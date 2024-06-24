Marts: Very keen demand at Clogher Mart with beef bred cows selling to £2310 for a 770kg

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An entry of 820 cattle as the previous week at Clogher Mart on Saturday 22nd June produced another strong demand in all sections.

In the fatstock ring 245 lots listed sold easily to a very keen demand with beef bred cows selling to £2310 for a 770kg Belgian Blue to £300 per 100kg this was followed by an 800kg Limousin to £2320 at £290 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1988 for a 700kg Charolais to £284 followed by a 690kg Limousin to £1932 at £280 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1220 -20 for a 630kg to £194 per 100kg with a 670kg selling to £1192-60 at £178 per 100kg. (Lots more heavy cows required to supply this strong demand).

Farming Life livestock markets

Beef bulls sold to £2462-40 for a 1080kg Limousin to £228 with a 1220kg Charolais to £2293-60 at £188 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £1781-60.

Fat heifers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1877-40.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2280 for an 830kg Charolais (£265) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1870.

Forward steers sold to £1710 for a 595kg Charolais (£287) to £310 per 100kg for a 555kg Charolais to £1660.

Med weight steers sold to £1460 for a 500kg Simmental (£292) with a 410kg Limousin to £1220 (£297).

Smaller steers sold to £1350 for a 395kg Simmental (£342).

Heavy heifers sold to £2280 for a 680kg Charolais (£335) with a 665kg Limousin to £1990 (£299).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 585kg Charolais (£299) with a 570kg Charolais to £1680 (£294).

Med weight heifers sold to £1610 for a 490kg Limousin (£328) with a 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311).

Smaller heifers sold to £1040 for a 380kg Limousin.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1580 for a strong Charolais (£310) with a 395kg Charolais to £1360 (£344) to £409 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1310 and a 320kg Belgian Blue sold to 31280 (£400).

Weanling heifers sold to £1160 for a 340kg Charolais (£341) and selling to £368 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1160.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1520 twice and £1500.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Breeding bulls sold to £2250 for Simmental £2100 for Simmental and £2050 for Hereford.

Suckler outfits sold to £3320 and £2880.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1700, £1680 and £1620.

Bull calves sold to £630 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves sold to £630 and £600 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1060 and £1000 for Charolais.

Reared female lumps sold to £850 for Charolais.

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Lisbellaw producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £300 (£2310) Omagh producer 630kg Limousin to £298 (£1877-40) Newtownbutler producer 800kg Charolais to £290 (£2320) Trillick producer 700kg Charolais to £284 (£1988) Cookstown producer 690kg Limousin to 3280 (£1932) Dromore producer 770kg Limousin to £278 (£2140-60) Newry producer 550kg Limousin to £276 (£1518) Beragh producer 580kg Simmental to £274 (£1589-20) Cookstown producer 610kg Limousin to £266 (£1622-60) Portadown producer 740kg Charolais to £262 (£1938-80) Trillick producer 790kg Charolais to £256 (£2022-40) Cookstown producer 700kg Simmental to £254 (£1778) Beragh producer 630kg Charolais to £254 (£1600-20) Newtwonbutler producer 650kg Limousin to £252 (£1638) Florencecourt producer 820kg Charolais to £248 (£1711-20) Beragh producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1549-80) Hillsborough producer 820kg Charolais to £246 (£2017-20) Cookstown producer 700kg Limousin to £246 (£1722) and Clogher producer 580kg Limousin to 3240 (£1392).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £238 per 100g.

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £228 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £246 to £284 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1222-20 for a 630kg to £194 per 100kg with a 670kg Friesian to £1192-60 at £178 per 100kg.

Others sold from £160 to £172 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £122 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer Friesian types sold from £104 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Aughnacloy producer 1080kg Limousin to £228 (£2462-40); Derrylin producer 860kg Limousin to £214 (£1840-40); Kinawley producer 1150kg Aberdeen Angus to £194 (£2231); Fivemiletown producer 1220kg Charolais to £188 (£2293-60) and Armagh producer 790kg Limousin to £178 (£1406-20).

Fat steers

Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £254 per 100kg for 840kg to £2133-60. Charolais steers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1486-80. Limousin steers sold to £250 per 100kgh for a 670kg to £1675. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1438-40) and Friesian steers sold to £234 per 100kg for a 700kg to £1638.

