Marts: Suckler outfits selling to £2460 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with beef bred cows selling to £2025 for a 750kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg followed by an 800kg Limousin to £2000 at £250 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1728 for a 640kg Charolais to £270 per 10kg selling to £272 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1713-60.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1203-20 for a 640kg to £188 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2033 for a 1070kg Simmental to £190 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais (1876).
Fat heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £1792.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2150 for a 775kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 695kg Charolais to £2090.
Forward steers sold to £1770 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£308) to £324 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1670.
Med weight steers sold to £1510 for a 485kg Limousin (£311) with a 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303).
Smaller steers sold to £1190 for a 340kg Limousin (£350).
Heavy heifers sold to £1840 for a 630kg Limousin (£292) to £295 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais to £1740.
Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 575kg Limousin (£304) to £314 per 100kg for a 550kg Charolais to £1730.
Med weight heifers sold to £1590 for a 490kg Limousin (£324) to £332 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1410.
Smaller heifers sold to £1190 for a 400kg Limousin (£297).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1570 for a strong 575kg Limousin (£273) selling to £366 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1320.
Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 490kg Limousin (£245) and selling to £318 per 100kg for a 305kg Charolais to £970.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1900 and £1840.
Suckler outfits sold to £2460, £2420, £2410, and £2400 twice.
Bull calves sold to £550 for Limousin.
Heifer calves sold to £550 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1040 for Limousin.
Reared heifer lumps sold to £1010 for Charolais
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers
Castlederg producer 630kg Limousin to £272 (£1713-60) Enniskillen producer 640kg Charolais to £270 (£1728) Armagh producer 750kg Limousin to £270 (£2025) Dungannon producer 550kg Limousin to £264 (£1452) Omagh producer 530kg Limousin to £264 (£1399-20) Clogher producer 540kg Limousin to £262 (£1414-80) Greencastle producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £254 (£1549-40) Fivemiletown producer 470kg Limousin to £252 (£1184-40) Portadown producer 800kg Limousin to £250 (£2000) Clogher producer 590kg Limousin to £250 (£1475) Castlederg producer 500kg Limousin to 3250 (£1250) Fintona producer 580kg Aubrac to £240 (£1438-40) Fivemiletown producer 570kg Simmental to £248 (£1413-60) Dungannon producer 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £248 (£1512-80) Beragh producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1820-40) Fivemiletown producer 740kg Limousin to £244 (£1805-60) Clogher producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £242 (£1548-80) and Beragh producer 700kg Limousin to £242 (£1694).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £240 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £242 to£276 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £188 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1203-20.
Other fleshy Friesians sold from £166 to 178 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesians sold from £126 to £144 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £100 to £120 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Newtownbutler producer 900kg Charolais to £198 (£1782) Trillick producer 880kg Shorthorn to £190 (£1672) and Drumquin producer 1070kg Simmental to £190 (£2033).
Fat steers
Charolais steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1876. Limousin steers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1930-40. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1638-40. Belgian Blue steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1715-20. Fleckvieh steers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 620kg to £1463-20.
Fat heifers
Charolais heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1830-40. Limousin heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1751-40. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £232 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1368-80. Friesian heifers sold to £186 per 100kg for a 650kg to £1209.
Store bullocks (220 lots)
A good selection of quality steers on offer this week sold to £2150 for a 775kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 695kg Charolais to £2090.
Most other strong quality steers sold from £254 to £299 per 100kg.
Forward steers
Sold to £1770 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£308) and selling to £324 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1670 with a 520kg Charolais to £1630 (£313).
