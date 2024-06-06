Marts: Store bullocks selling to 312ppk and store heifers to 294ppk at Lisahally Mart
Bullocks
A McKinley £1700/690kg £1160/500kg A Patrick £1440/590kg £1030/400kg W Young £1410/580kg £1310/480kg £1270/500kg £1230/510kg T Mullan £1170/400kg £990/360kg T Fyffe £1120/370kg £1060/340kg D Gamble £970/360kg £860/350kg £810/320kg and T McKinney £910/330kg.
Heifers
S Harpur £1460/520kg £1410/480kg £1360/480kg T Robinson £1380/530kg £1290/490kg T Fyffe £1050/380kg £980/380kg A Patrick £1020/440kg £850/400kg J McGuinness £940/390kg £860/380kg and C Cooke £930/330kg.
Fat cows
W Nixon £1830/830kg C Cooke £1600/640kg T Mullan £1113/530kg W Moore £1110/470kg £1090/480kg and C Snodgrass £1000/440kg £970/430kg £930/410kg £900/380kg.
Sheep
Trade was strong this Tuesday with fat lambs making £182/28.5kg and fat ewes topping £210.
Lambs
G Kerr £182/28.5kg J Gilmore £176/26kg R Millen £171/25kg £163/23.5kg L Young £166/23kg A Olphert £163.50/24.5kg A Rainey £161/24.5kg S Caskie £159/25kg J Lowry £150/22kg N O'Brien £148/22.5kg J Young £147/22.5kg S Dunlop £145/21.5kg and L Young £140/21kg.
Ewes
S Taylor £210 £198 G Kerr £192 £176 R Kernaghan £190 £134 L Young £174 N O'Brien £170 S Millar £168 M Rosborough £160 £152 £150 R Millen £154 R Megarrell £146 J Gilmore £144 T Fyffe £134 and J Young £130.
