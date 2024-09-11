Thursday 5th September 2024: An entry of 300 beef cattle in Ballymena on Thursday resulted in a much sharper trade.

A show of Mule ewe lambs was held prior to the sale and was judged by Declan McKillop who found his champions in a pen presented by John McNeill, The Park, and these went on to sell for £154 per head.

Top price of the day however was paid to K O’Hara for a strong pen of Suffolk Cheviot ewe lambs which sold to £162 per head.

Store lambs were very much in demand with Texels selling to £111, Suffolks to £110.50 and Mules to £110.

Ballymena Mart

Leading prices were as follows:

Beef cows sold to 325p for a Blue 870kg at £2827, Friesian cows sold to 180p for 820kg at £1476, beef heifers to 288p for 630kg at £1814, beef bullocks to 316p for 730kg at £2306 and to a top per head of £2706 for 1010kg. Friesian bullocks to 226p for 700kg at £1582.

Beef cows

H Crawford, Moneyrea Belgian Blue 870kg £2827 (325) J McNeill, Crossgar Belgian Blue 730kg £2314 (317) H Crawford, Belgian Blue 910kg £2429 (267) J McCambridge, Ballycastle 600kg £1602 (267) S McGookin, Carrickfergus Limousin 640kg £1689 (264) J McKay, Limousin 720kg £1864 (259) C Kelly, Cookstown Charolais 980kg £2489 (254) G Armstrong, Cloughmills Limousin 530kg £1346 (254) Kelly Brothers, Ballymena Stabiliser 740kg £1864 (252) A Clements, Muckamore Limousin 610kg £1525 (250) F McAuley, Toomebridge Limousin 670kg £1675 (250) J McKay, Maghera Limousin 770kg £1901 (247) C Kerr, Newtownabbey Limousin 660kg £1630 (247) J McKay, Limousin 750kg £1830 (244) S McCambridge, Ballycastle Saler 800kg £1944 (243) and AJ Wilson, Limousin 630kg £1512 (240).

Friesian cows

M Wilkin, Islandmagee 820kg £1476 (180) H and J Nicholl, Ahoghill 650kg £1092 (168) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 6330kg £1052 (167) RJ McLean, Ballyclare 540kg £885 (164) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 700kg £1141 (163) W Alcorn, Limavady 670kg £1092 (163) D McAloanan, Dunloy 730kg £1175 (161) RJ McLean, Straid 720kg £1152 (160) B McConnell, Doagh 700kg £1224 (159) 730kg £1131 (155) RJ McLean 600kg £840 (140) J and G Hamilton, Broughshane 570kg £775 (136) D McIlwaine, Larne 620kg £830 (134) A and W McMaster, Broughshane 660kg £858 (130) and W Alcorn, Limavady 600kg £780 (130).

Beef bullocks

Top per head

B Harkness, Coagh Limousin 1010kg £2706, J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 940kg £2688, R Thompson, Mosside Charolais 860kg £2382, Limousin 800kg £2368, B Harkness, Coagh Charolais 910kg £2356, H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 730kg £2306, J McKay, Upperlands Limousin 790kg £2298, J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 760kg £2242, V Fleck, Broughshane Limousin 780kg £2230, 790kg £2219 and A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 760kg £2204 x2.

Top per kg

H Crawford, Newtownards Belgian Blue 730kg £2306 (316), M Farr, Ballinderry Limousin 670kg £2090 (312), 630kg £1927 (306), J McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 670kg £2036 (304), C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 730kg £2182 (299), R Thompson, Mosside Limousin 680kg £2012 (296), 800kg £2368 (296), M Farr, Lisburn Limousin 680kg £2012 (296), K McDevitt, Limavady Limousin 700kg £2065 (295), J McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 760kg £2242 (295), C McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 720kg £2102 (292), J McKay, Upperlands 790kg £2298 (291) and A McDevitt, Limavady Charolais 760kg £2204 (290) x2.