Others sold from £269 to £301 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P Burnett Donaghmore 775kg Charolais to £2150 (£277) 715kg Charolais to £2100 (£293) 695kg Charolais to £2090 (£301) 805kg Charolais to £2050 (£254) and 725kg Charolais to £2040 (£281) J Connelly 715kg Charolais to £2140 (£299) H Robinson Portadown 730kg Charolais to £2110 (£289) and 690kg Charolais to £2060 (£298) S Elliott Florencecourt 770kg Limousin to £2100 (£272) 725kg Charolais to £2070 (£285) 805kg Charolais to £2030 (£252) and 820kg Charolais to £2020 (£246) M O'Neill Dungannon 810kg Shorthorn beef to £2100 (£259) S J Mitchell Eskra 715kg Charolais to £2060 (£288) and 735kg Charolais to £2050 (£279) T Maguire Fermanagh 765kg Charolais to £2050 (£268) P Connelly Fintona 735kg Charolais to £2050 (£279) L F McCarroll Eskra 700kg Charolais to £2040 (£291) S Corley Aughnacloy 690kg Limousin to £2030 (£294) and G Johnston Stewartstown 695kg Limousin to £2020 (£290).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £1770 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£308) 575kg Charolais to £1710 (£297) 565kg Limousin to £1700 (£301) 515kg Charolais to £1670 (£324) 520kg Charolais to £1630 (£313) and 570kg Charolais to £1600 (£281) for C Mallon Dungannon. R A Elliott Dungannon 595kg Limousin to £1770 (£297) 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295) and 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) J Ruddock Portadown 580kg Charolais to £1730 (£298) 565kg Charolais to £1690 (£299) and 545kg Simmental to £1520 (£279) M Coyle Pomeroy 585kg Charolais to £1660 (£283) E Carroll Seskinore 575kg Simmental to £1610 (£280) 545kg Simmental to £1520 (£279) 555kg Simmental to £1470 (£265) and 535kg Simmental to £1440 (£269) J McStay Lurgan 560kg Limousin to £1510 (£269) 515kg Charolais to £1450 (£281) and 510kg Simmental to £1390 (£272) and J McGlinchey Omagh 515kg Limousin to £1530 (£297).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
Quality lots selling to £1510 for a 485kg Limousin (£311) with a 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303).
Others sold from £251 to £301 per 100kg.
Leading prices
P McVeigh Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1510 (£311) J Little Fermanagh 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303) 475kg Charolais to £1410 (£297) 470kg Charolais to £1400 (£298) and 470kg Charolais to £1390 (£295) J Holland Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) J McStay Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1440 (£288) B McQuade Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1410 (£282) R Bentley Portadown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£279) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£251) A McCaffery Trillick 465kg Charolais to £1380 (£297) E McCarroll Seskinore 465kg Simmental to £1300 (£279) W Hall Dungannon 455kg Charolais to £1300 (£285) and 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1280 (£269) J Steele Antrim 460kg Limousin to £1290 (£280) R Patterson Fermanagh 445kg Saler to £1290 (£290) R B Williamson Loughgall 480kg Simmental to £1280 (£264) and V P Cox Enniskillen 465kg Charolais to £1230 (£264) and 470kg Charolais to £1220 (£259).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
J McGlinchey Eskra 340kg Limousin To £1190 (£350).
Store heifers (220 lots)
A much larger entry this week sold to a very firm demand with heavy heifers selling to £1840 for a 630kg Limousin (£292) with a 590kg Charolais to £1740 (£295).
Other quality lots sold from £261 to £293 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 575kg Limousin (£304) to £315 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1700 several others sold from £294 to £314 per 100kg for a 550kg Charolais to £1730.
Leading prices:
R Martin Portadown 630kg Limousin to £1840 (£292) 590kg Charolais to £1740 (£295) 620kg Limousin to £1720 |(£277) 590kg Limousin to £1710 (£290) 620kg Charolais to £1710 (£276) and 590kg Limousin to £1680 (£284) T Bothwell Fivemiletown 645kg Limousin to £1810 (£280) M Bothwell Fivemiletown 685kg Limousin to £1790 (£261) Fermanagh producer 590kg Charolais to £1730 (£293) and 595kg Charolais to £1700 (£285) M/S E and A Morrison Fermanagh 620kg Charolais to £1720 (£277) and L F McCarroll Eskra 600kg Charolais to £1720 (£286).
Forward heifers 540kg to 575kg
Sold to £1750 for a 575kg Limousin (£304) 550kg Charolais to £1730 (£314) 555kg Charolais to £1720 (£310) and 560kg Charolais to £1700 (£303) R Martin Portadown 570kg Limousin to £1720 (£301) M Coyle Pomeroy 540kg Limousin to £1700 (£315) and J Boylan Aughnacloy 575kg Charolais to £1690 (£294).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1590 for a 490kg Limousin (£324) and selling to £332 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1410.
