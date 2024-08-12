Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A good steady demand for a much larger entry of 1150 cattle at Clogher Mart on Saturday 10th August with quality lots selling to premium prices in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 300 lots listed sold to a brisk demand with beef bred cows selling to £2025 for a 750kg Limousin to £270 per 100kg followed by an 800kg Limousin to £2000 at £250 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1728 for a 640kg Charolais to £270 per 10kg selling to £272 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1713-60.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1203-20 for a 640kg to £188 per 100kg.

Fat bulls sold to £2033 for a 1070kg Simmental to £190 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais (1876).

Fat heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 640kg Limousin to £1792.

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2150 for a 775kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 695kg Charolais to £2090.

Forward steers sold to £1770 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£308) to £324 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1670.

Med weight steers sold to £1510 for a 485kg Limousin (£311) with a 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303).

Smaller steers sold to £1190 for a 340kg Limousin (£350).

Heavy heifers sold to £1840 for a 630kg Limousin (£292) to £295 per 100kg for a 590kg Charolais to £1740.

Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 575kg Limousin (£304) to £314 per 100kg for a 550kg Charolais to £1730.

Med weight heifers sold to £1590 for a 490kg Limousin (£324) to £332 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1410.

Smaller heifers sold to £1190 for a 400kg Limousin (£297).

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1570 for a strong 575kg Limousin (£273) selling to £366 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1320.

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 490kg Limousin (£245) and selling to £318 per 100kg for a 305kg Charolais to £970.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1900 and £1840.

Suckler outfits sold to £2460, £2420, £2410, and £2400 twice.

Bull calves sold to £550 for Limousin.

Heifer calves sold to £550 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1040 for Limousin.

Reared heifer lumps sold to £1010 for Charolais

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers

Castlederg producer 630kg Limousin to £272 (£1713-60) Enniskillen producer 640kg Charolais to £270 (£1728) Armagh producer 750kg Limousin to £270 (£2025) Dungannon producer 550kg Limousin to £264 (£1452) Omagh producer 530kg Limousin to £264 (£1399-20) Clogher producer 540kg Limousin to £262 (£1414-80) Greencastle producer 610kg Belgian Blue to £254 (£1549-40) Fivemiletown producer 470kg Limousin to £252 (£1184-40) Portadown producer 800kg Limousin to £250 (£2000) Clogher producer 590kg Limousin to £250 (£1475) Castlederg producer 500kg Limousin to 3250 (£1250) Fintona producer 580kg Aubrac to £240 (£1438-40) Fivemiletown producer 570kg Simmental to £248 (£1413-60) Dungannon producer 610kg Aberdeen Angus to £248 (£1512-80) Beragh producer 740kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1820-40) Fivemiletown producer 740kg Limousin to £244 (£1805-60) Clogher producer 640kg Aberdeen Angus to £242 (£1548-80) and Beragh producer 700kg Limousin to £242 (£1694).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £220 to £240 per 100kg.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £200 to £218 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £242 to£276 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £188 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1203-20.

Other fleshy Friesians sold from £166 to 178 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesians sold from £126 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £120 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Newtownbutler producer 900kg Charolais to £198 (£1782) Trillick producer 880kg Shorthorn to £190 (£1672) and Drumquin producer 1070kg Simmental to £190 (£2033).

Fat steers

Charolais steers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1876. Limousin steers sold to £254 per 100kg for a 760kg to £1930-40. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1638-40. Belgian Blue steers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 670kg to £1715-20. Fleckvieh steers sold to £236 per 100kg for a 620kg to £1463-20.

Fat heifers

Charolais heifers sold to £280 per 100kg for a 640kg to £1830-40. Limousin heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1751-40. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £232 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1368-80. Friesian heifers sold to £186 per 100kg for a 650kg to £1209.

Store bullocks (220 lots)

A good selection of quality steers on offer this week sold to £2150 for a 775kg Charolais (£277) and selling to £301 per 100kg for a 695kg Charolais to £2090.

Most other strong quality steers sold from £254 to £299 per 100kg.

Forward steers

Sold to £1770 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£308) and selling to £324 per 100kg for a 515kg Charolais to £1670 with a 520kg Charolais to £1630 (£313).

