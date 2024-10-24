Marts: Steady trade for cattle at Omagh Mart, heifers selling to £2000 for 700kg
Bullocks
P Donnelly, Loughmacrory 525k £1690, K Ward, Claudy 530k £1690; 540k £1700, F Dolan, Killeter 505k £1610, W Buchannon, Killyclooney 600k £1890; 620k £1820; 690k £1890, D Gormley, Ederney 505k £1540, G Dolan, Ederney 645k £1960, T Sharkey, Tattykeel 510k £1540; 625k £1750; 6450k £1780, E Robinson, Claudy 520k £1560; 620k £1840; 580k £1700; 535k £1560, W Stevenson, Artigarvan 820k £2250, H McAnea, Castlederg 770k £2200, N Curley, Claudy 680k £1900, Albert Allen, Donemana 530k £1540; 480k £1500, S Patterson, Striff 405k £1400; 390k £1310, Armagh Producer, 490k £1630; 470k £1530, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 430k £1400; 360k £1320; 300k £1060; 375k £1310, J Bratton, Lack 425k £1360; 475k £1440 and £1430, L Lipton, Dungannon 480k £1500, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 470k £13450 and W Nixon, Donemana 315k £1060.
Heifers
Robt Wilson, Baronscourt 700k £2000; 660k £1880; 640k £1780, S McGeown, Drumlea 720k £1880; 640k £1850; 590k £1680, G Dolan, Ederney 600k £1620; 440k £1380, W Beggs, Seskinore 510k £1520, M McNelis, Beragh 525k £1540; 540k £1560, W S Buchannon, Drumquin 520k £1520; 530k £1510, E Robinson, Claudy 550k £1600 and £1580; 560k £1540, J Cowan, Ballygawley 560k £1500, P Donnelly, Loughmacrory 415k £1370; 405k £1270; 415k £1280, W T Nethery, Drumquin 465k £1530; 475k £1500; 425k £1330, W Crawford, Omagh 435k £1400, D Stevenson, Donemana 440k £1390; 370k £1180, K McGrath, Knockmoyle 410k £1290, P J Donnelly, Redargan 380k £1210; 440k £1360, J Gilmurray, Mountfield 445k £1360, A McCullagh, Plumbridge 475k £1400 and A Stevenson, Donemana 355k £1110; 345k £1050.
Fat cows
H B Coll, Drumquin 620k £240, R J Mowbray, Droit 790k £239, O Donnelly, Dromore 680k £238; 630k £221, B Reid, Ederney 540k £218 and J Woods, Beragh 730k £197; 630k £192.
Friesian cows
M E Kenwell, Dromore 760k £186; 680k £184; 650k £171; 640k £164 and G Lyons, Beragh 560k £153.
Fat bulls
D Gallagher, Dromore 950k £196 and L McLaughlin, Dooish 1100k £172.
Dropped calves
T Stevenson, Kesh £600 Aberdeen Angus bull, A Gibson, Beragh £540; £505 and £500 Aberdeen Angus bulls, R Tait, Newtownstewart £535 and £530 Charolais heifers, E Jones, Ballygawley £510 Charolais heifer, G Armstrong, Lack £500 Belgian Blue heifer, A Doherty, Drumquin £490 and £455 Simmental bulls, D Kelly, Cabragh £485 and £450 Limousin bulls, A E Hughes, Dromore £450 Simmental bull, C Dixon, Sixmilecross £445 Blonde bull, R and D Laird, Donemana £445 Aberdeen Angus bull; £430 Aberdeen Angus heifer and D McNamee, Newtownstewart £445 Belgian Blue heifer.
Weanlings
M McMenamin, Drumquin £850 Simmental bull; £740 Simmental heifer, P McMenamin, Envagh £830 Charolais bulls (2), P Patton, Newtownstewart £740 and £700 Aberdeen Angus heifers, M Lynch, Knockmoyle £710 and £700 Simmental bulls, Jas Smith, Fintona £730 Limousin heifer, D McFarland, Beragh £680 Hereford bulls (4) and M M Aiken, Drumquin £660 Aberdeen Angus bull.
