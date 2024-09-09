Marts: Suckler outfits selling from £2500 to £2600 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 378 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2176 for an 800kg Limousin to £272 per 100kg this was followed by a 770kg Charolais to £2048-20 at £266 per 100kg and a 760kg Limousin to £2044-40 at £269 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2030 for a 720kg Limousin to £282 per 100kg followed by a 720kg Limousin to £1944 at £270 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1192-60 for a 670kg to £178 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2049-20 for a 1090 kg Simmental to £188 per 100kg and selling to £206 per 100kg for an 990kg Limousin to £2039-40.
Fat steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin.
Friesian steers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 560kg.
Fat heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2320 for a 790kg Charolais (£294) to £313 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £2100 with a 660kg Charolais to £2040 (£309).
Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (£308) with a 590kg Charolais to £1770 (£300).
Med weight steers sold to £1620 for a 485kg Charolais (£334) with a 455kg Limousin to £1510 (£332) Smaller steers sold to £940 for a 345kg Belgian Blue.
Strong heifers sold to £1880 for a 660kg Charolais (£285) to £310 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1740 with a 550kg Simmental to £1660 (£307).
Forward heifers sold to £1660 for a 540kg Limousin (£307) with a 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304).
Med weight heifers sold to £1560 for a 490kg Charolais (£318) with a 465kg Charolais to £1480 (£318).
Smaller heifers sold to £1140 for a 400kg Charolais.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1530 for a 465kg Charolais (£329) and selling to £388 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £1390 with a 360kg Charolais to £1390 (£386).
Strong males sold to £1510 for a 505kg Charolais (£299).
Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 460kg Charolais (£282) selling to £346 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1040 with a 260kg Limousin to £890 (£342).
Dairy cows sold to £2040, £2020 and £2000.
Suckler outfits sold to £2600, £2550 and £2500.
Bull calves sold to £700 for Charolais heifer calves sold to £785 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £990 and £970 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £910 for a Limousin.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £282 (£2030) Ballygawley producer 800kg Limousin to £272 (£2176) Fivemiletown producer 720kg Limousin to £270 (£1944) Dungannon producer 760kg Limousin to £269 (£2044-40) and 650kg Limousin to £268 (£1742) Fivemiletown producer 770kg Charolais to £266 (£2048-20) Fivemiletown producer 660kg Limousin to £266 (£1755-60) Aughnacloy producer 600kg Limousin to £260 (£1560) Clogher producer 630kg Simmental to £260 (£1638) and 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £248 (£1537-60) Tempo producer 620kg Limousin to £260 (£1612) Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £256 (£1868-80) Derrylin producer 480kg Limousin to £256 (£1228-80) Omagh producer 650kg Limousin to £256 (£1664) Clogher producer 720kg Limousin to £254 (£1828-80) Armagh producer 700kg Limousin to £250 (£1750) and 660kg Charolais to £250 (£1650) Enniskillen producer 700kg Limousin to £248 (£1736) Rosslea producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £248 (£1587-20) and Armagh producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1623-60).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £244 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cow sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £248 to £282 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1192-60 for a 670kg to £178 per 100kg others selling from £164 to £170 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £94 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Portadown producer 990kg Limousin to £206 (£2039-40) Keady producer 930kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £206 (£1915-80) Dungannon producer 890kg Limousin to £202 (£1797-80) Rosslea producer 890kg Limousin to £200 (£1780) Fermanagh producer 910kg Charolais to £192 (£1747-20) Rosslea producer 1090kg Simmental to £188 (£2049-20) Newtownbutler producer 910kg Hereford to £186 (£1692-60) Antrim producer 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £184 (£993-60) Tempo producer 960kg Charolais to £176 (£1689-60) and Omagh producer 930kg Charolais to £170 (£1581).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 590kg and £2296 -20 per head for an 890kg to £258 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 590kg. Simmental steer sold to £266 perr 100kg for a 580kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 520kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 610kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 610kg. Friesian steers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 560kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 570kg.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin Charolais heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 580kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 620kg. Simmental heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 550kg. Shorthorn beef heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 870kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 560kg. Hereford heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 570kg.
