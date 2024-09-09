A large entry of 1298 cattle for the first of the autumn sales at Clogher Mart on Saturday 7th September returned a good steady demand for all stock on offer.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 378 lots listed sold to a firm demand with beef bred cows selling to £2176 for an 800kg Limousin to £272 per 100kg this was followed by a 770kg Charolais to £2048-20 at £266 per 100kg and a 760kg Limousin to £2044-40 at £269 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £2030 for a 720kg Limousin to £282 per 100kg followed by a 720kg Limousin to £1944 at £270 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1192-60 for a 670kg to £178 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2049-20 for a 1090 kg Simmental to £188 per 100kg and selling to £206 per 100kg for an 990kg Limousin to £2039-40.

Fat steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 590kg Limousin.

Friesian steers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 560kg.

Fat heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2320 for a 790kg Charolais (£294) to £313 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £2100 with a 660kg Charolais to £2040 (£309).

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (£308) with a 590kg Charolais to £1770 (£300).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Med weight steers sold to £1620 for a 485kg Charolais (£334) with a 455kg Limousin to £1510 (£332) Smaller steers sold to £940 for a 345kg Belgian Blue.

Strong heifers sold to £1880 for a 660kg Charolais (£285) to £310 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1740 with a 550kg Simmental to £1660 (£307).

Forward heifers sold to £1660 for a 540kg Limousin (£307) with a 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304).

Med weight heifers sold to £1560 for a 490kg Charolais (£318) with a 465kg Charolais to £1480 (£318).

Smaller heifers sold to £1140 for a 400kg Charolais.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1530 for a 465kg Charolais (£329) and selling to £388 per 100kg for a 330kg Limousin to £1390 with a 360kg Charolais to £1390 (£386).

Strong males sold to £1510 for a 505kg Charolais (£299).

Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 460kg Charolais (£282) selling to £346 per 100kg for a 300kg Limousin to £1040 with a 260kg Limousin to £890 (£342).

Dairy cows sold to £2040, £2020 and £2000.

Suckler outfits sold to £2600, £2550 and £2500.

Bull calves sold to £700 for Charolais heifer calves sold to £785 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £990 and £970 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £910 for a Limousin.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and beef bred cow heifers as follows: Augher producer 720kg Limousin to £282 (£2030) Ballygawley producer 800kg Limousin to £272 (£2176) Fivemiletown producer 720kg Limousin to £270 (£1944) Dungannon producer 760kg Limousin to £269 (£2044-40) and 650kg Limousin to £268 (£1742) Fivemiletown producer 770kg Charolais to £266 (£2048-20) Fivemiletown producer 660kg Limousin to £266 (£1755-60) Aughnacloy producer 600kg Limousin to £260 (£1560) Clogher producer 630kg Simmental to £260 (£1638) and 620kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £248 (£1537-60) Tempo producer 620kg Limousin to £260 (£1612) Dungannon producer 730kg Limousin to £256 (£1868-80) Derrylin producer 480kg Limousin to £256 (£1228-80) Omagh producer 650kg Limousin to £256 (£1664) Clogher producer 720kg Limousin to £254 (£1828-80) Armagh producer 700kg Limousin to £250 (£1750) and 660kg Charolais to £250 (£1650) Enniskillen producer 700kg Limousin to £248 (£1736) Rosslea producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £248 (£1587-20) and Armagh producer 660kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1623-60).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £244 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cow sold from £200 to £226 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £248 to £282 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1192-60 for a 670kg to £178 per 100kg others selling from £164 to £170 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £94 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Portadown producer 990kg Limousin to £206 (£2039-40) Keady producer 930kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £206 (£1915-80) Dungannon producer 890kg Limousin to £202 (£1797-80) Rosslea producer 890kg Limousin to £200 (£1780) Fermanagh producer 910kg Charolais to £192 (£1747-20) Rosslea producer 1090kg Simmental to £188 (£2049-20) Newtownbutler producer 910kg Hereford to £186 (£1692-60) Antrim producer 540kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £184 (£993-60) Tempo producer 960kg Charolais to £176 (£1689-60) and Omagh producer 930kg Charolais to £170 (£1581).

Fat steers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Limousin steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 590kg and £2296 -20 per head for an 890kg to £258 per 100kg. Charolais steers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 590kg. Simmental steer sold to £266 perr 100kg for a 580kg. Belgian Blue steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 520kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 610kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 610kg. Friesian steers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 560kg. Shorthorn steers sold to £228 per 100kg for a 570kg.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin Charolais heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 580kg. Blonde d'Aquitaine heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 620kg. Simmental heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 550kg. Shorthorn beef heifers sold to £264 per 100kg for a 870kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 560kg. Hereford heifers sold to £240 per 100kg for a 570kg.