Fat heifers

Limousin heifers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1877-40. Charolais heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 650kg to £1807. Simmental heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1589-20. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1486-80. Friesian heifers sold to £212 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1272.

Store bullocks (115 lots)

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good steady demand in this section with an 830kg Charolais selling to £2200 (£265) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1870.

Other quality steers sold from £246 to £298 per 100kg.

Forward steers sold to £1710 for a 595kg Charolais (£287) to £310 per 100kg for a 535kg Charolais to £1660.

Leading prices

C O Neill Moy 830kg Charolais to £2200 (£265) 735kg Limousin to £2130 (£290) 715kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2130 (£298) 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2100 (£284) and 650kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1940 (£298) T Maguire Fermanagh 760kg Limousin to £2080 (£273) and 690kg Charolais to £1960 (£284) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 735kg Limousin to £2060 (£280) R Lindsay Downpatrick 800kg Stabiliser to £2000 (£250) 710kg Stabiliser to £1750 (£246) and 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£258) N McNutt Dungannon 690kg Shorthorn beef to £1950 (£282) and 610kg Limousin to £1870 (£306) P A Higgins Armagh 705kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£254) William Watson Tynan 625kg Limousin to £1790 (£286) Beragh producer 710kg Charolais to £1780 (£249) D Connelly Trillick 630kg Charolais to £1740 (£276) and G H Hetherington Irvinestown 600kg Limousin to £1660 (£276).

Forward steers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £1710 for a 595kg Charolais (£287) for D Connelly Trillick. G H Hetherington Irvinestown 535kg Charolais to £1660 (£310) 570kg Limousin to £1620 (£284) 535kg Limousin to £1600 (£299) 550kg Simmental to £1600 (£291) and 540kg Charolais to £1590 290 per 100kg (£294); M/S P and D McKenna Deerpark 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291) N McNutt Dungannon 530kg Limousin to £1550 (£292) and 530kg Limousin to £1530 M Scott Armagh (£288) and R Alexander Downpatrick 575kg Stabiliser to £1500 (£261).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

Advertisement

Advertisement

A good steady demand in this section with a 500kg Simmental selling to £1460 (£292) a 410kg Limousin sold to £1220 (£297).

Others sold from £234 to £290 per 100kg.

Sample prices

G H Hetherington Irvinestown 500kg Simmental to £1460 (£292) M Scott Armagh 485kg Belgian Blue to £1340 (£276) 470kg Limousin to £1290 (£274) 470kg Limousin to £1260 (£268) and 440kg Limousin to £1190 (£270) P and O McKenna Clogher 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£266) F and D Liggett Stewartstown 455kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£285) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£242) P Jos. Hughes (Jun) Keady 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) 500kg Limousin to £1290 (£258) 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£275) and 410kg Limousin to £1220 (£297) E McBride Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£246) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£234) K Ruddock Portadown 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£253) I R McNeill Aughnacloy 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1220 (£249) P McGleenan Armagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£240) and M Mullan Augher 470kg Simmental to £1190 (£253).

Smaller steers 400kg and under

Fermanagh producer 395kg Simmental to £1350 (£342) New Park Farms Ltd. Dromore 355kg Charolais to £1190 (£335) 335kg Limousin to £1100 (£328) 345kg Charolais to £1100 (£319) 315kg Simmental to £850 and 320kg Limousin to £770. P McManus Brookeborough 335kg Shorthorn to £870 and 335kg Shorthorn to £670 and M Scott Armagh 345kkg Belgian Blue to £790, 340kg Belgian Blue to £740 and 320kg Limousin to £700.

Store heifers (124)

A very brisk demand in this section with strong quality heifers selling to £2280 for a 680kg Charolais (£335) with a 665kg Limousin selling to £1990 (£299).

Other quality heifers sold from £249 to £285 per 100kg.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 585kg Charolais to £1750 (£299) with a 555kg Limousin to £1640 (£295) and a 570kg Charolais to £1680 (£294).

Others sold from £269 to £293 per 100kg.

