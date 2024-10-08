Marts: Strong trade with heavy heifers selling up to £1930 at Markethill Mart
Heifers
The largest ever entry of 380 store heifers sold in a especially strong trade with heavy heifers selling up to £309 for 624k at £1930 from a Cullyhanna farmer followed by £308 for 634k at £1950 from a Poyntzpass producer.
Top price of £2140 was paid for 700k at £304 for a Crossmaglen farmer.
The same owner received £2060 for 676k £305.
A Rosslea farmer received £299 for 660k at £1980.
Main demand for heavy heifers from £260 to £295 per 100 kilos.
Forward feeding heifers sold up to £313 for 540k at £1700 from a Keady producer followed by £302 for 544k at £1640 from a Keady farmer.
All top quality forward heifers sold steadily from £260 to £300 per 100 kilos.
Grazing heifers sold to £336 for 408k at £1370 from a Benburb producer.
A Keady farmer received £316 for 466k at £1470.
All good quality grazing heifers sold from £250 to £310 per 100 kilos.
Heavy heifers
Cullyhanna farmer 624k £1930 £309.00; Poyntzpass farmer 634k £1950 £308.00; Crossmaglen farmer 676k £2060 £305.00; Crossmaglen farmer 704k £2140 £304.00; Rosslea farmer 662k £1980 £299.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 680k £2000 £294.
Forward heifers
Keady farmer 544k £1700 £313.00; Keady farmer 544k £1640 £302.00; Dungannon farmer 526k £1580 £300.00; Mayobridge farmer 518k £1540 £297.00; Hamiltonsbawn farmer 508k £1510 £297.00; Keady farmer 544k £1600 £294.00; Keady farmer 508k £1480 £291.00; Newry farmer 516k £1500 £291.00 and Banbridge farmer 574k £1660 £289.
Middleweight heifers
Benburb farmer 408k £1370 £336.00; Keady farmer 466k £1470 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 460k £1440 £313.00; Augher farmer 400k £1240 £310.00; Keady farmer 480k £1480 £308.00; Tandragee farmer 488k £1500 £307.00; Loughgilly farmer 482k £1480 £307.00; Magheralin farmer 414k £1270 £307.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 444k £1360 £306.00; Loughgilly farmer 474k £1440 £304.00 and Augher farmer 484k £1470 £304.
Bullocks
220 bullocks included several pens of heavy steers which sold to a top of £302 for 700k at £2120 from a Richhill farmer.
The same owner received £285 for 780k at £2220.
Top price of £2320 was paid for 790k £294 for a Ballinderry farmer and 770k at £2260 from the same owner.
Main demand for good bullocks from £260 to £290 per 100 kilos.
Forward feeding bullocks sold up to £349 for 520k at £1820 for a Magheralin producer.
The same owner received £326 for 516k at £1680.
This seller sold 12 Charolais bullocks to average 548k at £1700 each £310 per 100 kilos.
A Richhill farmer sold six heavy bullocks at 709k at £2028 each £286 per 100 kilos.
Middleweight bullocks sold in an exceptionally strong trade with several pens of top quality lots on offer.
Main demand for good quality lots from £260 to £320 per 100 kilos with a top price of £344 for 448k at £1540 from a Katesbridge farmer.
An Augher producer received £342 for 444k at £1520.
An Annaghmore farmer received £334 for 470k at £1570.
An entry of 17 top quality Aberdeen Angus bullocks from a Crossgar farmer sold to a top of £330 per 100 kilos for 440k at £1460 followed by £315 per 100 kilos for 570k at £1810.
This producer sold 17 top quality Aberdeen Angus bullocks to average 480k at £1402 each £292 per 100 kilos.
Friesian bullocks sold to £222 for 550k at £1220 from an Annaghmore farmer.
Main demand from £204 to £220 per 100 kilos.
Beef bullocks
Armagh farmer 702k £2120 £302.00; Ballinderry farmer 790k £2320 £294.00; Ballinderry farmer 770k £2260 £294.00; Ballinderry farmer 728k £2120 £291.00; Armagh farmer 780k £2220 £285.00; Armagh farmer 678k £1920 £283.00 and Richhill farmer 708k £1960 £277.