Store bullocks (330 lots)

A very firm demand for a large entry in this section with strong stores selling to £2320 for a 790kg Charolais (£294) and selling to £313 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £2100 with a 660kg Charolais to £2040 (£309).

Other quality lots sold from £262 to £299 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (308) with a 590kg Charolais to £1770 (£300) and a 580kg Charolais to £1750 (£302).

Most others sold from £293 to £300 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

H Montgomery Craigavon 790kg Charolais to £2320 (£294) 795kg Charolais to £2240 (£281) 760kg Charolais to £2240 (£294) 775kg Charolais to £2230 (£288) 745kg Simmental to £2180 (£292) 750kg Charolais to £2150 (£286) 720kg Limousin to £2100 (£291) 710kg Charolais to £2070 (£291) 760kg Limousin to £2050 (£269) and 765kg Charolais to £2010 (£262) T A Willis Dungannon 745kg Charolais to £2130 (£286) Joe Kelly Dungannon 670kg Charolais to £2100 (£313) M Campbell Armagh 720kg Charolais to £2090 (£290) 730kg Charolais to £2050 (£281) and 710kg Charolais to £2010 (£287) D Greenaway Portadown 695kg Charolais to £2080 (£299) N Morrow Caledon 660kg Charolais to £2040 (£309) 615kg Charolais to £1820 (£296) 610kg Charolais to £1800 (£295) 610kg Charolais to £1790 (£293) and 590kg Charolais to £1740 (£295) G McKenna Armagh 720kg Charolais to £2030 (£282) and R Hall Fivemiletown 715kg Charolais to £2000 (£279).

Forward steers

Sold to £1790 for a 580kg Charolais (£308) and 580kg Charolais to £1750 (£302) for D and E McElroy Clogher. S McCann Dungannon 590kg Charolais to £1770 (£300) and 570kg Charolais to £1700 (£302) Joe Kelly Clogher 580kg Charolais to £1740 (£300) and 590kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1710 (£290) P Burnett Co Down 590kg Limousin to £1710 (£290) G White Tempo 570kg Charolais to £1670 (£293) O Jordan 560kg Charolais to £1660 (£296) and S McCaffery Augher 560kg Aberdeen Angus to £1660 (£296).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

Good quality lots in this section reaching £334 per 100kg for a 485kg Charolais selling to £1620 with a 455kg Limousin selling to £1510 (£332).

Other quality lots selling from £290 to £325 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Irwin Fivemiletown 485kg Charolais to £1620 (£334) 500kg Charolais to £1540 (£308) and 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311) G White Tempo 495kg Charolais to £1610 (£325) 500kg Charolais to £1570 (£324) 500kg Charolais to £1540 (£308) M McClean Moneymore 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1550 (£319) 480kg Charolais to £1510 (£314) 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) and 495kg Charolais to £1460 (£295) F McStay Lurgan 485kg Charolais to £1580 (£325) 490kg Charolais to £1510 (£308) 470kg Charolais to £1500 (£319) and 475kg Charolais to £1470 (£309) S Oliver Armagh 485kg Limousin to £1560 (£321) C A Dobson Ballygawley 490kg Limousin to £1530 (£312) and 455kg Limousin to £1510 (£332) B and D Doris Lurgan 480kg Limousin to £1470 (£306) J McStay Lurgan 495kg Limousin to £1460 (£295) and B McQuade Armagh 500kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1450 (£290).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

M/S W and C Mills Cookstown 345kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 300kg Belgian Blue to £650. J Gillespie Killylea 330kg Hereford to £600. D Carey Fermanagh 330kg Saler to £600.

Store heifers (221 lots)

A good steady demand in this section with strong stores selling to£1880 for a 660kg Charolais (£285) selling to £310 per 100kg for a 560kg Charolais to £1740 with a 550kg Simmental to £1660 (£307).

Others sold from £248 to £298 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1660 for a 540kg Limousin (£307) with a 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304) others sold from £251 to £303 per 100kg.

