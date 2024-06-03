Watch more of our videos on Shots!

An entry of 400 cattle at Markethill on Saturday 1st June maintained a very firm trade in all rings.

The 160 store beef cattle sold in another very strong demand with good quality forward heifers selling steadily from £260 to £299 for 578k at £1730 from a Katesbridge producer and 562k at £1680 from a Gilford farmer.

Beef heifers sold up to £292 for 678k at £1980 from an Armagh producer.

The same owner received £288 for 680k at £1960 and £286 for 720k at £2060.

All good quality beef heifers from £250 to £280 per 100 kilos.

Middleweight heifers sold up to £312 for 426k at £1330 from a Forkhill farmer.

The same owner received £306 for 392k Aberdeen Angus at £1200 and £300 for 450k at £1350. All good quality grazing heifers from £250 to £295 per 100 kilos.

Beef heifers

Armagh farmer 678k £1980 £292.00; Armagh farmer 680k £1960 £288.00; Armagh farmer 720k £2060 £286.00; Katesbridge farmer 650k £1820 £280.00; Katesbridge farmer 618k £1720 £278.00; Crossmaglen farmer 628k £1700 £271.00 and Katesbridge farmer 656k £1770 £270.

Forward heifers

Katesbridge farmer 578k £1730 £299.00; Gilford farmer 562k £1680 £299.00; Belfast farmer 512k £1470 £287.00; Omagh farmer 552k £1570 £284.00; Tandragee farmer 542k £1540 £284.00; Armagh farmer 512k £1450 £283.00; Armagh farmer 534k £1490 £279.00; Tandragee farmer 506k £1410 £279.00 and Gilford farmer 530k £1470 £277.

Middleweight heifers

Forkhill farmer 26k £1330 £312.00; Forkhill farmer 392k £1200 £306.00; Forkhill farmer 450k £1350 £300.00; Armagh farmer 492k £1450 £295.00; Aughnalcoy farmer 496k £1460 £294.00; Dromara farmer 454k £1330 £293.00; Portadown farmer 454k £1330 £293.00; Aughnacloy farmer 422k £1230 £292.00 and Forkhill farmer 442k £1270 £287.

Beef bullocks sold up to £281 for 676k at £1900 from a Portadown farmer followed by £297 for 690k at £1930 from a Tandragee farmer.

All good quality beef bullocks from £250 to £278 per 100 kilos.

Forward feeding bullocks to £299 for 630k at £1880 from a Portadown producer followed by £272 for 550k Aberdeen Angus at £1500 for a Newtownhamilton producer.

Main demand from £240 to £268 per 100 kilos.

Beef bullocks

Portadown farmer 676k £1900 £281.00; Tandragee farmer 692k £1930 £279.00; Portadown farmer 690k £1920 £278.00; Tandragee farmer 692k £1850 £267.00; Portadown farmer 730k £1900 £260.00; Tandragee farmer 646k £1670 £258.00 and Portadown farmer 690k £1740 £252.

Forward bullocks

Portadown farmer 630k £1880 £299.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 552k £1500 £272.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 598k £1600 £268.00; Ballynahinch farmer 646k £1670 £258.00 and Portadown farmer 690k £1740 £252.

Middleweight bullocks

Portadown farmer 476k £1440 £303.00; Randalstown farmer 366k £1000 £273.00; Newtownhamilton farmer 486k £1310 £270.00; Dromara farmer 486k £1250 £257.00 and Aughnacloy farmer 430k £1080 £251.

Weanlings

190 weanlings continued to sell in an exceptionally strong demand with good quality light heifers from £300 to £366 for 238k at £870 from an Armagh farmer followed by £347 for 254k at £880 from a Whitecross farmer.

Stronger heifers sold to £310 for 406k at £1260 from an Annaghmore farmer followed by £309 for 456k at £1410 from a Rathfriland producer.

The same owner received £308 for 422k at £1300.

All good quality strong heifers from £245 to £299 per 100 kilos.

Light males sold to £382 for 204k at £780 from a Dromore farmer followed by £358 for 274k at £980 from a Newry producer.

All good quality lots from £280 to £336. Stronger males sold from £240 to £293 for 440k at £1300 from a Portadown farmer followed by £287 for 418k at £1200 from an Armagh farmer.

Strong heifer weanlings

Annaghmore farmer 406k £1260 £310.00; Rathfriland farmer 456k £1410 £309.00; Rathfriland farmer 422k £1300 £308.00; Rathfriland farmer 442k £1320 £299.00; Annaghmore farmer 412k £1200 £291.00; Whitecross farmer 404k £1160 £287.00; Whitecross farmer 422k £1210 £287.00; Annaghmore farmer 456k £1300 £285.00; Annaghmore farmer 450k £1280 £285.00 and Rathfriland farmer 422k £1190 £282.

Light heifer weanlings

Armagh farmer 238k £870 £366.00; Whitecross farmer 254k £880 £347.00; Whitecross farmer 340k £1150 £338.00; Armagh farmer 260k £880 £339.00; Armagh farmer 258k £870 £337.00; Whitecross farmer 346k £1120 £324.00; Whitecross farmer 326k £1050 £322.00; Whitecross farmer 372k £1170 £315.00 and Whitecross farmer 374k £1130 £302.

Strong male weanlings

Portadown farmer 444k £1300 £293.00; Armagh farmer 418k £1200 £287.00; Armagh farmer 434k £1190 £274.00; Banbridge farmer 448k £1200 £268.00; Rathfriland farmer 404k £1080 £267.00; Armagh farmer 428k £1130 £264.00 and Loughgilly farmer 432k £1120 £259.

Light male weanlings

Dromore farmer 204k £780 £382.00; Dromore farmer 204k £780 £382.00; Newry farmer 274k £980 £358.00; Dromore farmer 274k £920 £336.00; Tynan farmer 272k £900 £331.00; Armagh farmer 372k £1180 £317.00; Armagh farmer 324k £1000 £309.00; Armagh farmer 338k £1040 £308.00 and Armagh farmer 306k £920 £301.

Suckler outfits sold to a top of £2520 for a Limousin cow with heifer calf from a Crossmaglen farmer.

Another Crossmaglen farmer sold a 2019 cow with a heifer calf at £2310 and a 2020 cow with a bull calf at £2260 and a 2017 Charolais cow with heifer calf at £1880.

Several more outfits sold from £1400 to £1720 each.