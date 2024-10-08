Marts: Strong trade with heavy heifers selling up to £1930 at Markethill Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A very large entry of 950 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 5th October sold in a very firm trade in all rings with the large turnout of stock having no negative impact on prices and trade was firmer in some rings.

Heifers

The largest ever entry of 380 store heifers sold in a especially strong trade with heavy heifers selling up to £309 for 624k at £1930 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £308 for 634k at £1950 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Top price of £2140 was paid for 700k at £304 for a Crossmaglen farmer.

The same owner received £2060 for 676k £305.

A Rosslea farmer received £299 for 660k at £1980.

Main demand for heavy heifers from £260 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding heifers sold up to £313 for 540k at £1700 from a Keady producer followed by £302 for 544k at £1640 from a Keady farmer.

All top quality forward heifers sold steadily from £260 to £300 per 100 kilos.

Grazing heifers sold to £336 for 408k at £1370 from a Benburb producer.

A Keady farmer received £316 for 466k at £1470.

All good quality grazing heifers sold from £250 to £310 per 100 kilos.

Heavy heifers

Cullyhanna farmer 624k £1930 £309.00; Poyntzpass farmer 634k £1950 £308.00; Crossmaglen farmer 676k £2060 £305.00; Crossmaglen farmer 704k £2140 £304.00; Rosslea farmer 662k £1980 £299.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 680k £2000 £294.

Forward heifers

Keady farmer 544k £1700 £313.00; Keady farmer 544k £1640 £302.00; Dungannon farmer 526k £1580 £300.00; Mayobridge farmer 518k £1540 £297.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 508k £1510 £297.00; Keady farmer 544k £1600 £294.00; Keady farmer 508k £1480 £291.00; Newry farmer 516k £1500 £291.00 and Banbridge farmer 574k £1660 £289.

Middleweight heifers

Benburb farmer 408k £1370 £336.00; Keady farmer 466k £1470 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 460k £1440 £313.00; Augher farmer 400k £1240 £310.00; Keady farmer 480k £1480 £308.00; Tandragee farmer 488k £1500 £307.00; Loughgilly farmer 482k £1480 £307.00; Magheralin farmer 414k £1270 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 444k £1360 £306.00; Loughgilly farmer 474k £1440 £304.00 and Augher farmer 484k £1470 £304.

Bullocks

220 bullocks included several pens of heavy steers which sold to a top of £302 for 700k at £2120 from a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £285 for 780k at £2220.

Top price of £2320 was paid for 790k £294 for a Ballinderry farmer and 770k at £2260 from the same owner.

Main demand for good bullocks from £260 to £290 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks sold up to £349 for 520k at £1820 for a Magheralin producer.

The same owner received £326 for 516k at £1680.

This seller sold 12 Charolais bullocks to average 548k at £1700 each £310 per 100 kilos.

A Richhill farmer sold six heavy bullocks at 709k at £2028 each £286 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong trade with several pens of top quality lots on offer.

Main demand for good quality lots from £260 to £320 per 100 kilos with a top price of £344 for 448k at £1540 from a Katesbridge farmer.

An Augher producer received £342 for 444k at £1520.

An Annaghmore farmer received £334 for 470k at £1570.

An entry of 17 top quality Aberdeen Angus bullocks from a Crossgar farmer sold to a top of £330 per 100 kilos for 440k at £1460 followed by £315 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1810.

This producer sold 17 top quality Aberdeen Angus bullocks to average 480k at £1402 each £292 per 100 kilos.

Friesian bullocks sold to £222 for 550k at £1220 from an Annaghmore farmer.

Main demand from £204 to £220 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Armagh farmer 702k £2120 £302.00; Ballinderry farmer 790k £2320 £294.00; Ballinderry farmer 770k £2260 £294.00; Ballinderry farmer 728k £2120 £291.00; Armagh farmer 780k £2220 £285.00; Armagh farmer 678k £1920 £283.00 and Richhill farmer 708k £1960 £277.