Others sold from £269 to £301 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P Burnett Donaghmore 775kg Charolais to £2150 (£277) 715kg Charolais to £2100 (£293) 695kg Charolais to £2090 (£301) 805kg Charolais to £2050 (£254) and 725kg Charolais to £2040 (£281) J Connelly 715kg Charolais to £2140 (£299) H Robinson Portadown 730kg Charolais to £2110 (£289) and 690kg Charolais to £2060 (£298) S Elliott Florencecourt 770kg Limousin to £2100 (£272) 725kg Charolais to £2070 (£285) 805kg Charolais to £2030 (£252) and 820kg Charolais to £2020 (£246) M O'Neill Dungannon 810kg Shorthorn beef to £2100 (£259) S J Mitchell Eskra 715kg Charolais to £2060 (£288) and 735kg Charolais to £2050 (£279) T Maguire Fermanagh 765kg Charolais to £2050 (£268) P Connelly Fintona 735kg Charolais to £2050 (£279) L F McCarroll Eskra 700kg Charolais to £2040 (£291) S Corley Aughnacloy 690kg Limousin to £2030 (£294) and G Johnston Stewartstown 695kg Limousin to £2020 (£290).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £1770 for a 575kg Belgian Blue (£308) 575kg Charolais to £1710 (£297) 565kg Limousin to £1700 (£301) 515kg Charolais to £1670 (£324) 520kg Charolais to £1630 (£313) and 570kg Charolais to £1600 (£281) for C Mallon Dungannon. R A Elliott Dungannon 595kg Limousin to £1770 (£297) 565kg Limousin to £1670 (£295) and 545kg Limousin to £1600 (£293) J Ruddock Portadown 580kg Charolais to £1730 (£298) 565kg Charolais to £1690 (£299) and 545kg Simmental to £1520 (£279) M Coyle Pomeroy 585kg Charolais to £1660 (£283) E Carroll Seskinore 575kg Simmental to £1610 (£280) 545kg Simmental to £1520 (£279) 555kg Simmental to £1470 (£265) and 535kg Simmental to £1440 (£269) J McStay Lurgan 560kg Limousin to £1510 (£269) 515kg Charolais to £1450 (£281) and 510kg Simmental to £1390 (£272) and J McGlinchey Omagh 515kg Limousin to £1530 (£297).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

Quality lots selling to £1510 for a 485kg Limousin (£311) with a 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303).

Others sold from £251 to £301 per 100kg.

Leading prices

P McVeigh Dungannon 485kg Limousin to £1510 (£311) J Little Fermanagh 495kg Charolais to £1500 (£303) 475kg Charolais to £1410 (£297) 470kg Charolais to £1400 (£298) and 470kg Charolais to £1390 (£295) J Holland Dungannon 495kg Limousin to £1490 (£301) J McStay Lurgan 500kg Limousin to £1440 (£288) B McQuade Armagh 500kg Limousin to £1410 (£282) R Bentley Portadown 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1380 (£279) and 450kg Aberdeen Angus to £1130 (£251) A McCaffery Trillick 465kg Charolais to £1380 (£297) E McCarroll Seskinore 465kg Simmental to £1300 (£279) W Hall Dungannon 455kg Charolais to £1300 (£285) and 475kg Shorthorn beef to £1280 (£269) J Steele Antrim 460kg Limousin to £1290 (£280) R Patterson Fermanagh 445kg Saler to £1290 (£290) R B Williamson Loughgall 480kg Simmental to £1280 (£264) and V P Cox Enniskillen 465kg Charolais to £1230 (£264) and 470kg Charolais to £1220 (£259).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

J McGlinchey Eskra 340kg Limousin To £1190 (£350).

Store heifers (220 lots)

A much larger entry this week sold to a very firm demand with heavy heifers selling to £1840 for a 630kg Limousin (£292) with a 590kg Charolais to £1740 (£295).

Other quality lots sold from £261 to £293 per 100kg.

Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 575kg Limousin (£304) to £315 per 100kg for a 540kg Limousin to £1700 several others sold from £294 to £314 per 100kg for a 550kg Charolais to £1730.

Leading prices:

R Martin Portadown 630kg Limousin to £1840 (£292) 590kg Charolais to £1740 (£295) 620kg Limousin to £1720 |(£277) 590kg Limousin to £1710 (£290) 620kg Charolais to £1710 (£276) and 590kg Limousin to £1680 (£284) T Bothwell Fivemiletown 645kg Limousin to £1810 (£280) M Bothwell Fivemiletown 685kg Limousin to £1790 (£261) Fermanagh producer 590kg Charolais to £1730 (£293) and 595kg Charolais to £1700 (£285) M/S E and A Morrison Fermanagh 620kg Charolais to £1720 (£277) and L F McCarroll Eskra 600kg Charolais to £1720 (£286).