Beef heifers

Top per kg

S McNeil, Broughshane Charolais 630kg £1814 (288), G A Fleming, Templepatrick Blonde d'Aquitaine 610kg £1695 (272), R Devlin, Toomebridge Limousin 570kg £1573 (276), A McMillen, Portglenone Limousin 560kg £1512 (270), S McNeill, Broughshane Limousin 530kg £1431 (270), G A Fleming, Templepatrick Limousin 510kg £1377 (270), A McMillen, Portglenone Limousin 610kg £1634 (268), Charolais 620kg £1661 (268), G A Fleming, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 570kg £1521 (267), T McSwiggan, Maghera Hereford 620kg £1636 (264), A McMillen, Portglenone Hereford 640kg £1683 (263), M Farquhar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 660kg £1729 (262), A McMillen, Portglenone Limousin 610kg £1598 (262), Limousin 580kg £1502 (259), M Farquhar, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus 620kg £1593 (257) and R McKeown, Templepatrick Shorthorn beef 700kg £1785 (255).

Friesian bullocks

R D Humpreys, Donaghadee Holstein 700kg £1582 (226), M McVicker, Clough Friesian 610kg £1378 (226), R D Humpreys, Donaghadee Friesian 680kg £1482 (218), M McVicker, Clough Friesian 720kg £1569 (218) and A Rocke, Larne Friesian 690kg £1497 (217), Friesian 630kg £1323 (210), Friesian 580kg £1218 (210), Holstein 650kg £1332 (205), Holstein 700 £1435 (205), Friesian 770kg £1570 (204)

Friday 6th September: Dairy cows - 27 dairy cows topped at £2000 for a calved heifer from D and M McGregor, Muckamore.

D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £2000, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £1980, Esg Ivy Farm, Crumlin Holstein £1780, W G Johnston, Ligoniel Holstein £1780, B McStravick, Gawleys Gate Holstein £1750, D and M McGregor, Muckamore Holstein £1720, T Carlisle, Dundrod Friesian £1720, D McNeilly, Randalstown Friesian £1720, R H and H A Shanks, Dunadry Holstein £1700, S McClenaghan, Antrim Holstein £1620, J McCann, Lurgan Friesian £1600, H Thompson, Randalstown Friesian £1600 and G Magennis, Armagh Friesian £1600.

Suckler cows

25 lots of suckler stock reached £2720 for a Belgian Blue cow with a bull calf at foot.

H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue and bull calf £2720, R Adams, Ballymena Simmental and bull calf £1980, H McCormick, Larne Belgian Blue and bull calf £1950, H Phillips, Stoneyford Stabiliser and heifer calf £1620, G Gault, Doagh Aberdeen Angus and heifer £1600 and J Steede, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus and bull calf £1500.

Pedigree Belted, Black and White Galloways

The Belted Galloways, Black Galloways and White Galloways topped at 2280 guineas for a senior heifer from A W Edgar.

Junior heifers topped at 1700gns from Brian Moorhead with a sale average of 1150gns.

A W Edgar, Moy 2280gns, J Robertson, Millisle 2180gns, Gruige Farm, Cloughmills 2000gns, B Huey, Armoy 1900gns, 1720gns, W H Burke, Portadown 1720gns, B Moorhead, Liscolman 1700gns, L O’Neill, Martinstown 1620gns, R Creith, Bushmills 1550gns and W H Burke, Portadown 1550gns, 1500gns.

Calves

230 calves topped at £685 for a three month old Limousin bull, heifers to £675 for a Charolais and Friesian bull calves to £470.

Bulls

Local farmer Limousin £685, A Dunn, Greenisland Limousin £680, B Laverty, Armoy Charolais £670, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £665, local farmer Aberdeen Angus £660, U Ramage, Bushmills Belgian Blue £650, J Reid, Carnlough Shorthorn beef £645, R Martin, Portavogie Belgian Blue £645 x3, F Bellingham, Ballymoney Hereford £640, S J Kerr, Comber Limousin £640, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £640, U Ramage, Bushmills Charolais £625 and G Hayes, Ballymena Aberdeen Angus £620.

Heifers

M Paisley, Larne Charolais £675, B Laverty, Armoy Charolais £660, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £660, local farmer Charolais £655, Aberdeen Angus £650, Charolais £640, B Laverty, Armoy Charolais £620, £610, M Paisley, Larne Charolais £600, Simmental £580, R J T Fleming, Templepatrick Simmental £580, local farmer Charolais £570, local farmer Charolais £565 and R Martin, Portavogie Belgian Blue £555 x3.

Holstein/Friesian bulls

U Ramage, Bushmills £470, A Gaston, Glarryford £380 x3, R Martin, Portavogie £350, S McKay, Dunloy £340 x4, A Gaston, Glarryford £220 x2, S McKay, Dunloy £200 x3, D Jones, Moneymore £160 and I Suffern, Crumlin £110.