Leading prices

V Wallace Florencecourt 680kg Charolais to £2280 (£335) E Cassidy Rosslea 665kg Limousin to £1990 (£299) 710kg Charolais to £1940 (£275) 750kg Charolais to £1910 (£254) 725kg Charolais to £1840 (£254) 650kg Charolais to £1840 (£283) 615kg Charolais to £1700 630kg Charolais to £1690 (£268) (£276) and 620kg Charolais to £1670 (£269) W J Dolan Castlederg 705kg Limousin to £1940 (£275) K Johnston Brookerborough 695kg Aberdeen Angus to £1820 (£262) A Coyle Clogher 610kg Charolais to £1740 (£285) and 615kg Charolais to £1670 (£271) and LFM and Sons Portadown 645kg Limousin to £1610 (£249).

Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg

Sold to £1750 for a 585kg Charolais (£299) for A Coyle Clogher A McKelvey Castlederg 570kg Charolais to £1680 (£294) P McAleer Pomeroy 580kg Limousin to £1650 (£284) and 555kg Limousin to £1640 (£295) A McBride Cookstown 560kg Simmental to £1640 (£293) and I Telford Fintona 595kg Belgian Blue to £1600 (£269).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A very lively demand in this section with a 490kg Limousin selling to £1610 (£328) and a 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311).

Other quality heifers sold from £257 to £310 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Advertisement

Advertisement

M Robinson Richill 490kg Limousin to £1610 (£328) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 490kg Limousin to £1500 (£306) N McNutt Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311) and 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) A Coyle Clogher 495kg Limousin to £1430 (£289) K Johnston Brookeborough 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) C Quinn Ballygawley 475kg Charolais to £1370 (£288) 470kg Charolais to £1360 (£289) and 465kg Charolais to £1270 (£273) P McAleer Pomeroy 450kg Limousin to £1280 (£284) G H Hetherington Irvinestown 455kg Charolais to £1270 (£279) and 475kg Limousin to £1240 (£261) V Beatty Ballinamallard 485kg Charolais to £1270 (£262) and 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) A McKelvey Castlederg 475kg Charolais to £1260 (£265) M/S J and J Crawford Clogher 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£260) and 450kg Charolais to £1250 (£278) Fermanagh producer 430kg Limousin to £1250 (£290) R Hemphill Castlederg 470kg Limousin to £1250 (£266) and P Scott Nuts Corner 440kg Charolais to £1240 (£282).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

C McDonald Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1040. T Park Newtownhamilton 375kg Montbeliarde to £900, 345kg Montbeliarde to £840, 335kg Montbeliarde to £750, 330kg Montbeliarde to £750 and 300kg Montbeliarde to £740. D Haughian Lurgan 370kg Limousin to £900, 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £850, and 355kg Limousin to £850. A McKelvey Castlederg 330kg Simmental to £900. P Jos (Jun) Hughes Keady 380kg Limousin to £830. A McBride Cookstown 360kg Belgian Blue to £800.

Weanlings (120)

A very sharp demand in this section with quality steers and bulls selling to £1580 for a strong Charolais 510kg (£310).

Lighter weight steers and bulls sold to £1360 for a 395kg Charolais (£344) rising to £409 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1310 with a 320kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£400).

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several other quality lots sold from £312 to £387 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers

Sold to £1160 for a 340kg Charolais (£341) with a 315kg Limousin to £1160 (£368) with several other quality lots selling from £249 to £314 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling steers and bulls

R J Barnes Cookstown 395kg Charolais to £1360 (£344) and 350kg Limousin to £1240 (£354) P D Swaile Cookstown 390kg Simmental to £1360 (£348) J McCrystal Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1310 (£312) K McGovern Fivemiletown 320kg Charolais to £1310 (£409) D S Wilson Carrickmore 425kg Limousin to £1300 (£306) 365kg Limousin to £1290 (£353) and 365kg Limousin to £1280 (£350) R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 320kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£400) and 325kg Charolais to £1260 (£387) M McVeigh Dungannon 365kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£350) and 360kg Limousin to £1260 (£350) T Singleton Ballygawley 405kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1280 (£316) and 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1240 (£370) and M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 370kg Charolais to £1270 (£340).

Stronger males

Sold to £1580 for a 510kg Charolais (£310) for R J Barnes Cookstown. Joe McCrystal Ballygawley 560kg Hereford to £1390 (£248) 485kg Hereford to £1370 (£282) and 465kg Limousin to £1270 (£273) and D McCartan Ballygawley 520kg Limousin to £1270 (£244).