Forward heifers 540kg to 575kg

Sold to £1750 for a 575kg Limousin (£304) 550kg Charolais to £1730 (£314) 555kg Charolais to £1720 (£310) and 560kg Charolais to £1700 (£303) R Martin Portadown 570kg Limousin to £1720 (£301) M Coyle Pomeroy 540kg Limousin to £1700 (£315) and J Boylan Aughnacloy 575kg Charolais to £1690 (£294).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1590 for a 490kg Limousin (£324) and selling to £332 per 100kg for a 425kg Charolais to £1410.

Several other quality lots sold from £277 to £318 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R Martin Portadown 490kg Limousin to £1590 (£324) J Primrose Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1550 (£310) W Hall Fermanagh 500kg Charolais to £1540 (£308) M Coyle Pomeroy 495kg Limousin to £1500 (£303) and 455kg Limousin to £1450 (£318) A Coyle Clogher 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) and 490kg Limousin to £1460 (£298) Newtwonbutler producer 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) 470kg Charolais to £1430 (£304) 495kg Charolais to £1420 (£287) 500kg Charolais to £1390 (£278) and 490kg Charolais to £1360 (£277) T O Hagan Eskragh 495kg Charolais to £1460 (£295) and 465kg Limousin to £1410 (£303) G Clendenning Fivemiletown 495kg Charolais to £1440 (£291) J H Keys Fivemiletown 500kg Charolais to £1430 (£286) 470kg Charolais to £1380 (£293) and 460kg Charolais to £1340 (£291) M and N O Conner Augher 425kg Charolais to £1410 (£332) and N Charles Fermanagh 440kg Charolais to £1440 (£318).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

M and N O Conner Augher 400kg Charolais to £1190 (£297) and 365kg Charolais to £1120 (£307) N Charles Fermanagh 395kg Charolais to £1150. Rosslea producer 400kg Limousin to £1120 375kg Limousin to £1010345kg Charolais to £940 and 365kg Charolais to £930. J McGlinchey Eskra 360kg Limousin to £1080and 330kg Limousin to £1000 (£303) W J Gibson (Jnr) Newtownards380kg Charolais to £1050 C and H Crudden Fermanagh 380kg Limousin to £1050. P J Corrigan Dungannon 400kg Belgian Blue to £1040and 395kg Simmental to £930. P and O McKenna Clogher 395kg Charolais to £980 and 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £960. K Telford Fintona 345kg Belgian Blue to £940, 390kg Belgian Blue to £940, 385kg Belgian Blue to £940 and 390kg Belgian Blue to £920. J Connelly Augher 380kg Belgian Blue to £920.

Weanlings (150 lots)

A strong demand in this section with Strong Males selling to £1570 for a 575kg Limousin (£273) and selling to £315 per 100kg for a 495kg Limousin to £1560.

Lighter males sold to £1370 for a 440kg Charolais (£311) and selling to £366 per 100kg for a 360kg Charolais to £1320 with a 360kg Charolais to £1280 (£355) and a 355kg Charolais to £1260 (£355).

Other quality males sold from £294 to £339 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a strong 490kg Limousin (£245) with lighter weights selling to £970 for a 305kg Charolais (£318) and a 310kg Charolais to £980 (£316).

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Strong Males to £1570 for a 575kg Limousin (£273) C Mulholland Aghalee 495kg Limousin to £1560 (£315) C McVeigh Dungannon 505kg Charolais to £1500 (£297) J P McBride Plumbridge 490kg Charolais to £1420 (£290) W Crawford Fermanagh 525kg Charolais to £1390 (£264) Lighter weight Males sold to £1370 for a 440kg Charolais (£311) 420kg Limousin to £1360 (£324) 420kg Charolais to £1290 (£307) 360kg Charolais to £1280 (£355) and 425kg Limousin to £1250 (£294) for J P McBride Plumbridge. E Carrothers Brookeborough 395kg Charolais to £1340 (£339) 360kg Charolais To £1320 (£366) and 390kg Charolais to £1240 (£318) J Mullan Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1300 (£329) N Deens Markethill 380kg Limousin to £1270 (£334) M Mulholland Aghalee 400kg Limousin to £1270 (£317) A E Kenwells Fermanagh 375kg Limousin to £1270 (£338) G J McKenna Clogher 415kg Charolais to £1260 (£303) and 355kg Charolais to £1200 (£338) and J Walsh Omagh 355kg Charolais to £1250 (£355).

