quality light stores from 570p to 608p for 15.3k at £93 from a Hilltown farmer followed by 607p for 14.5k at £88 from a Hilltown farmer.

Stronger lots at 575p for 17.4k at £100 for a Crossmaglen farmer followed by 573p for 17.2k at £98.50 from a Glenanne farmer.

Main demand from 540p to 570p. 230 cull ewes.

Fleshed ewes from £120 to £180.

Plainer ewes from £70 to £110 each.

In the breeding ring hoggets sold to a top of £255 paid 3 times followed by £250 and £240.

Main demand from £180 to £230.

Breeding rams sold to £580, £480 and £360 each.

Heavy lambs

Keady farmer 24.7k 541p £133.50; Glenanne farmer 24k 531p £127.50; Madden farmer 24k 529p £127.00; Glenanne farmer 24.8k 524p £130.00; Kilcoo farmer 26k 515p £134.00; Richhill farmer 24.4k 512p £125.00; Glenanne farmer 24.5k 510p £125.00 and Armagh farmer 24k 508p £122.

Middleweight lambs

Keady farmer 21k 571p £120.00; Dungannon farmer 23.8k 555p £132.00; Dungannon farmer 23.8k 555p £132.00; Portadown farmer 22k £546p £120.00; Whitecross farmer 21.8k 539p £117.50; Tandragee farmer 21.1k 536p £113.00; Dungannon farmer 20k 535p £107.00; Tynan farmer 22k 534p £117.50 and Newry farmer 20.6k 534p £110.

Strong stores

Crossmaglen farmer 17.4k 575p £100.00; Glenanne farmer 17.2k 573p £98.50; Kilkeel farmer 18.7k 567p £106.00; Hilltown farmer 18k 567p £102.00; Mullaghbawn farmer 19.3k 560p £108.00 and Ballynahinch farmer 17.5k 554p £97.

Light stores

Hilltown farmer 15.3k 608p £93.00; Lislea farmer 14.9k 607p £90.50; Hilltown farmer 14.5k 607p £88.00; Ballynahinch farmer 13.9k 604p £84.00; Glenanne farmer 14k 600p £84.00; Newry farmer 14.8k 595p £88.00 and Glenanne farmer 14.7k 592p £87.

An entry of 95 cull cows at Markethill on Tuesday 3rd September sold in a steady demand with good quality beef bred cows from £200 to £229 for 770k at £1760 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £224 for 670k at £1500 from a Lisburn producer.

Friesian cows sold up to £178 for 870k at £1550 for a Middletown farmer.

All good quality Friesians from £150 to £168 per 100 kilos.

Second quality Friesians from £130 to £145 and the plainest types from £100 to £120 per 100 kilos.

Fat bulls sold up to £222 for 920k Aberdeen Angus at £2050 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £193 for 1120k Aberdeen Angus at £2180 from a Mountnorris producer.

Cull cows

Cullyhanna farmer 770k £1760 £229.00; Lisburn farmer 670k £1500 £224.00; Cullyhanna farmer 786k £1730 £220.00; Loughgall farmer 802k £1750 £218.00; Cullyhanna farmer 706k £1510 £214.00; Cullyhanna farmer 664k £1420 £214.00; Middletown farmer 802k £1700 £212.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 684k £1420 £208.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 772k £1590 £206.

Friesian cull cows

Middletown farmer 870k £1550 £178.00; Armagh farmer 650k £1090 £168.00; Banbridge farmer 702k £1160 £165.00 and Portadown farmer 694k £1120 £161.

Calves 130 calves returned a very firm trade.

Good quality bull calves to £530 for three week old Belgian Blue followed by £500 for a Charolais and £460 for a Belgian Blue.

Main demand for good quality bulls from £280 to £370.

Second quality from £200 to £260.

Heifer calves sold up to £390 paid twice for Limousin followed by £380 paid twice for Belgian Blue.

All good quality heifers from £250 to £340 each.

An entry of Holstein maiden heifers from 10 to 12 months old sold up a top of £790 with others at £770, £760 and £700 from an Armagh producer.

Bull calves

Belgian Blue £530; Charolais £500; Belgian Blue £460; Speckled Park £440; Aberdeen Angus £395; Belgian Blue £380; Hereford £375; Belgian Blue £370 and Belgian Blue £350.

Heifer calves

Limousin £390; Limousin £390; Belgian Blue £380; Belgian Blue £380; Belgian Blue £345; Belgian Blue £340; Belgian Blue £330 and Belgian Blue £315.