Several other quality lots sold from £277 to £318 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R Martin Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1590 (£324) J Primrose Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1550 (£310) W Hall Fermanagh 500kg Charolais to £1540 (£308) M Coyle Pomeroy 495kg Limousin to £1500 (£303) and 455kg Limousin to £1450 (£318) A Coyle Clogher 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) and 490kg Limousin to £1460 (£298) Newtwonbutler producer 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) 470kg Charolais to £1430 (£304) 495kg Charolais to £1420 (£287) 500kg Charolais to £1390 (£278) and 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) T O Hagan Eskragh 495kg Charolais to £1460 (£295) and 465kg Limousin to £1410 (£303) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1440 (£291) J H Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1430 (£286) 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) and 460kg Charolais to £1340 (£291) M and N O Conner Augher 425kg Charolais to £1410 (£332) and N Charles Fermanagh 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£318).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
M and N O Conner Augher 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£297) and 365kg Charolais to £1120 (£307) N Charles Fermanagh 395kg Charolais to £1150. Rosslea producer 400kg Limousin to £1120 375kg Limousin to £1010345kg Charolais to £940 and 365kg Charolais to £930. J McGlinchey Eskra 360kg Limousin to £1080and 330kg Limousin to £1000 (£303) W J Gibson (Jnr) Newtownards380kg Charolais to £1050 C and H Crudden Fermanagh 380kg Limousin to £1050. P J Corrigan Dungannon 400kg Belgian Blue to £1040and 395kg Simmental to £930. P and O McKenna Clogher 395kg Charolais to £980 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. K Telford Fintona 345kg Belgian Blue to £940, 390kg Belgian Blue to £940, 385kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 390kg Belgian Blue to £920. J Connelly Augher 380kg Belgian Blue to £920.
Weanlings (150 lots)
A strong demand in this section with Strong Males selling to £1570 for a 575kg Limousin (£273) and selling to £315 per 100kg for a 495kg Limousin to £1560.
Lighter males sold to £1370 for a 440kg Charolais (£311) and selling to £366 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1320 with a 360kg Charolais to £1280 (£355) and a 355kg Charolais to £1260 (£355).
Other quality males sold from £294 to £339 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a strong 490kg Limousin (£245) with lighter weights selling to £970 for a 305kg Charolais (£318) and a 310kg Charolais to £980 (£316).
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Strong Males to £1570 for a 575kg Limousin (£273) C Mulholland Aghalee 495kg Limousin to £1560 (£315) C McVeigh Dungannon 505kg Charolais to £1500 (£297) J P McBride Plumbridge 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£290) W Crawford Fermanagh 525kg Charolais to £1390 (£264) Lighter weight Males sold to £1370 for a 440kg Charolais (£311) 420kg Limousin to £1360 (£324) 420kg Charolais to £1290 (£307) 360kg Charolais to £1280 (£355) and 425kg Limousin to £1250 (£294) for J P McBride Plumbridge. E Carrothers Brookeborough 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£339) 360kg Charolais To £1320 (£366) and 390kg Charolais to £1240 (£318) J Mullan Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1300 (£329) N Deens Markethill 380kg Limousin to £1270 (£334) M Mulholland Aghalee 400kg Limousin to £1270 (£317) A E Kenwells Fermanagh 375kg Limousin to £1270 (£338) G J McKenna Clogher 415kg Charolais to £1260 (£303) and 355kg Charolais to £1200 (£338) and J Walsh Omagh 355kg Charolais to £1250 (£355).
Weanling heifers
B McQuade Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) 455kg Limousin to £1150 (£252) and 400kg Charolais to £1060. S McCanney Dromore 415kg Charolais to £1090. J Callaghan Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £1090, 395kg Limousin to £1060, and 390kg Limousin to £990. D Pennell Fermanagh 385kg Charolais to 31060, 310kg Charolais to £980 (£316) 305kg Charolais to £970 (£318) 320kg Charolais to £960 (£300) and 325kg Charolais to £960 (£295) B Hall Fivemiletown 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 and 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Sixmilecross producer 320kg Limousin to £900 and 285kg Limousin to £850. P Owens Fermanagh 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. J Mullan Dungannon 275kg Limousin to £840 (£305).
