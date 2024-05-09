Marts: Smaller show of sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding sheep selling to £242
Fat lambs sold to £186.
Fat ewes were dearer again on last week selling to £200.
Breeding sheep were also in demand selling to a top price of £242.
Leading prices
Hoggets
PJ Dougan, Coleraine, 30kgs £191. Alistair Stevenson, Armoy, 30kgs £190. S Bartlett, Ballymoney, 31kgs £180. M McVicker, Ballycastle, 26kgs £177. Harold Chambers, Bushmills, 30kgs £176. John Campbell, Ballybogey, 30kgs £175. P J Dougan, Coleraine, 28kgs £175. Jas McCouaig, Ballycastle, 28kgs £175. Robert McKendry, Bushmills, 26kgs £170. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 27kgs £170. Aidan Hargan, Claudy, 27kgs £170.
Spring lambs
J Bartlett, Ballymoney, 27kgs £186. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 23kgs £180. Mark Morrison, Ballymoney, 23kgs £173. B Feltham, Armoy, 20kgs £170. Trevor Knox, Armoy, 22kgs £170. G Christie, Claudy, 19kgs £150.
Fat ewes
B Jamison, Armoy, Suffolk, £200. Gary McFadden, Armoy, Suffolk, £200. Ryan Smyth, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £178. B Mullan, Armoy, Suffolk, £176. G Thompson, Bushmills, Suffolk, £170. J Cassley, Armoy, Crossbreds, £170. Alistair Stevenson, Armoy, £190. Sam Gardner, Stranocum, Texel, £166. R Wilkinson, Stranocum, Suffolk, £166. A Devlin, Armoy, Suffolk, £164. JJ McDonnell, Cushendall, Texel, £162. S Hill, Ballycastle, Suffolk, £158. W Kerr, Ahoghill, Suffolk, £168.
Ewes and lambs
John Campbell, Ballymoney, 5 Crossbreds, 8 lambs, £242. Claudy Farmer, aged ewes/single lambs, £138.
