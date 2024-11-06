A very strong demand for all stock at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 5th November for a lot of quality cattle on offer.

This week store bullocks sold to £1600 for a 530kg Charolais (£302) with a 505kg Limousin to £1490 (£299).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1120 for a 310kg Limousin (£361) and selling to a high of £438 per 100kg for a 185kg Charolais to £810 with a 220kg Limousin to £880 (£400).

Weanling heifers sold to £1180 for a 365kg Charolais (£323) with a 300kg Limousin to £910 (£330) and selling to £367 per 100kg for a 180kg Charolais to £660.

Sample prices

Store and weanling males

Tamlaght producer 530kg Charolais to £1600 (£302) 505kg Limousin to £1490 (£299) 520kg Simmental to £1490 (£287) and 515kg Charolais to £1370 (£266) Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £1120 (£361) and 305kg Limousin to £850. Lisbellaw producer 380kg Charolais to £1100 (£289) Lisnaskea producer 290kg Limousin to £1010 (£348) 290kg Limousin to £950 (£328) 240kg Limousin to £880 (£367) 220kg Limousin to £880 (£400) and 210kg Limousin to £780 (£371) Fivemiletown producer 280kg Charolais to £970 (£346) 270kg Limousin to £930 (£344) 260kg Limousin to £920 (£354) and 215kg Limousin to £700 (£326) Newtownbutler producer 185kg Charolais to £810 (£438) and 180kg Charolais to £660 (£367) Lisnaskea producer 280kg Limousin to £810, 270kg Limousin to £800, 285kg Limousin to £780, 280kg Limousin to £770, 300kg Limousin to £760, 320kg Belgian Blue to £750, 245kg Limousin to £710, 285kg Limousin to £710, 240kg Limousin to £690, 260kg Limousin to £660, 220kg Limousin to £590 and 250kg Limousin to £550. Fivemiletown producer 220kg Limousin to £800 (£364) and 230kg Charolais to £790 (£343) and Rosslea producer 360kg Shorthorn to £810, 210kg Shorthorn to £610 and 260kg Shorthorn to £550.

Weanling heifers

Derrylin producer 365kg Charolais to £1180 (£323) Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £990 (£330) Newtownbutler producer 275kg Charolais to £940 (£342) 305kg Charolais to £910 (£298) 255kg Charolais to £850 (£333) and 160kg Charolais to £660 (£367) Lisbellaw producer 315kg Limousin to £900 (£286) Derrylin producer 310kg Limousin to £870 320kg Simmental to £860 and 240kg Limousin to £640. Florencecourt producer 280kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £800 and 240kg Limousin to £770 (£321) Fivemiletown producer 215kg Limousin to £730 (£340) and 240kg Charolais to £730 (£304) Newtownbutler producer 280kg Limousin to £740, 230kg Limousin to £670 and 235kg Limousin to £650. Brookeborough producer 235kg Limousin to £670.

Lots more stock required to supply this strong demand for all stock from a large selection of buyers at the ringside and online.