Dairy cows and heifers
Trade remains steady in this section with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1900. A Benburb producer received £1840 for a calved heifer. A Ballygawley producer £1700 and £1480 for calved heifers.
Suckler cows and calves
A large entry of quality outfits on offer this week selling to a top of £2460 for a heifer with bull calf and £1880 for a second calver with heifer calf to a Fermanagh producer. G Mullan Cookstown £2420 and £2410 for second calver with heifer calves. Patk Donnelly Ballygawley £2400 for heifer with bull calf. M McWilliams Omagh £2400 and £2360 for second calvers with bull calves. Pomeroy producer £2170 for 2012 cow with heifer calf £1770 for heifer with bull calf and £1550 for 2016 cow with bull calf. Newtownhamilton producer £2000 for heifer with bull calf and £1900 for heifer with heifer calf. E Kelly Omagh 1970 for second calver with heifer calf. M B Tracey Gortin £1950 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. G Buchannon Lisbellaw £1810 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. J Gallagher Omagh £1800 for heifer with bull calf. Castlederg producer £1750 for heifer with bull calf. J Teague Dromore £1750 for 2019 cow with bull calf. P E Quinn Pomeroy £1540 for heifer with heifer calf, £1480 for 2017 cow with bull calf, 1420 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £1380 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £1580 for second calver with heifer calf.
Several other outfits sold from £1150 to £1360.
Special entry of super incalf heifers for Saturday 17th August.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A large entry sold to a steady demand with Bull Calves (under two months) selling to £550 for a Limousin to P Brogan Greencastle. D Nugent Dungannon £500 for Simmental; R Dane Lisbellaw £450 for Aberdeen Angus; J Maguire Trillick £320 for Limousin; S Gormley Augher £315 and £280 for Aberdeen Angus and £290 for Speckled Park; P D N Farms Dungannon £315 for Simmental and T Maguire Derrylin £300 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
G E Nelson Rosslea £550 for Charolais. D Nugent Dungannon £540, £450 and £410 for Simmentals. S Maguire Trillick £525 for Limousin; P D N Farms Dungannon £520 for Charolais and £300 for Limousin; J McDonagh Brookeborough £505 for Charolais; B Gardiner Tempo £335 for Limousin and T Maguire Derrylin £300 for Aberdeen Angus.
reared male lumps
T Cunningham Strabane £1040 for Limousin; C Stewart Omagh £910 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. B McCullagh Greencastle £910 for Charolais; J McDonagh Brookeborough £860 for Charolais; B Teague Enniskillen £800 for Charolais and £650 for Limousin; J H Keys Fivemiletown £790 and £620 for Charolais. R Stewart Omagh £780 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. B Murphy Mullaghbawn £750 for Simmental; L Stewart Omagh £700 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. W and J Bryson Crumlin £670 for Charolais; G McDonald Ballygawley £660 for Charolais; £640 x 2 and £600 for Limousins. K Stewart Sixmilecross £650 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. P Brogan Greencastle £650 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps
B Murphy Mullaghbawn £1010 for Charolais; D Murphy Rosslea £860 for Limousin; B McCullagh Greencastle £740 for Charolais; M/S B S and B G McGeown Craigavon £730 for Charolais; H Cashel Aughnacloy £660 for Shorthorn and £560 for Speckled Park; J H Keys Fivemiletown £655 for Limousin and £630 for Charolais; B Teague Lack £640 for Charolais; J Primrose Fivemiletown £610 for Limousin; Nathan Moore Ballygawley £560 for Charolais and £460 for Aberdeen Angus; G E Nelson Rosslea £550 for Charolais; D Nugent Dungannon £540, 450 and £410 for Simmentals. S Maguire Trillick 525 for Limousin; P D N Farms Dungannon £520 for Charolais; J McDonagh Brookeborough £505 for Charolais and C Tierney Rosslea £470 for Limousin.