Forward bullocks

Magheralin farmer 522k £1820 £349.00; Magheralin farmer 516k £1680 £326.00; Magheralin farmer 542k £1720 £317.00; Crossgar farmer 574k £1810 £315.00; Magheralin farmer 560k £1750 £313.00; Markethill farmer 506k £1580 £312.00; Magheralin farmer 558k £1730 £310.00; Magheralin farmer 530k £1640 £309.00; Augher farmer 504k £1550 £308.00; Magheralin farmer 532k £1630 £306.00 and Magheralin farmer 568k £1740 £306.

Middleweight bullocks

Katesbridge farmer 448k £1540 £344.00; Augher farmer 444k £1520 £342.00; Annaghmore farmer 470k £1570 £334.00; Crossgar farmer 442k £1460 £330.00; Augher farmer 410k £1350 £329.00; Tandragee farmer 444k £1460 £329.00; Augher farmer 416k £1350 £325.00; Dungannon farmer 480k £1520 £317.00; Crossgar farmer 500k £1560 £312.00; Crossgar farmer 482k £1500 £311.00; Tandragee farmer 418k £1300 £311.00 and Augher farmer 480k £1480 £308.

Friesian bullocks

Annaghmore farmer 550k £1220 £222.00; Mayobridge farmer 546k £1200 £220.00; Annaghmore farmer 512k £1090 £212.00; Annaghmore farmer 516k £1060 £206.00; Annaghmore farmer 548k £1120 £204.00; Mayobridge farmer 588k £1200 £204.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 628k £1280 £204.

Weanlings

260 weanlings sold in another very strong demand with light males selling to £414 for 244k at £1010 from a Richhill farmer followed by £348 for 356k at £1240 from a Portadown farmer.

A Richhill farmer received £336 for 384k at £1290.

Main demand for good quality light males from £270 to £332 per 100 kilos.

Stronger males sold up to £333 for 420k at £1400 from an Armagh farmer.

All good quality strong males sold from £250 to £320 per 100 kilos.

Light heifer weanlings reached £430 per 100 kilos for 342k at £1470 from a Richhill farmer.

The same owner received £376 for 322k at £1210.

A Crossmaglen farmer also received £376 for 346k at £1300.

All good quality lots sold from £260 to £340 per 100 kilos.

Stronger heifers reached £365 for 408k shorthorn at £1490 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £343 for 400k at £1380 for a Richhill farmer.

Several more lots sold from £260 to £365 per 100 kilos.

Strong male weanlings

Armagh farmer 420k £1400 £333.00; Tynan farmer 402k £1310 £326.00; Crossmaglen farmer 420k £1360 £324.00; Milford farmer 410k £1300 £317.00; Jerrettspass farmer 404k £1260 £312.00; Newcastle farmer 416k £1240 £298.00; Newcastle farmer 434k £1270 £293.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £1270 £293.

Light male weanlings

Richhill farmer 244k £1010 £414.00; Portadown farmer 356k £1240 £348.00; Armagh farmer 228k £780 £342.00; Richhill farmer 384k £1290 £336.00; Richhill farmer 358k £1190 £332.00; Derrynoose farmer 320k £1060 £331.00; Armagh farmer 346k £1140 £330.00; Waringstown farmer 328k £1040 £317.00; Portadown farmer 330k £1010 £306.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 312k £950 £305.

Strong heifer weanlings

Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1490 £365.00; Richhill farmer 402k £1380 £343.00; Richhill farmer 478k £1510 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £1290 £301.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k £1290 £296.00 and Portadown farmer 432k £1140 £264.

