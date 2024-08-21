Marts: Trade remains strong for cattle at Lisnaskea Mart, weanling steers and bulls selling to £1480

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Trade remains very strong for quality stock at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 20th August.

This week weanling steers and bulls sold to £1480 for a strong 510kg Aberdeen Angus (£290).

Light weights sold to £1230 for a 365kg Charolais (£337) and selling to a high of £372 per 100kg for a 285kg Charolais to £1060.

Weanling heifers sold to £1260 for a strong 485kg Aberdeen Angus (£260) with a 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£252).

Lightweights sold to £1100 for a 435kg Limousin (£253) with a 320kg Limousin selling to £910 (£284).

Sample prices

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 510kg Aberdeen Angus to £1480 (£290) 415kg Limousin to £1200 (£289) 430kg Limousin to £1140 (£265) 400kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1080 (£270) and 355kg Limousin to £980. Lisnaskea producer 365kg Charolais to £1230 (£337) 285kg Charolais to £1060 (£372) 325kg Charolais to £880 and 250kg Charolais to £800 (£320) Lisnaskea producer 410kg Belted Galloway to £840 and a 330 Speckled Park to £580. Lisnaskea producer 310kg Hereford to £660, 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £650, 270kg Hereford to £550 and 310kg Belgian Blue to £540.

Weanling heifers

Knockaraven producer 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1260 (£260) 445kg Aberdeen Angus to £1120 (£252) and 465kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100 (£257) Trillick producer 435kg Limousin to £1100 (£253) and 435kg Limousin to £1060. Lisnaskea producer 320kg Limousin to £910 (£284) and Lisnaskea producer 375kg Belted Galloway to £690.

Lots more stock required weekly to supply a very keen demand from online and ringside competition.