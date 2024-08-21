Marts: Trade remains strong for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling steers and bulls selling to £1480
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1480 for a strong 510kg Aberdeen Angus (£290).
Light weights sold to £1230 for a 365kg Charolais (£337) and selling to a high of £372 per 100kg for a 285kg Charolais to £1060.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Weanling heifers sold to £1260 for a strong 485kg Aberdeen Angus (£260) with a 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£252).
Lightweights sold to £1100 for a 435kg Limousin (£253) with a 320kg Limousin selling to £910 (£284).
Sample prices
Weanling steers and bulls
Newtownbutler producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£290) 415kg Limousin to £1200 (£289) 430kg Limousin to £1140 (£265) 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1080 (£270) and 355kg Limousin to £980. Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £1230 (£337) 285kg Charolais to £1060 (£372) 325kg Charolais to £880 and 250kg Charolais to £800 (£320) Lisnaskea producer 410kg Belted Galloway to £840 and a 330 Speckled Park to £580. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Hereford to £660, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £650, 270kg Hereford to £550 and 310kg Belgian Blue to £540.
Weanling heifers
Knockaraven producer 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£260) 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£252) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£257) Trillick producer 435kg Limousin to £1100 (£253) and 435kg Limousin to £1060. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £910 (£284) and Lisnaskea producer 375kg Belted Galloway to £690.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very keen demand from online and ringside competition.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.