Weanling heifers

B McQuade Armagh 490kg Limousin to £1200 (£245) 455kg Limousin to £1150 (£252) and 400kg Charolais to £1060. S McCanney Dromore 415kg Charolais to £1090. J Callaghan Fivemiletown 390kg Charolais to £1090, 395kg Limousin to £1060, and 390kg Limousin to £990. D Pennell Fermanagh 385kg Charolais to 31060, 310kg Charolais to £980 (£316) 305kg Charolais to £970 (£318) 320kg Charolais to £960 (£300) and 325kg Charolais to £960 (£295) B Hall Fivemiletown 440kg Aberdeen Angus to £980. 400kg Aberdeen Angus to £890 and 425kg Aberdeen Angus to £850. Sixmilecross producer 320kg Limousin to £900 and 285kg Limousin to £850. P Owens Fermanagh 355kg Aberdeen Angus to £860 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. J Mullan Dungannon 275kg Limousin to £840 (£305).

Dairy cows and heifers

Trade remains steady in this section with a Dungannon producer selling a calved heifer to £1900. A Benburb producer received £1840 for a calved heifer. A Ballygawley producer £1700 and £1480 for calved heifers.

Suckler cows and calves

A large entry of quality outfits on offer this week selling to a top of £2460 for a heifer with bull calf and £1880 for a second calver with heifer calf to a Fermanagh producer. G Mullan Cookstown £2420 and £2410 for second calver with heifer calves. Patk Donnelly Ballygawley £2400 for heifer with bull calf. M McWilliams Omagh £2400 and £2360 for second calvers with bull calves. Pomeroy producer £2170 for 2012 cow with heifer calf £1770 for heifer with bull calf and £1550 for 2016 cow with bull calf. Newtownhamilton producer £2000 for heifer with bull calf and £1900 for heifer with heifer calf. E Kelly Omagh 1970 for second calver with heifer calf. M B Tracey Gortin £1950 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. G Buchannon Lisbellaw £1810 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. J Gallagher Omagh £1800 for heifer with bull calf. Castlederg producer £1750 for heifer with bull calf. J Teague Dromore £1750 for 2019 cow with bull calf. P E Quinn Pomeroy £1540 for heifer with heifer calf, £1480 for 2017 cow with bull calf, 1420 for 2019 cow with bull calf and £1380 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. Fermanagh producer £1580 for second calver with heifer calf.

Several other outfits sold from £1150 to £1360.

Special entry of super incalf heifers for Saturday 17th August.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A large entry sold to a steady demand with Bull Calves (under two months) selling to £550 for a Limousin to P Brogan Greencastle. D Nugent Dungannon £500 for Simmental; R Dane Lisbellaw £450 for Aberdeen Angus; J Maguire Trillick £320 for Limousin; S Gormley Augher £315 and £280 for Aberdeen Angus and £290 for Speckled Park; P D N Farms Dungannon £315 for Simmental and T Maguire Derrylin £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

G E Nelson Rosslea £550 for Charolais. D Nugent Dungannon £540, £450 and £410 for Simmentals. S Maguire Trillick £525 for Limousin; P D N Farms Dungannon £520 for Charolais and £300 for Limousin; J McDonagh Brookeborough £505 for Charolais; B Gardiner Tempo £335 for Limousin and T Maguire Derrylin £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

reared male lumps

T Cunningham Strabane £1040 for Limousin; C Stewart Omagh £910 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. B McCullagh Greencastle £910 for Charolais; J McDonagh Brookeborough £860 for Charolais; B Teague Enniskillen £800 for Charolais and £650 for Limousin; J H Keys Fivemiletown £790 and £620 for Charolais. R Stewart Omagh £780 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. B Murphy Mullaghbawn £750 for Simmental; L Stewart Omagh £700 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. W and J Bryson Crumlin £670 for Charolais; G McDonald Ballygawley £660 for Charolais; £640 x 2 and £600 for Limousins. K Stewart Sixmilecross £650 for Blonde d'Aquitaine. P Brogan Greencastle £650 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps

B Murphy Mullaghbawn £1010 for Charolais; D Murphy Rosslea £860 for Limousin; B McCullagh Greencastle £740 for Charolais; M/S B S and B G McGeown Craigavon £730 for Charolais; H Cashel Aughnacloy £660 for Shorthorn and £560 for Speckled Park; J H Keys Fivemiletown £655 for Limousin and £630 for Charolais; B Teague Lack £640 for Charolais; J Primrose Fivemiletown £610 for Limousin; Nathan Moore Ballygawley £560 for Charolais and £460 for Aberdeen Angus; G E Nelson Rosslea £550 for Charolais; D Nugent Dungannon £540, 450 and £410 for Simmentals. S Maguire Trillick 525 for Limousin; P D N Farms Dungannon £520 for Charolais; J McDonagh Brookeborough £505 for Charolais and C Tierney Rosslea £470 for Limousin.