Weanling heifers

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alan Veitch Lisbellaw 340kg Charolais to £1160 (£341) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 315kg Limousin to £1160 (£368) B Kelly Omagh 390kg Simmental to £1150 (£295) and 310kg Charolais to £890 (£287) P D Swaile Cookstown 440kg Simmental to £1140 (£259) V and S Sommervill Ballinamallard 360kg Limousin to £1130 (£314) J McCabe Rosslea 395kg Charolais to £1130 (£286) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 360kg Charolais to £1130 (£314) 340kg Charolais to £980 (£288) and 310kg Charolais to £930 (£300) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 400kg Limousin to £1070, 385kg Limousin to £1000, and 365kg Charolais to £990 (£271) B Donaghy Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1050 and 310kg Limousin to £900 (£290) S Cullen Ederney 305kg Limousin to £1040 (£341) and 360kg Limousin to £1010 (£280) J N Allen Armagh 365kg Her to £910 and 325kg Hereford to £890. T Noble Lisbellaw 345kg Charolais to £890.

Dairy cows and heifers

A steady demand in this section with a Sixmilecross producer selling calved heifers to £1520 twice £1500 and £1480. Londonderry producer £1350, £1320 and £1250 for calved cows. Lurgan producer £1350 and £1000 for calved heifers. A Sixmilecross producer sold maiden heifers to £640 x 3 £600 x 3 and £540.

Breeding bulls

Sixmilecross producer £2250 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 20-05-2022)Benburb producer £2100 for pedigree registered Simm (born 18-07-2022) Rosslea producer £2050 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 30-12-2022) and Enniskillen producer £1750 for pedigree Charolais (born 02-12-2020).

Suckler cows and calves

Another very good turnout this week sold to an exceptional demand with William Cranston Co Armagh selling a super limousin heifer with bull calf to £3320 with a second calver with heifer calf to £2880. A McCarney Seskinore £2240 and £2220 for heifers with bull calves. P McMahon Rosslea £2160 for 2015 cow with bull calf. A Beggan Rosslea £1880 for 2016 cow with bull calf and 1850 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. M M McKenna Augher £1640 for heifer with bull calf. Fermanagh producer £1450 for heifer with heifer calf and £1220 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Emyvale producer £1400 for 2018 cow with heifer calf and £1320 for 2015 cow with heifer calf.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1700 and £1680 for a Rosslea producer. £1620 for Stewartstown producer. Dungannon producer £1400. Newtownbutler producer £1380 and £1210. A Tynan producer sold two young Simmental.

Maiden heifers to £1160 and £1100.

Dropped calves and reared lumps

A brisk demand in this section with bull calves selling to £630 for an Aberdeen Angus to K Moore Augher. J R Fleming Newtownbutler £500 for Limousin and £490 for Belgian Blue; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £480 for Limousin; J Donnelly Trillick £460 for Limousin; H Connelly Rosslea £410 for Aberdeen Angus; B Dunne Ballinamallard £400, £370 and £300 for Belgian Blues and £300 for Limousin and Omagh producer £370 for Aberdeen Angus.

Heifer calves

K Moore Augher £630 for Limousin £600 for Charolais and £440 for Aberdeen Angus; T McKernan Middletown £435 and £325 for Limousins; B Dunne Ballinamallard £390, £350, £345 and £330 for Belgian Blues; Omagh producer 380, £370 and £340 for Limousins and Dungannon producer £330, £310 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus.

Reared male lumps

P Cassidy Rosslea £1060 for Charolais N Cosgrove Rosslea £1000 £920 for Charolais and £970 for Simmental; K Moore Augher £970 for Aberdeen Angus £900 for Simmental and £860 for Charolais; S McNulty Strabane £960 and £860 for Limousins; D and E Beggan Rosslea £900 x 2 for Limousins; J Taggart Aughnacloy £870, £840 and £800 for Limousins; Aughnacloy producer £840, £800 and £790 for Charolais; D McCaffery Derrylin £840 for Charolais; New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £770 for Charolais and D Thornton Kinawley £750 for Belgian Blue.

Reared female lumps

Advertisement

Advertisement