Forward bullocks
Magheralin farmer 522k £1820 £349.00; Magheralin farmer 516k £1680 £326.00; Magheralin farmer 542k £1720 £317.00; Crossgar farmer 574k £1810 £315.00; Magheralin farmer 560k £1750 £313.00; Markethill farmer 506k £1580 £312.00; Magheralin farmer 558k £1730 £310.00; Magheralin farmer 530k £1640 £309.00; Augher farmer 504k £1550 £308.00; Magheralin farmer 532k £1630 £306.00 and Magheralin farmer 568k £1740 £306.
Middleweight bullocks
Katesbridge farmer 448k £1540 £344.00; Augher farmer 444k £1520 £342.00; Annaghmore farmer 470k £1570 £334.00; Crossgar farmer 442k £1460 £330.00; Augher farmer 410k £1350 £329.00; Tandragee farmer 444k £1460 £329.00; Augher farmer 416k £1350 £325.00; Dungannon farmer 480k £1520 £317.00; Crossgar farmer 500k £1560 £312.00; Crossgar farmer 482k £1500 £311.00; Tandragee farmer 418k £1300 £311.00 and Augher farmer 480k £1480 £308.
Friesian bullocks
Annaghmore farmer 550k £1220 £222.00; Mayobridge farmer 546k £1200 £220.00; Annaghmore farmer 512k £1090 £212.00; Annaghmore farmer 516k £1060 £206.00; Annaghmore farmer 548k £1120 £204.00; Mayobridge farmer 588k £1200 £204.00 and Poyntzpass farmer 628k £1280 £204.
Weanlings
260 weanlings sold in another very strong demand with light males selling to £414 for 244k at £1010 from a Richhill farmer followed by £348 for 356k at £1240 from a Portadown farmer.
A Richhill farmer received £336 for 384k at £1290.
Main demand for good quality light males from £270 to £332 per 100 kilos.
Stronger males sold up to £333 for 420k at £1400 from an Armagh farmer.
All good quality strong males sold from £250 to £320 per 100 kilos.
Light heifer weanlings reached £430 per 100 kilos for 342k at £1470 from a Richhill farmer.
The same owner received £376 for 322k at £1210.
A Crossmaglen farmer also received £376 for 346k at £1300.
All good quality lots sold from £260 to £340 per 100 kilos.
Stronger heifers reached £365 for 408k shorthorn at £1490 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £343 for 400k at £1380 for a Richhill farmer.
Several more lots sold from £260 to £365 per 100 kilos.
Strong male weanlings
Armagh farmer 420k £1400 £333.00; Tynan farmer 402k £1310 £326.00; Crossmaglen farmer 420k £1360 £324.00; Milford farmer 410k £1300 £317.00; Jerrettspass farmer 404k £1260 £312.00; Newcastle farmer 416k £1240 £298.00; Newcastle farmer 434k £1270 £293.00 and Newtownhamilton farmer 442k £1270 £293.
Light male weanlings
Richhill farmer 244k £1010 £414.00; Portadown farmer 356k £1240 £348.00; Armagh farmer 228k £780 £342.00; Richhill farmer 384k £1290 £336.00; Richhill farmer 358k £1190 £332.00; Derrynoose farmer 320k £1060 £331.00; Armagh farmer 346k £1140 £330.00; Waringstown farmer 328k £1040 £317.00; Portadown farmer 330k £1010 £306.00 and Crossmaglen farmer 312k £950 £305.
Strong heifer weanlings
Newtownhamilton farmer 408k £1490 £365.00; Richhill farmer 402k £1380 £343.00; Richhill farmer 478k £1510 £316.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 428k £1290 £301.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 436k £1290 £296.00 and Portadown farmer 432k £1140 £264.