Leading prices

J Buchannon Ballygawley 660kg Charolais to £1880 (£285) and 580kg Charolais to £1570 (£270) J McKeever Pomeroy 560kg Charolais to £1740 (£310) and 620kg Charolais to £1680 (£271) W R Nesbitt Armagh 560kg Limousin to £1670 (£298) D Williamon Portadown 550kg Simmental to £1660 (£307) 550kg Charolais to £1640 (£298) and 550kg Charolais to £1620 (£294) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 560kg Charolais to £1390 (£248) Forward heifers sold to £1660 for a 540kg Limousin (£307) 540kg Limousin to £1630 (£302) 540kg Limousin to £1570 (£290) and 515kg Limousin to £1500 (£291) F G Haughey Fintona 520kg Charolais to £1580 (£304) S McCaffery Augher 540kg Aberdeen Angus to £1560 (£289) and 545kg Limousin to £1370 (£251) P J B Doyle Dungannon 505kg Charolais to £1530 (£303) and 505kg Charolais to £1500 (£297) B F McMahon Fivemiletown 545kg Charolais to £1490 (£273) and A Orr Lisbellaw 520kg Charolais to £1430 (£275) 510kg Charolais to £1380 (£270) and 505kg Charolais to £1360 (£269).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brisk demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1560 for a 490kg Charolais (£318) a 465kg Charolais sold to £1480 (£318).

With others selling from £272 to £316 per 100kg.

LEADING PRICES

P J B Doyle Dungannon 490kg Charolais to £1560 (£318) 490kg Charolais to £1530 (£316) 465kg Charolais to £1480 (£318) 485kg Charolais to £1440 (£297) 450kg Charolais to £1380 (£306) 445kg Charolais to £1380 (£310) and 435kg Charolais to £1350 (£310) F G Haughey Fintona 475kg Charolais to £1500 (£316) A Orr Lisbellaw 500kg Charolais to £1440 (£288) 500kg Simmental to £1380 (£276) 495kg Charolais to £1380 (£274) 480kg Charolais to £1350 (£281) and 495kg Simmental to £1350 (£272) W R Nesbitt Armagh 470kg Limousin to £1410 (£300) D Williamson Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1410 (£287) and 460kg Limousin to £1400 (£304) M McMahon Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1390 (£278) and F Fox Omagh 460kg Limousin to £1360 (£295) 450kg Limousin to £1340 (£297) and 455kg Limousin to £1340 (£294)

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

A Orr Lisbellaw 400kg Charolais to £1140. E Askin Ballygawley 400kg Charolais to £1140, and 350kg Charolais to £980. N P McElroy Brookeborough 400kg Charolais to £1030, 345kg Limousin to £880, and 390kg Charolais to £810. Fermanagh producer 390kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1000, P P Mohan Fermanagh 365kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £980, 375kg Limousin to £910, and 345kg Limousin to £860. J B Johnston Armagh 395kg Belgian Blue to £950, 400kg Belgian Blue to £900, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £870, 365kg Holstein to £820, 355kg Belgian Blue to £810, and 395kg Belgian Blue to £810. I R McNeill Aughnacloy 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £910. G McCaughey Clogher 370kg Simmental to £860.

Weanlings (130 lots)

A very sharp demand in this section with steers and bulls selling to £1530 for a 465kg Charolais (£329).

Heavy males sold to £1510 for a 505kg Charolais (£299).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lighter weights sold to £1500 for a 455kg Charolais (£329) with a 330kg Limousin to £1390 (£388) and a 360kg Charolais to £1390 (£386).

Other quality lots sold from £263 to £359 per 100kg for a 345kg Charolais to £1240.

Weanling heifers sold to £1300 for a 460kg Charolais (£282) with a 300kg Limousin to £1040 (£346) a 260kg Limousin sold to £890 (£342)

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

J McElroy Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1530 (£329) 480kg Charolais to £1520 (£316) 425kg Charolais to £1460 (£343) 415kg Charolais to £1240 (£298) and 345kg Charolais to £1240 (£359) S Corrigan Trillick 505kg Charolais to £1510 (£299) R Watson Augher 455kg Charolais to £1500 (£329) 435kg Charolais to £1490 (£342) 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1490 (£320) and 465kg Charolais to £1450 (£312) Rosslea producer 540kg Limousin to £1500 (£277) and 470kg Limousin to £1450 (£308) Fivemiletown producer 360kg Charolais to £1390 (£386) 330kg Limousin to £1280 (£388) 340kg Limousin to £1250 (£367) and 320kg Limousin to £1230 (£384) S Tierney Dungannon 410kg Limousin to £1360 (£331) S McGovern Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1300 (£342) and 370kg Charolais to £1280 (£346) and P Hegarty Clogher 475kg Limousin to £1250 (£263).