Store bullocks (330 lots)
A very firm demand for a large entry in this section with strong stores selling to £2320 for a 790kg Charolais (£294) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £2100 with a 660kg Charolais to £2040 (£309).
Other quality lots sold from £262 to £299 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (308) with a 590kg Charolais to £1770 (£300) and a 580kg Charolais to £1750 (£302).
Most others sold from £293 to £300 per 100kg.
Leading prices
H Montgomery Craigavon 790kg Charolais to £2320 (£294) 795kg Charolais to £2240 (£281) 760kg Charolais to £2240 (£294) 775kg Charolais to £2230 (£288) 745kg Simmental to £2180 (£292) 750kg Charolais to £2150 (£286) 720kg Limousin to £2100 (£291) 710kg Charolais to £2070 (£291) 760kg Limousin to £2050 (£269) and 765kg Charolais to £2010 (£262) T A Willis Dungannon 745kg Charolais to £2130 (£286) Joe Kelly Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £2100 (£313) M Campbell Armagh 720kg Charolais to £2090 (£290) 730kg Charolais to £2050 (£281) and 710kg Charolais to £2010 (£287) D Greenaway Portadown 695kg Charolais to £2080 (£299) N Morrow Caledon 660kg Charolais to £2040 (£309) 615kg Charolais to £1820 (£296) 610kg Charolais to £1800 (£295) 610kg Charolais to £1790 (£293) and 590kg Charolais to £1740 (£295) G McKenna Armagh 720kg Charolais to £2030 (£282) and R Hall Fivemiletown 715kg Charolais to £2000 (£279).
Forward steers
Sold to £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (£308) and 580kg Charolais to £1750 (£302) for D and E McElroy Clogher. S McCann Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1770 (£300) and 570kg Charolais to £1700 (£302) Joe Kelly Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1740 (£300) and 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1710 (£290) P Burnett Co Down 590kg Limousin to £1710 (£290) G White Tempo 570kg Charolais to £1670 (£293) O Jordan 560kg Charolais to £1660 (£296) and S McCaffery Augher 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1660 (£296).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
Good quality lots in this section reaching £334 per 100kg for a 485kg Charolais selling to £1620 with a 455kg Limousin selling to £1510 (£332).
Other quality lots selling from £290 to £325 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P Irwin Fivemiletown 485kg Charolais to £1620 (£334) 500kg Charolais to £1540 (£308) and 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311) G White Tempo 495kg Charolais to £1610 (£325) 500kg Charolais to £1570 (£324) 500kg Charolais to £1540 (£308) M McClean Moneymore 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£319) 480kg Charolais to £1510 (£314) 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) and 495kg Charolais to £1460 (£295) F McStay Lurgan 485kg Charolais to £1580 (£325) 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) 470kg Charolais to £1500 (£319) and 475kg Charolais to £1470 (£309) S Oliver Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1560 (£321) C A Dobson Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1530 (£312) and 455kg Limousin to £1510 (£332) B and D Doris Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1470 (£306) J McStay Lurgan 495kg Limousin to £1460 (£295) and B McQuade Armagh 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1450 (£290).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
M/S W and C Mills Cookstown 345kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 300kg Belgian Blue to £650. J Gillespie Killylea 330kg Hereford to £600. D Carey Fermanagh 330kg Saler to £600.
Store heifers (221 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to£1880 for a 660kg Charolais (£285) selling to £310 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1740 with a 550kg Simmental to £1660 (£307).
Others sold from £248 to £298 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1660 for a 540kg Limousin (£307) with a 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304) others sold from £251 to £303 per 100kg.
