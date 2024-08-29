Marts: Stores and breeding stock remaining sharp at Armoy Mart
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Stores and breeding stock remained sharp.
Leading prices
Archie Bartlett, Armoy, 25kgs £143. Jill McKernan, Dervock, 30kgs £140. Mag Milliken, Armoy, 25kgs £138.50. William Morrison, Mosside, 26kgs £137. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 26kgs £136. Jas McAllister, Bushmills, 27kgs £135. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 25kgs £132.50. Jas Reilly, Ballycastle, 25kgs £127. Paul McNicholl, Garvagh, 24kgs £127. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 23kgs £126. Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, 23kgs £126. Nigel O’Boyle, Glenariffe, 25kgs £125. M Maloney, Armoy, 24kgs £124. Terence McBride, Ballycastle, 24kgs £124. Jas E McCaughan, Armoy, 22kgs £122.
Store lambs
Francis McCaughan, Ballycastle, 128 Texel, £106. Sean McGill, Ballyvoy, 39 Texel, £104.50. Robert Lynn, Ballymoney, 24 Texel, £102. M Quinn, Cushendall, 63 Suffolk, £96.50. Jas Carey, Martinstown, 16 Suffolk, £96.00. F and J McCurry, Cushendall, 26 Suffolk, £96.00. John McAlister, Cushendall, 26 Crossbreds £94.00. Robert Hamill, Carnlough, 22 Suffolk, £92.50. Joan Lamont, Ballymoney, 50 Texel, £90.50. John Hunter, Broughshane, 45 Texel, £90.50. A McGuckian, Dunloy, 66 Texel, £90.00.
Breeding ewes
Advertisement
Advertisement
Denis McAuley, Carnlough, Lanark, 10, £232, 11, £205. Gerry McAuley, Cushendall, Mules, 10, £270, 10, £200, 10, £200, 11, £182. B and J McCloskey, Loughguile, 12 Mules, £228, 12, £220, 12, £218, 12, £212.
Fat ewes
Fat ewes sold to £176 for Suffolks with almost 400 head on offer.
Sale every Wednesday night at 7.00pm.
Watch live and bid with mart eye.
Auctioneers: Armoy Livestock Mart Ltd.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.