Weanlings

Bullocks

Up to 300kg

S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 240kg £935 (389), Saler 170kg £630 (370), L Hamill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 290kg £1030 (355), S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 220kg £780 (354), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 230kg £800 (347), W C McMaster, Gleno Simmental 290kg £1000 (344), S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 290kg £990 (341), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 260kg £870 (334), 290kg £940 (324), S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 230kg £740 (321), D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 300kg £960 (320), 270kg £860 (318), S and M and C McDonnell, Glenariffe Charolais 220kg £700 (318) and D J McFerran, Dunloy Charolais 270kg £850 (314), 270kg £830 (307), 250kg £750 (300).

301 to 350kg

S Dennison, Antrim Charolais 340kg £1140 (335), Limousin 310kg £1000 (322), L Hamill, Templepatrick Aberdeen Angus 320kg £1030 (321) x2, 340kg £1075 (316) x2, L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 350kg £1100 (314), Limnaharry Farm, Ahoghill Limousin 350kg £1040 (297), B Gingles, Larne Charolais 330kg £970 (293), 330kg £960 (290), W C McMaster, Gleno Limousin 310kg £880 (283), B Gingles, Larne Limousin 330kg £930 (281) and B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 320kg £880 (275).

Over 351kg

Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 370kg £1390 (375), Limousin 390kg £1390 (356), L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 390kg £1380 (353), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 410kg £1430 (348), 390kg £1360 (348), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 460kg £1590 (345), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 380kg £1300 (342), 410kg £1400 (341), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 540kg £1840 (340), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 480kg £1630 (339), T Paul, Dunloy Charolais 510kg £1720 (337), Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Charolais 430kg £1440 (334), L Marron, Portglenone Limousin 380kg £1270 (334) and J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 440kg £1470 (334).

Heifers

0kg to 300kg

S and M and C McDonnell, Ballymena Saler 190kg £670 (352) S Dennison, Antrim Charolais 300kg £1030 (343) Charolais 300kg £1000 (333) local farmer Charolais 290kg £920 (317) Charolais 270kg £840 (311) DJ McFerran, Charolais 290kg £870 (300) local farmer, Limousin 230kg £690 (300) DJ McFerran, Ballymena Charolais 280kg £830 (296) 270kg £770 (285) Charolais 260kg £740 (284) B Gingles, Larne Limousin 300kg £840 (280) Charolais 280kg £770 (275) Limousin 300kg £810 (270) T Morrow, Larne Charolais 260kg £700 (269) B Reid, Templepatrick Limousin 280kg £680 (242) and J Millar, Ballymena Abondance 300kg £690 (230).

301kg to 350kg

S Dennison, Antrim Charolais 310kg £1090 (351) Carrigeen Farms, Templepatrick Limousin 350kg £1100 (314) B Matthews, Clough Limousin 350kg £1020 (291) P Esler, Islandmagee Limousin 340kg £970 (285) B Matthews, Clough Shorthorn beef 310kg £880 (283) Carrigeen Farms, Limousin 330kg £930 (281) P Esler, Larne Limousin 320kg £890 (278) L Marron, Limousin 330kg £900 (272) Carrigeen Farms Charolais 320kg £870 (271) W Fleck, Broughshane Stabiliser 320kg £850 (265) B Matthews, Limousin 330kg £840 (254) Limousin 340kg £850 (250) J Connolly, Limousin 320kg £800 (250) and B Gingles, Larne Limousin 340kg £825( 242).

351kg and over

J and N Morrow, Glenarm Speckled Park 400kg £1270 (317) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 440kg £1380 (131) Charolais 380kg £1190 (313) J and N Morrow, Glenarm Speckled Park 460kg £1400 (304) WJ Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 400kg £1210 (302) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 490kg £1480 (302) Charolais 530kg £1600 (301) B Matthews, Clough Limousin 360kg £1080 (300) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 440kg £1300 (295) WJ Ervine, Newtownabbey Charolais 400kg £1180 (295) Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 400kg £1180 (295) WJ Ervine, Charolais 410kg £1200 (292) J and N Morrow, Glenarm Speckled Park 390kg £1140 (292) WJ Ervine, Charolais 380kg £1100 (289) and Carrigeen Farms, Charolais 460kg £1330 (289) Charolais 460kg £1320 (287).

