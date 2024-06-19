Marts: Store bullocks selling to £1840 for 660kg at Pomeroy Mart
A firm trade in Pomeroy with store bullocks making £1840/660kg and store heifers £1710/620kg.
Bullocks
F McAleer £1840/660kg £1770/610kg £1570/640kg A Rouslton £1690/690kg £1570/640kg £1300/580kg £1200/570kg £1190/560kg T&T Brown £1670/580kg £1650/570kg £1120/480kg J Kilpatrick £1530/500kg £1440/490kg £1310/470kg £1290/440kg £1280/410kg D McElduff £1270/460kg G Rafferty £1260/360kg £1170/360kg £1160/350kg A McElduff £1180/410kg J Kilpatrick £1020/370kg and S Laughlin £970/330kg.
Heifers
F McAleer £1710/620kg G Rafferty £1540/550kg £1470/540kg £1450/520kg £1360/490kg A McElduff £1190/400kg £840/320kg D McNally £1180/470kg £1170/460kg £1070/420kg £1030/430kg £1030/410kg £950/390kg S Laughlin £1110/400kg £870/370kg £840/360kg £830/340kg G Irwin £1030/410kg £970/400kg £970/390kg £900/360kg £830/360kg and K Connolly £900/360kg.