Light heifer weanlings
Richhill farmer 342k £1470 £430.00; Richhill farmer 322k £1210 £376.00; Crossmaglen farmer 346k £1300 £376.00; Richhill farmer 308k £1110 £360.00; Richhill farmer 306k £1050 £343.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 318k £1040 £327.00; Crossmaglen farmer 340k £1110 £327.00; Newry farmer 370k £1170 £316.00; Glenanne farmer 348k £1100 £316.00 and Glenanne farmer 400k £1260 £315.
A very large entry of sucklers sold in a very firm trade with a consignment of cows and calves from a Dromore producer selling to a top of £2340 for 2018 Simmental cow and bull calf.
The same owner received £2300 for 2018 Simmental cow and Charolais heifer calf.
This producer sold several more outfits from £1800 to £2220 each.
A Dromara farmer sold a 2018 Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf at £2100, 2018 Aberdeen Angus cow and heifer calf at £1900 and others at £1880, £1850 and £1820 each.
In calf cows sold to £1850, £1820 and £1740 each.
An entry of 1370 sheep at Markethill on Monday 7th October sold in a steady demand.
Heavy lambs sold to a top of £160 for 26.8k and for 29.3k from a Poyntzpass producer.
Several pens of heavy lambs sold from £145 to £155 each.
Top rate of 574p/k was 24.4k at £140 from a Hamiltonsbawn farmer, followed by 565p/k for 25.5k at £144 from a Poyntzpass producer.
Main demand for good quality heavy lambs from 520-554p/k.
Good quality midweight lambs sold from 530 – 564p/k for 20.3k at £114.50 from a Dromara farmer and for 20.4k at £115 from a Jerrettspass producer.
Another large entry of stores sold in the firmest trade to date this season.
Stores sold to 706p/k for 20 lambs, 16.3k at £115 each from a Kilcoo farmer, followed by 645p/k for 12.4k at £80 from an Altnamackin producer.
Stronger pens sold to 599p/k for 18.2k at £109 from a Dromara farmer, followed by 595p/k for 16.9k at £100.50 from a Cookstown producer.
All good quality lots sold from 550 – 589p/k.
250 cull ewes sold in a steady demand.
Fleshed ewes from £120 to £184.
Plainer ewes from £70 - £100 each.
Heavy lambs
Poyntzpass producer 26.8k £160 597p/k: Hamiltonsbawn producer 24.4k £140 574p/k: Poyntzpass producer 25.5k £144 565p/k: Cullyhanna producer 26.7k £148 554p/k: Cullyhanna producer 26k £144 554p/k: Newtownhamilton producer 25.9k £143 552p/k: Markethill producer 24.5k £135 551p/k: Richhill producer 27k £148 548p/k: Killylea producer 26.8k £146.50 547p/k and Poyntzpass producer 29.3k £160 546p/k.
Midweight lambs
Dromara producer 20.3k £114.50 564p/k: Jerrettspass producer 20.4k £115 564p/k: 20.2k £113.50 562p/k: Stoneyford producer 20k £112 560p/k: Benburb producer 21k £117 557p/k: Keady producer 21.2k £118 557p/k: Dromara producer 21.2k £117.50 554p/k: Cullyhanna producer 22.6k £125 553p/k: Armagh producer 21.4k £117.50 549p/k and Mountnorris producer 23.7k £130 549p/k.
Light store lambs
Kilcoo producer 16.3k £115 706p/k: Altnamackin producer 12.4k £80 645p/k: Rostrevor producer 14.9k £94 631p/k: 13k £82 631p/k: Loughgilly producer 16.5k £100 606p/k: Newry producer 16.2k £98 605p/k: Glenanne producer 13.9k £84 604p/k and Altnamackin producer 15k £90.50 603p/k.
Stronger store lambs
Dromara producer 18.2k £109 599p/k: Cookstown producer 16.9k £100.50 595p/k: Armagh producer 19.2k £113 589p/k: Dungannon producer 18.3k £107.50 588p/k: Mullaghbawn producer 19k £111.50 587p/k: Dungannon producer 19k £110.50 582p/k: Loughgilly producer 18.8k £108.50 577p/k: Whitecross producer 18.8k £108.50 577p/k and Newtownhamilton producer 19k £109 574p/k.