Monday 9th September 2024: A super entry of just under 3400 sheep in Ballymena on Monday night met a great trade.

Breeders to £288, ewe lambs to £178 and store lambs to £128.

Ewe lambs

M Crawford, Glenwherry 12 Cheviot £178, 10 Cheviot £175, J Kerr, Coleraine 8 Cheviot £172, 10 Cheviot £167, K Travers, Castlederg 8 Cheviot £162, 8 Cheviot £160, M Crawford, Glenwherry 10 Cheviot £155, K Travers, Castlederg 3 Suffolk £155, J Kerr, Coleraine 10 Cheviot £152, W Thompson, Ahoghill 1 Texel £140, J and S Bailey, Ballycastle 6 Mule £140 and O Duffin 10 Mule £136.

Store lambs

K Travers, Castlederg 3 Texel £128, P Butler, Rathkenny 11 Suffolk £118, J Fleck, Doagh 15 Texel £108, S.P Fitzgerald, Crumlin 41 Texel £108, J Fleck, Doagh 54 Texel £106, P Brown, Ballycastle 35 Suffolk £105, R Hamilton, Glenarm 45 Texel £103, D Hamilton, Carnalbanagh 52 Texel £103 and A and M E Graham, Carnlough 18 Texel £102.

Breeders

A M McFarlane, Dungiven 10 Cheviot £288, W McCurdy, Broughshane 12 Suffolk £285, 13 Suffolk £280, E McNeilly, Ballymena 3 Suffolk £275, J P and A R W Nelson, Ballyclare, 9 Suffolk £272, I McCluggage, Glarryford 10 Suffolk £270, E McNeilly, Ballymena 12 Suffolk £270, J P and A R W Nelson, Ballyclare 10 Suffolk £270, W A Purcell, Castlerock 12 Mule £268 and S Hunter, Bushmills 2 Suffolk £265.

Tuesday 10th September 2024: An entry of 300 store cattle in Ballymena met a sharp trade.

Bullocks sold to £1195 over for a Charolais 780kg at £1975 presented by A and B Hunter, Antrim.

Heifers sold to £1080 over for a Charolais heifer 520kg at £1600 resented by Sandra Hunter, Bushmills.

Bullocks

Up to 500kg

W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 370kg £1270 (343), 430kg £1440 (334), Wylie Livestock Ltd, Newtownabbey Charolais 440kg £1470 (334), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 430kg £1420 (330), Wylie Livestock Ltd, Newtownabbey Limousin 500kg £1640 (328), J Wightman, Bangor Charolais 420kg £1350 (321), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 490kg £1550 (316), Wylie Livestock Ltd, Newtownabbey Limousin 440kg £1390 (315), 440kg £1380 (313), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 430kg £1340 (311), Charolais 350kg £1090 (311), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 490kg £1520 (310), B McAdam, Doagh Limousin 420kg £1300 (309), W and M Orr, Ballycastle Charolais 440kg £1360 (309), J Blair, Cullybackey Charolais 430kg £1320 (307) and W and M Orr, Ballycastle Limousin 450kg £1380 (306).

Over 501kg

J McMurran, Ballycarry Belgian Blue 520kg £1640 (315), H McCloy, Cullybackey Limousin 550kg £1730 (314), G and J McIlwaine, Groomsport Limousin 510kg £1590 (311), G and A McBurney, Ballyclare Charolais 510kg £1590 (311), Wylie Livestock Ltd, Newtownabbey Charolais 600kg £1860 (310), F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 520kg £1600 (307), K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 610kg £1860 (304), Wylie Livestock Ltd, Newtownabbey Charolais 590kg £1790 (303), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 510kg £1540 (302), Wylie Livestock Ltd, Newtownabbey Charolais 560kg £1690 (301), 550kg £1650 (300), K McErlain, Armoy Charolais 630kg £1880 (298), Wylie Lievstock Ltd, Newtownabbey Charolais 600kg £1790 (298), 560kg £1660 (296), J McMurran, Ballycarry Limousin 540kg £1600 (296) and K McErlain, Armoy Limousin 560kg £1650 (294).