Weanling heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

B Maguire Rosslea 460kg Charolais to £1300 (£282) J Dunlop Coalisland 460kg Limousin to £1300 (£282) B Ryan Coalisland 395kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1220 (£309)and 355kg Belgian Blue to £1150 (£324) D J Baxter Newtownstewart 400kg Limousin to £1160 (£290) O Kerrigan Strabane 435kg Limousin to £1150 (£264) 350kg Limousin to £1080 (£308) 410kg Limousin to £1030 (£251) and 260kg Limousin to £890 (£342) N Johnston Magheraveely 445kg Charolais to £1140 (£256) J McElroy Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1130 (£297) 390kg Charolais to £1120 (£287) 430kg Charolais to £950 and 320kg Charolais to £940 (£293) P Stratton Tempo 445kg Limousin to £1100 (£247) and 355kg Limousin to £970 (£273) B Mackle Armagh 445kg Charolais to £1080 (£242) P Donnelly Fermanagh 300kg Limousin to £1040 (£346) S Tierney Dungannon 375kg Limousin to £1030 (£274) and R Crawford Stewartstown 400kg Charolais to £1000 (£250).

Dairy cows and heifers

A good selection on offer this week sold to a brisk demand with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2040, £2000 and £1880. Benburb producer calved heifers to £2020 and £1500. Dromore producer £1660 for calved heifer. Banbridge producer £1200 for calved heifer. Derrylin producer £1250, £1200 and £1000 for calved cows.

Suckler cows and calves

A smaller entry this week sold to a strong demand with S Hasson Strabane selling a 2020 cow with heifer calf to £2600, £2550 for heifer with bull calf and £2280 for a 2014 cow with heifer calf. Des Capper Portadown £2500 and £2420 for heifers with bull calves and £2450 for heifer with heifer calf. L Devlin Sixmilecross £1850 for 2015 cow with bull calf and £1550 for 2015 cow with heifer calf. J C Teague Dungannon £1730 for second calver with bull calf and £1390 for heifer with bull calf. H Quinn Dungannon £1550 for heifer with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer £1440 for heifer with heifer calf. S McCulla Cookstown £1400 for heifer with heifer calf. C Graham Maguiresbridge £1300 for heifer with heifer calf.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

An excellent entry of quality calves and Lumps on offer with bull calves (under two months) selling to £700 for a Charolais to K Moore Augher. R Domer Clogher £685 for Charolais. Co Armagh producer £620 for Aberdeen Angus and £450 for Hereford; F J McCaughey Augher £460 for Charolais; A Veitch Lisbellaw £430 for Belgian Blue; D Foster Fivemiletown £380 for Belgian Blue and G Robinson Fintona £365 for Belgian Blue and £350 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves (under 2 months)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

N Moore Ballygawley £785 and £675 for Charolais and £600 for Limousin; H Quinn Dungannon £770 for Limousin; D Eagleson Aughnacloy £705 for Charolais. E H Sharkey Fivemiletown £660 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Crumlin £580 for Charolais. A Veitch Lisbellaw £400 for Charolais; G Robinson Fintona £395 for Belgian Blue and R E Jones Ballygawley £365 for Aberdeen Angus and £355 for Fleckvieh.

Reared male lumps

C Smyton Tempo £990 and £970 for Charolais; J Nugent Dungannon £990 for Limousin; C Graham Maguiresbridge £910 for Simmental; C K Douglas Richill £850 for Limousin; Fivemiletown producer £835 for Limousin; S Hawkes Dungannon £800 for Limousin; M M McKenna Augher £760 for Charolais. M and P Gleeson Lisnaskea £750 and £735 for Charolais; F J McCaughey Augher £670 for Charolais; K Moore Augher £660 for Limousin and Ian Telford Fintona £650, £635, £630, and £610 x 2 for Belgian Blues.

Reared female lumps

G Robinson Fintona £910 for Limousin £860 for Belgian Blue and £840 for Saler; Co Armagh producer £880 for Aberdeen Angus; C Smyton Tempo £800 for Charolais; N Moore Ballygawley £785 and £675 for Charolais and £500 for Aberdeen Angus; I R McNeill Aughnacloy £640 and £600 for Aberdeen Angus; Fivemiletown producer £600 for Limousin and T Parks Co Armagh £445 x 2 and £405 x 2 for Herefords.