Marts: Steady demand for quality forward heifers at Markethill Mart, prices to £1670

A smaller entry of stock at Markethill on Saturday 18th May 2024 continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand.

The 70 heifers sold in a steady demand with good quality forward heifers from £260 to £318 per 100k for 526k at £1670 from a Cullyhanna farmer.

The same owner received £307 per 100k for 518k at £1590.

A Dungannon producer received £305 per 100k for 560k at £1720, £295 for 614k at £1810.

Farming Life livestock markets

Good quality grazing heifers sold from £260 - £319 per 100k for 470k at £1500 from a Castlewellan farmer, followed by £312 for 404 at £1260 from a Cullyhanna producer.

The 70 bullocks returned a steady demand with beef bullocks selling to £298 per 100k for 688k at £2050 from a Newtownhamilton producer and for 706k at £2060 from a Portadown farmer.

Main trade for good quality beef from £255 - £284 per 100k.

Forward feeding bullocks sold to £292 per 100k for 626k at £1830 from a Ballynahinch farmer, followed by £288 for 546k at £1580 from an Aghalee farmer.

Main demand for good quality feeding bullocks from £250 - £288 per 100k.

Grazing bullocks sold to £311 for 392k at £1220 from a Dungannon farmer, followed by £305 for 394k at £1200 from a Richhill farmer.

All good quality lots from £250 - £288 per 100k.

Friesian bullocks sold up to £228 per 100k for 698k at £1580 from a Camlough farmer, followed by £220 for 650k at £1430 from a Ballynahinch farmer.

All good quality Friesians from £200 - £215 per 100k.

The 150 weanlings sold in an exceptionally strong demand.

Good quality heifer weanlings from £300 - £376 per 100k for 266k at £1000 from a Dromara farmer.

The same owner received £355 for 282k at £1000.

Stronger heifers sold at £331 for 430k at £1430 from a Crumlin producer.

Light male weanlings sold up to £363 per 100k for 314k at £1140 from a Dromara farmer and for 320k at £1160.

All good quality light males from £280 - £346 per 100k.

Stronger males sold to a top of £1620 for 568k £285/100k from a Portadown producer.

Top rate of £333 per 100k for 402k at £1340 from an Armagh farmer, followed by £326 for 430k at £1410 from a Portadown producer.

All good quality strong males from £260 - £309 per 100k.

A large entry in the suckler ring included an entry of in-calf heifers from a Hillsborough farmer which sold to a top of £2480 with others at £2020, £2000, £1960 and £1900.

Outfits sold up to £1720 for Belgian Blue cow and heifer calf from a Dromore farmer.

A Clady producer sold a Limousin heifer and heifer calf at £1600.

Several more outfits from £1250 to £1550 each.

Forward heifers

Cullyhanna producer 526k £1670 318p/k: 518k £1590 307p/k: Dungannon producer 564k £1720 305p/k: 614k £1810 295p/k: 592k £1740 294p/k: 580k £1700 293p/k: 608k £1770 291p/k: Katesbridge producer 626k £1820 291p/k: Scarva producer 512k £1480 289p/k and Katesbridge producer 626k £1800 288p/k.

Midweight heifers

Castlewellan producer 470k £1500 319p/k: Cullyhanna producer 404k £1260 312p/k: Dromore producer 408k £1270 311p/k: 416k £1280 308p/k: Cullyhanna producer 482k £1440 299p/k: Newry producer 492k £1440 293p/k: Cullyhanna producer 448k £1280 286p/k: Castlewellan producer 448k £1280 286p/k and Markethill producer 450k £1240 276p/k.

Forward bullocks

Ballynahinch producer 626k £1830 292p/k: Aghalee producer 548k £1580 288p/k: Cullyhanna producer 590k £1700 288p/k: Ballynahinch producer 612k £1750 286p/k: Cullyhanna producer 550k £1550 282p/k: Dromore producer 632k £1750 277p/k; Crossmaglen producer 540k £1490 276p/k and Dungannon producer 518k £1410 272p/k.

Beef bullocks

Newtownhamilton producer 688k £2050 298p/k: Portadown producer 706k £2060 292p/k: 750k £2130 284p/k: Ballynahinch producer 650k £1800 277p/k: Portadown producer 734k £2000 272p/k: Kilmore producer 732k £1990 272p/k: Ballynahinch producer 672k £1800 268p/k: Dromore producer 660k £1750 265p/k and Gilford producer 596k £1520 255p/k.

Friesian bullocks

Camlough producer 692k £1580 228p/k: Ballynahinch producer 650k £1430 220p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 564k £1210 215p/k: 516k £1090 211p/k: 518k £1070 207p/k: 550k £1130 206p/k.

Midweight bullocks

Dungannon producer 392k £1220 311p/k: Richhill producer 394k £1200 305p/k: 406k £1170 288p/k: Katesbridge producer 500k £1380 276p/k: 470k £1270 270p/k: 448k £1170 261p/k: Richhill producer 468k £1220 261p/k and Crossmaglen producer 480k £1250 260p/k.

Weanling heifers

Dromara producer 266k £1000 376p/k: 282k £1000 355p/k: 328k £1100 335p/k: Crumlin producer 430k £1430 331p/k: Dromara producer 290k £950 328p/k: Loughgilly producer 294k £960 327p/k: Castlewellan producer 290k £940 324p/k: Belleek producer 334k £1070 320p/k: Crumlin producer 340k £1070 315p/k: Belleek producer 340k £1050 309p/k and Castlewellan producer 378k £1160 307p/k.

Light weanling males

Dromara producer 314k £1140 363p/k: 320k £1160 363p/k: Armagh producer 318k £1100 346p/k: 336k £1160 345p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 262k £895 342p/k: Dromara producer 294k £980 333p/k: Portadown producer 366k £1190 325p/k: Cullyhanna produer 354k £1150 325p/k: Armagh producer 358k £1150 321p/k and Gilford producer 318k £980 308p/k.

Strong weanling males