Heifers

0kg to 500kg

S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 460kg £1410 (306) H McCloy, Cullybackey Charolais 430kg £1290 (300) Charolais 430kg £1260 (293) J Maybin, Kells 2x Limousin 350kg £1000 (285) N Boyd, Broughshane Simmental 410kg £1170 (285) A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 470kg £1340 (285) J Wightman, Bangor Charolais 330kg £940 (284) J Watson, Ballyrobert Charolais 450kg £1280 (284) A Stewart, Charolais 490kg £1390 (283) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 490kg £1380 (281) N Boyd, Simmental 380kg £1070 (281) A Stewart, Simmental 500kg £1400 (280) WJ Watson, Charolais 390kg £1090 (279) and J Wightman, Limousin 320kg £885 (276) Limousin 380kg £1050 (276).

501kg and over

A Stewart, Ballymena Charolais 510kg £1570 (307) S Hunter, Bushmills Charolais 520kg £1600 (307) J Watson, Charolais 510kg £1440 (282) F Duffin, Toomebridge Charolais 530kg £1470 (277) R Booth, Ahoghill Limousin 520kg £1430 (275) H McCloy, Charolais 520kg £1400 (269) J Irvine, Craigavon British Blue 520kg £1390 (267) J Watson, Limousin 540kg £1380 (255) G and J McIlwaine, Limousin 600kg £1500 (250) J Irvine, British Blue 550kg £1370 (249) S Hunter, Simmental 640kg £1580 (246) J Irvine, British Blue, 580kg £1430 (246) N Coor, Ardboe Limousin 530kg £1290 (243) G and J McIlwaine, Limousin 580kg £1410 (243) R Clements, Portglenone Limousin 560kg £1305 (233) and S McAllister, Glenarm Charolais 560kg £1265 (225).

Wednesday 11th September 2024: An entry of 2716 sheep in Ballymena on Wednesday resulted in a steady trade.

Fat lambs sold to 556p for 6 Dorsets 22kg at £122.50 presented by Yvonne Gregg, Broughshane and to a top per head of £145.50 for 9 Texels 26.5kg from GJ Coulter, Cookstown.

Fat ewes sold to £230.

Fat lambs

Top per kg

Y Gregg, Broughshane 6 Dorset 22kg £122.50 (256) GJ Coulter, Cookstown 9 Texel 26.5kg £145.50 (549) F McKendry, Broughshane 15 Texel 24.5kg £134 (546) H Wilson, Cullybackey 6 Rou 23kg £125 (543) R Hoy, Doagh 12 Texel 23kg £125 (543) T Jackson, Broughshane 35 Texel 21.5kg £116 (539) J Lowe, Coagh 15 Texel 22.5kg £121 (537) RJ McKay, Carnlough 41 Crossbred 24kg £128.50 (535) B McMillan, Cullybackey 20 Texel £123 (534) J Wilson, Banbridge 7 Texel 26kg £139 (534) T Stewart, Cairncastle 21 Texel 20.5kg £109.50 (534) J Jones, Belfast 15 Texel 22.5kg £120 (533) P McIlrath, Glarryford 3 Texel 22.5kg £120 (533) A Montgomery, Broughshane 4 Dorset 19.5kg £104 (533) A Stewart, Ballyclare 11 Texel 23kg £122.50 (532) and T McBride, Toomebridge 25 Texel £125 (531).

Top per kg

GJ Coulter, Cookstown 9 Texel 26.5kg £145.50, R Hunter, Larne 1 Crossbred 30.5kg £140, J Wilson, 3 Suffolk 28kg £39.50, 7 Texel 26kg £139, D McCloskey, Ballymena 12 Crossbred 30.5kg £137, F McKendry, Broughshane 15 Texel 24.5kg £134, J Lowe, Coagh 1 Texel 26.5kg £133, N McBurney, Moorfields 70 Charollais 25.5kg £132, S White, Cloughmills 4 Mule 28kg £132, M Moffett, Broughshane 8 Crossbred 27kg £132, D Mills, Glenarm 17 Texel 25kg £130, S Dobbin, Ballycastle 21 Texel 25kg £130, D Green, Cullybackey 1 Dorset 29.5kg £130, AM McFarlane, Dungiven 12 Texel 24.5kg £130, L Topping, Islandmagee 1 Texel 27.5kg £130 and S Craig, Ballycastle 15 Texel 26kg £129.

Fat ewes (606)

First quality

Suffolk - £120-£198

Texel - £130-£230

Crossbred - £100-£152

Blackface - £70-£98