Leading prices
J Buchannon Ballygawley 660kg Charolais to £1880 (£285) and 580kg Charolais to £1570 (£270) J McKeever Pomeroy 560kg Charolais to £1740 (£310) and 620kg Charolais to £1680 (£271) W R Nesbitt Armagh 560kg Limousin to £1670 (£298) D Williamon Portadown 550kg Simmental to £1660 (£307) 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) and 550kg Charolais to £1620 (£294) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1390 (£248) Forward heifers sold to £1660 for a 540kg Limousin (£307) 540kg Limousin to £1630 (£302) 540kg Limousin to £1570 (£290) and 515kg Limousin to £1500 (£291) F G Haughey Fintona 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304) S McCaffery Augher 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£289) and 545kg Limousin to £1370 (£251) P J B Doyle Dungannon 505kg Charolais to £1530 (£303) and 505kg Charolais to £1500 (£297) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 545kg Charolais to £1490 (£273) and A Orr Lisbellaw 520kg Charolais to £1430 (£275) 510kg Charolais to £1380 (£270) and 505kg Charolais to £1360 (£269).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 490kg Charolais (£318) a 465kg Charolais sold to £1480 (£318).
With others selling from £272 to £316 per 100kg.
LEADING PRICES
P J B Doyle Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1560 (£318) 490kg Charolais to £1530 (£316) 465kg Charolais to £1480 (£318) 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) 450kg Charolais to £1380 (£306) 445kg Charolais to £1380 (£310) and 435kg Charolais to £1350 (£310) F G Haughey Fintona 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£316) A Orr Lisbellaw 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) 500kg Simmental to £1380 (£276) 495kg Charolais to £1380 (£274) 480kg Charolais to £1350 (£281) and 495kg Simmental to £1350 (£272) W R Nesbitt Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1410 (£300) D Williamson Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1410 (£287) and 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) M McMahon Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1390 (£278) and F Fox Omagh 460kg Limousin to £1360 (£295) 450kg Limousin to £1340 (£297) and 455kg Limousin to £1340 (£294)
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
A Orr Lisbellaw 400kg Charolais to £1140. E Askin Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £1140, and 350kg Charolais to £980. N P McElroy Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £1030, 345kg Limousin to £880, and 390kg Charolais to £810. Fermanagh producer 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1000, P P Mohan Fermanagh 365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £980, 375kg Limousin to £910, and 345kg Limousin to £860. J B Johnston Armagh 395kg Belgian Blue to £950, 400kg Belgian Blue to £900, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 365kg Holstein to £820, 355kg Belgian Blue to £810, and 395kg Belgian Blue to £810. I R McNeill Aughnacloy 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. G McCaughey Clogher 370kg Simmental to £860.
Weanlings (130 lots)
A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1530 for a 465kg Charolais (£329).
Heavy males sold to £1510 for a 505kg Charolais (£299).
Lighter weights sold to £1500 for a 455kg Charolais (£329) with a 330kg Limousin to £1390 (£388) and a 360kg Charolais to £1390 (£386).
Other quality lots sold from £263 to £359 per 100kg for a 345kg Charolais to £1240.
Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 460kg Charolais (£282) with a 300kg Limousin to £1040 (£346) a 260kg Limousin sold to £890 (£342)
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
J McElroy Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1530 (£329) 480kg Charolais to £1520 (£316) 425kg Charolais to £1460 (£343) 415kg Charolais to £1240 (£298) and 345kg Charolais to £1240 (£359) S Corrigan Trillick 505kg Charolais to £1510 (£299) R Watson Augher 455kg Charolais to £1500 (£329) 435kg Charolais to £1490 (£342) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£320) and 465kg Charolais to £1450 (£312) Rosslea producer 540kg Limousin to £1500 (£277) and 470kg Limousin to £1450 (£308) Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais to £1390 (£386) 330kg Limousin to £1280 (£388) 340kg Limousin to £1250 (£367) and 320kg Limousin to £1230 (£384) S Tierney Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £1360 (£331) S McGovern Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1300 (£342) and 370kg Charolais to £1280 (£346) and P Hegarty Clogher 475kg Limousin to £1250 (£263).
