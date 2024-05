Marts: Steady demand for quality calved heifers at Markethill Mart, prices to £2200

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 75 dairy stock at Markethill on Tuesday 21st May sold in a steady demand with good quality calved heifers selling to a top of £2250 from a Keady producer, a Whitecross producer sold four calved heifers at £2200, £2060, £2020 and £2000.

A Crossmaglen producer received £2020 for a calved heifer.

An entry of older cows sold to a firm demand to a top of £1700 for a calved 2020 cow from a Rathfriland producer.

The same owner received £1460 for a calved 2018 cow.

Several more sold at £1400, £1320 and £1300.

A Crossmaglen producer sold calved cows to a top of £1620, £1560, £1520 and £1480 with others from £1200-£1400 each.

In-calf heifers sold to a top of £1850 in demand from £1200-£1500 each and reared heifer calves sold from £500-£620 each.

Cull cows

75 cull cows obtained a very firm demand to a top of 234 per 100kgs for 760kgs at £1780 for a Crossmaglen farmer followed by 230 for 700kgs at £1620 from a Loughgall producer.

The same owner received 229 for 670kgs at £1540.

Crossmaglen farmer 762k £1780 £234; Loughgall farmer 706k £1620 £230; 674k £1540 £229; Dromore farmer 746k £1690 £227; Newtownhamilton farmer 764k £1720 £225; Crossmaglen farmer 746k £1670 £224; 638k £1400 £219; Cullyhanna farmer 646k £1410 £218; Newtownhamilton farmer 722k £1570 £218 and Tandragee farmer 732k £1570 £215; 730k £1560 £214.

Friesian cull cows

In demand good quality cows from 200-227 per 100kgs.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold from 150-180 for 730kgs at £1320 from a Tandragee farmer followed by 161 for £720 at £1170 from an Armagh producer.

Second quality Friesian cows 130-145.

Plainer types from 120.

Clean cattle sold to a top of £2190 for 840kg shorthorn bullock, 260 from a Tandragee farmer.

A Castlewellan producer received 260 per 100kgs for a 530kg bullock at £1380 and a Tandragee farmer received 240 at 760kgs at £1830 for a Shorthorn bullock.

Tandragee farmer 734k £1320 £180; Armagh farmer 726k £1170 £161; Markethill farmer 658k £1060 £161; Armagh farmer 726k £1150 £158; Waringstown farmer 646k £1020 £158 and Gilford farmer 704k £1080 £153.

Calves

170 calves sold in a very firm trade with good quality heifer calves selling to a top of £560 for a six week old Belgian Blue followed by £475 for an Aberdeen Angus.

Main trade for good quality heifers from £250-£375.

Bull calves sold to £460 for a three week old Belgian Blue followed by £430 for six week old Belgian Blue.

Good quality bulls sold £260-£285.

Heifer calves

Belgian Blue £560; Aberdeen Angus £475; Aberdeen Angus £380; Simmental £375; Shorthorn £370; Aberdeen Angus £365; Speckled Park £330; Speckled Park £325 and; Simmental £325.

