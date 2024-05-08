Marts: Strong demand for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, strong weanling males selling to £1670

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

This week strong weanling males sold to £1670 for a 580kg Limousin (£288) a 500kg Charolais sold to £1620 (£324) with a 490kg Charolais to £1550 (£316).

Lighter weight males sold to £1460 for a 415kg Charolais (£352) a 400kg Limousin sold to £1300 (£325) with a 305kg Limousin to £1190 (£390) and selling to a high of £419 per 100kg for a 210kg Charolais to £880.

Weanling heifers sold to £1460 for a strong 590kg Aberdeen Angus (£247) with a 510kg Charolais to £1450 (£284) a 580kg Aberdeen Angus sold to £1440 (£248) with a 440kg Charolais to £1370 (£311).

Smaller weanling heifers sold to £1150 for a 345kg Charolais (£333) with a 340kg Charolais to £1100 (£324) and a 240kg Limousin made £770 (£321).

Leading prices as follows

Strong weanling males

Eskra producer 580kg Limousin to £1670 (£288) and Derrylin producer 500kg Charolais to £1620(£324) 490kg Charolais to £1550 (£316) 450kg Charolais to £1460 (£324) 505kg Charolais to £1400 (£277) and 465kg Charolais to £1390 (£299).

Light weight weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 415kg Charolais to £1460 (£352) 400kg Limousin to £1300 (£325) 375kg Charolais to £1280 (£341) 305kg Limousin to £1190 (£390) and 310kg Limousin to £1140 (£368) Lisnaskea producer 420kg Charolais to £1220 (£290) and 455kg Shorthorn to £940, Tempo producer 460kg Charolais to £1140 and 365kg Limousin to £1060 (£290) Tempo producer 315kg Charolais to £1130 (£359) Magheraveely producer 300kg Simmental to £1020 (£340) Lisnaskea producer 280kg Charolais to £970 (£346) and 180kg Limousin to £680 (£378) Derrylin producer 290kg Saler to £960 (£331) 300kg Saler to £870 (£290) 270kg Saler to £830 (£307) 240kg Saler to £800 (£333) and 270kg Saler to £700. Magheraveely producer 370kg Aberdeen Angus to £940. Maguiresbridge producer 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £940 and 300kg Her. to £810. Lisnaskea producer 300kg Limousin to £900 (£300) Derrylin producer 320kg Charolais to £900. Macken producer 210kg Charolais to £880 (£419) Newtownbutler producer 235kg Charolais to £760 (£323) and Newtownbutler producer 200kg Charolais to £700 (£350).

Store and weanling heifers

Eskra producer 590kg Aberdeen Angus to £1460 (£247) Derrylin producer 510kg Charolais to £1450 (£284) 440kg Charolais to £1370 (£311) 380kg Charolais to £1060, 320kg Charolais to £980 (£306) and 365kg Charolais to £920. Maguiresbridge producer 580kg Aberdeen Angus to £1440 (£248) 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1240 (£253) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1080. Tempo producer 345kg Charolais to £1150 (£333) 340kg Charolais to £1100 (£324) and 325kg Charolais to £1040 (£320) Lisnaskea producer 380kg Charolais to £1140 (£300) and 355kg Charolais to £1050 (£296) Magheraveely producer 445kg Limousin to £1090, 460kg Limousin to £1070, 460kg Aberdeen Angus to £940, 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £880, and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £790. Newtownbutler producer 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £1070 (£301) 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, 345kg Aberdeen Angus to £1000, 355kg Shorthorn to £890320kg Aberdeen Angus to £800 and 285kg Aberdeen Angus to £780. Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £1000, 330kg Limousin to £970, and 265kg Limousin to £660. Lisbellaw producer 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £930, 430kg Aberdeen Angus to £850, 365kg Limousin to £830 and 375kg Limousin to £820. Tempo producer 365kg Aberdeen Angus to £900. Newtownbutler producer 275kg Charolais to £850 (£309) and 240kg Limousin to £770 (£321) Newtownbutler producer 255kg Charolais to £800 (£314) Newtownbutler producer 225kg Charolais to £720 (£320) and Magheraveely producer 190kg Limousin to £590 (£311).