Light heifer weanlings

Richhill farmer 342k £1470 £430.00; Richhill farmer 322k £1210 £376.00; Crossmaglen farmer 346k £1300 £376.00; Richhill farmer 308k £1110 £360.00; Richhill farmer 306k £1050 £343.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 318k £1040 £327.00; Crossmaglen farmer 340k £1110 £327.00; Newry farmer 370k £1170 £316.00; Glenanne farmer 348k £1100 £316.00 and Glenanne farmer 400k £1260 £315.

A very large entry of sucklers sold in a very firm trade with a consignment of cows and calves from a Dromore producer selling to a top of £2340 for 2018 Simmental cow and bull calf.

The same owner received £2300 for 2018 Simmental cow and Charolais heifer calf.

This producer sold several more outfits from £1800 to £2220 each.

A Dromara farmer sold a 2018 Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf at £2100, 2018 Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf at £1900 and others at £1880, £1850 and £1820 each.

In calf cows sold to £1850, £1820 and £1740 each.

An entry of 1370 sheep at Markethill on Monday 7th October sold in a steady demand.

Heavy lambs sold to a top of £160 for 26.8k and for 29.3k from a Poyntzpass producer.

Several pens of heavy lambs sold from £145 to £155 each.

Top rate of 574p/k was 24.4k at £140 from a Hamiltonsbawn farmer, followed by 565p/k for 25.5k at £144 from a Poyntzpass producer.

Main demand for good quality heavy lambs from 520-554p/k.

Good quality midweight lambs sold from 530 – 564p/k for 20.3k at £114.50 from a Dromara farmer and for 20.4k at £115 from a Jerrettspass producer.

Another large entry of stores sold in the firmest trade to date this season.

Stores sold to 706p/k for 20 lambs, 16.3k at £115 each from a Kilcoo farmer, followed by 645p/k for 12.4k at £80 from an Altnamackin producer.

Stronger pens sold to 599p/k for 18.2k at £109 from a Dromara farmer, followed by 595p/k for 16.9k at £100.50 from a Cookstown producer.

All good quality lots sold from 550 – 589p/k.

250 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.

Fleshed ewes from £120 to £184.

Plainer ewes from £70 - £100 each.

Heavy lambs

Poyntzpass producer 26.8k £160 597p/k: Hamiltonsbawn producer 24.4k £140 574p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.5k £144 565p/k: Cullyhanna producer 26.7k £148 554p/k: Cullyhanna producer 26k £144 554p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.9k £143 552p/k: Markethill producer 24.5k £135 551p/k: Richhill producer 27k £148 548p/k: Killylea producer 26.8k £146.50 547p/k and Poyntzpass producer 29.3k £160 546p/k.

Midweight lambs

Dromara producer 20.3k £114.50 564p/k: Jerrettspass producer 20.4k £115 564p/k: 20.2k £113.50 562p/k: Stoneyford producer 20k £112 560p/k: Benburb producer 21k £117 557p/k: Keady producer 21.2k £118 557p/k: Dromara producer 21.2k £117.50 554p/k: Cullyhanna producer 22.6k £125 553p/k: Armagh producer 21.4k £117.50 549p/k and Mountnorris producer 23.7k £130 549p/k.

Light store lambs

Kilcoo producer 16.3k £115 706p/k: Altnamackin producer 12.4k £80 645p/k: Rostrevor producer 14.9k £94 631p/k: 13k £82 631p/k: Loughgilly producer 16.5k £100 606p/k: Newry producer 16.2k £98 605p/k: Glenanne producer 13.9k £84 604p/k and Altnamackin producer 15k £90.50 603p/k.

Stronger store lambs

Dromara producer 18.2k £109 599p/k: Cookstown producer 16.9k £100.50 595p/k: Armagh producer 19.2k £113 589p/k: Dungannon producer 18.3k £107.50 588p/k: Mullaghbawn producer 19k £111.50 587p/k: Dungannon producer 19k £110.50 582p/k: Loughgilly producer 18.8k £108.50 577p/k: Whitecross producer 18.8k £108.50 577p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 19k £109 574p/k.