Weanling heifers
B Maguire Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1300 (£282) J Dunlop Coalisland 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282) B Ryan Coalisland 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1220 (£309)and 355kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£324) D J Baxter Newtownstewart 400kg Limousin to £1160 (£290) O Kerrigan Strabane 435kg Limousin to £1150 (£264) 350kg Limousin to £1080 (£308) 410kg Limousin to £1030 (£251) and 260kg Limousin to £890 (£342) N Johnston Magheraveely 445kg Charolais to £1140 (£256) J McElroy Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1130 (£297) 390kg Charolais to £1120 (£287) 430kg Charolais to £950 and 320kg Charolais to £940 (£293) P Stratton Tempo 445kg Limousin to £1100 (£247) and 355kg Limousin to £970 (£273) B Mackle Armagh 445kg Charolais to £1080 (£242) P Donnelly Fermanagh 300kg Limousin to £1040 (£346) S Tierney Dungannon 375kg Limousin to £1030 (£274) and R Crawford Stewartstown 400kg Charolais to £1000 (£250).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2040, £2000 and £1880. Benburb producer calved heifers to £2020 and £1500. Dromore producer £1660 for calved heifer. Banbridge producer £1200 for calved heifer. Derrylin producer £1250, £1200 and £1000 for calved cows.
Suckler cows and calves
A smaller entry this week sold to a strong demand with S Hasson Strabane selling a 2020 cow with heifer calf to £2600, £2550 for heifer with bull calf and £2280 for a 2014 cow with heifer calf. Des Capper Portadown £2500 and £2420 for heifers with bull calves and £2450 for heifer with heifer calf. L Devlin Sixmilecross £1850 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £1550 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. J C Teague Dungannon £1730 for second calver with bull calf and £1390 for heifer with bull calf. H Quinn Dungannon £1550 for heifer with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer £1440 for heifer with heifer calf. S McCulla Cookstown £1400 for heifer with heifer calf. C Graham Maguiresbridge £1300 for heifer with heifer calf.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
An excellent entry of quality calves and Lumps on offer with bull calves (under two months) selling to £700 for a Charolais to K Moore Augher. R Domer Clogher £685 for Charolais. Co Armagh producer £620 for Aberdeen Angus and £450 for Hereford; F J McCaughey Augher £460 for Charolais; A Veitch Lisbellaw £430 for Belgian Blue; D Foster Fivemiletown £380 for Belgian Blue and G Robinson Fintona £365 for Belgian Blue and £350 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves (under 2 months)
N Moore Ballygawley £785 and £675 for Charolais and £600 for Limousin; H Quinn Dungannon £770 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £705 for Charolais. E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £660 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Crumlin £580 for Charolais. A Veitch Lisbellaw £400 for Charolais; G Robinson Fintona £395 for Belgian Blue and R E Jones Ballygawley £365 for Aberdeen Angus and £355 for Fleckvieh.
Reared male lumps
C Smyton Tempo £990 and £970 for Charolais; J Nugent Dungannon £990 for Limousin; C Graham Maguiresbridge £910 for Simmental; C K Douglas Richill £850 for Limousin; Fivemiletown producer £835 for Limousin; S Hawkes Dungannon £800 for Limousin; M M McKenna Augher £760 for Charolais. M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £750 and £735 for Charolais; F J McCaughey Augher £670 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £660 for Limousin and Ian Telford Fintona £650, £635, £630, and £610 x 2 for Belgian Blues.
Reared female lumps
G Robinson Fintona £910 for Limousin £860 for Belgian Blue and £840 for Saler; Co Armagh producer £880 for Aberdeen Angus; C Smyton Tempo £800 for Charolais; N Moore Ballygawley £785 and £675 for Charolais and £500 for Aberdeen Angus; I R McNeill Aughnacloy £640 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus; Fivemiletown producer £600 for Limousin and T Parks Co Armagh £445 x 2 and £405 x 2 for Herefords.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.