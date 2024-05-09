Marts: Steers selling to £1775 for a 595kg Charolais at Dungannon Mart

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A great entry of stock saw prices slightly improved on the week with steers selling to £1775 for a 595kg Charolais (298.00).

While heifers sold to £1760 for a 640kg Charolais (275.00).

Fat cows cleared to £1520 for a 810kg Shorthorn beef (188.00).

Dropped calves sold to £430 for a Belgian Blue bull.

Dungannon Mart

Heifer calves sold to £400 Belgian Blue.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1340 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot.

Weanlings sold to males sold to £1240 for a 420kg Charolais (293.00).

Weanling heifers sold to £1320 for a 350kg Charolais (378.00).

Steers

Steers prices reached a height of £1775 for a 595kg Charolais (298.00) presented by P Grimley, £1670 560kg Charolais (298.00); W J Parkes £1700 530kg Limousin (321.00), £1700 630kg Limousin (270.00), £1590 530kg Limousin (300.00), £1585 595kg Charolais (266.00); T Brown £1600 550kg Limousin (291.00), £1590 545kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (292.00), £1590 565kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (281.00), £1570 545kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (288.00); P Taylor £1580 585kg Aberdeen Angus (270.00), £1400 505kg Belgian Blue (277.00); S Henderson £1440 510kg Limousin (282.00); Mountview Farms £1410 450kg Charolais (313.00), £1410 470kg Charolais (300.00); S Givan £1370 510kg Belgian Blue (269.00); E Henry £1240 460kg Simmental (270.00) and J Hamill £1230 450kg Limousin (273.00).

Heifers

Heifers prices reached a height of £1760 640kg Charolais (275.00) presented by G Boden; O Cairns £1730 590kg Simmental (293.00), £1650 550kg Limousin (300.00), £1650 580kg Limousin (285.00), £1630 540kg Limousin (302.00); S Morrison £1710 580kg Limousin (295.00), £1630 570kg Limousin (286.00), £1630 575kg Charolais (284.00); H McClelland £1680 580kg Charolais (290.00), £1660 535kg Charolais (310.00), £1510 510kg Limousin (296.00), £1510 515kg Charolais (293.00), £1490 510kg Charolais (292.00), £1490 515kg Charolais (289.00), £1480 550kg Belgian Blue (269.00), £1450 515kg Limousin (282.00), £1410 495kg Simmental (285.00), £1380 485kg Charolais (285.00); P Grimley £1610 560kg Limousin (288.00); J Stinson £1500 520kg Belgian Blue (288.00), £1470 540kg Charolais (272.00); M Quinn £1500 555kg Limousin (270.00), £1450 495kg Limousin (293.00); P Taylor £1450 535kg Charolais (271.00); S Morrison £1350 490kg Limousin (276.00); P Bell £1340 440kg Limousin (305.00), £1330 450kg Limousin (296.00), £1330 485kg Limousin (274.00), £1290 450kg Limousin (287.00), £1110 400kg Limousin (278.00) and J Dickson £1320 480kg Blonde d'Aquitaine (275.00).

Fat cows sold to £1520 for a 810kg Shorthorn beef (188.00) presented by A Donaghy and S Gervis £960 595kg Friesian (161.00).

Dropped calves

Dropped calves cleared to £430 for a Belgian Blue bull presented by D Johnston; Crewehill Farms £395 Hereford bull, £335 Belgian Blue bull, £315 Belgian Blue bull, £275 Aberdeen Angus bull; a Ballygawley producer £355 Belgian Blue bull, £320 Hereford bull; G Liggett £330 Aberdeen Angus bull, £310 Aberdeen Angus bull; A Dungannon producer £310 Aberdeen Angus bull, £285 Aberdeen Angus bull; Lakeview Farms £310 Simmental bull, £280 Simmental bull, £275 Simmental bull; J Canavan £290 Limousin bull and A Harkness £250 Belgian Blue bull.

Friesian bulls sold from £100 to £200 for stronger sorts.

Meanwhile heifer calves sold to £400 Belgian Blue presented by D Johnston, £350 x 2 Belgian Blue heifers; J Allen £360 x 2 Hereford heifers, £260 x 2 Hereford heifers; Crewehill Farms £360 Belgian Blue heifer, £330 Belgian Blue heifer, £305 Belgian Blue heifer, £285 Belgian Blue heifer, £285 Hereford heifer; a Moy producer £345 Aberdeen Angus heifer, £290 Aberdeen Angus heifer; H Connolly £310 Aberdeen Angus heifer and a Ballygawley producer £270 Hereford heifer.

Suckled cows and calves sold to £1340 for a Simmental cow with a Charolais bull calf at foot presented by G Hill.

Weanlings

A strong demand for all classes of weanlings saw male calves sell to £1240 420kg Charolais (293.00) presented by M Wylie, £1220 415kg Charolais (294.00), £1160 405kg Charolais (286.00), £1050 365kg Charolais (285.00); D Ryan £1140 340kg Charolais (336.00); P Brady £1010 320kg Simmental (315.00), £860 270kg Simmental (317.00); I Clarke £990 295kg Belgian Blue (335.00); P Bell £950 335kg Shorthorn beef (282.00); P Kelly £750 x 2 260kg Limousins (289.00) and G Burrows £750 225kg Simmental (329.00).