Marts: Steady demand at Lisnaskea Mart, steers and bulls selling to £1170
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1170 for a 355kg Charolais (£330) for a Derrylin producer with a 365kg Charolais to £1000 for a Derrylin producer.
Weanling heifers sold to £1020 for a 375kg Charolais (£272) a 345kg Charolais sold to £990 (£287) and a 335kg Charolais sold to £990 (£287) for a Newtownbutler producer. Selling to £300 per 100kg for a 280kg Charolais to £840 for a Maguiresbridge producer.
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Derrylin producer 355kg Charolais to £1170 (£330) Derrylin producer 365kg Charolais to £1000, 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 and 375kg Limousin to £870. Maguiresbridge producer 360kg Limousin to £970 and 290kg Charolais to £800. Tempo producer 360kg Charolais to £900. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Hereford to £520.
Weanling heifers
Newtownbutler producer 375kg Charolais to £1020 (£272) 345kg Charolais to £990 (£287) 335kg Charolais to £960 (£287) and 365kg Charolais to £900. Maguiresbridge producer 280kg Charolais to £840 (£300) 325kg Charolais to £830 and 400kg Belgian Blue. to £800. Derrylin producer 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £760. Lisnaskea producer 360kg Limousin to £740, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £600, 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £580 and 320kg Aberdeen Angus to £500. Fivemiletown producer 270kg Limousin to £660 and 285kg Limousin to £600.
Lots more quality stock required weekly to supply a growing demand from a well attended ringside and online audience.
