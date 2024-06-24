Marts: Very keen demand at Clogher Mart with beef bred cows selling to £2310 for a 770kg
In the fatstock ring 245 lots listed sold easily to a very keen demand with beef bred cows selling to £2310 for a 770kg Belgian Blue to £300 per 100kg this was followed by an 800kg Limousin to £2320 at £290 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1988 for a 700kg Charolais to £284 followed by a 690kg Limousin to £1932 at £280 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1220 -20 for a 630kg to £194 per 100kg with a 670kg selling to £1192-60 at £178 per 100kg. (Lots more heavy cows required to supply this strong demand).
Beef bulls sold to £2462-40 for a 1080kg Limousin to £228 with a 1220kg Charolais to £2293-60 at £188 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £262 per 100kg for a 680kg Limousin to £1781-60.
Fat heifers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 630kg Limousin to £1877-40.
In the store rings heavy steers sold to £2280 for an 830kg Charolais (£265) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1870.
Forward steers sold to £1710 for a 595kg Charolais (£287) to £310 per 100kg for a 555kg Charolais to £1660.
Med weight steers sold to £1460 for a 500kg Simmental (£292) with a 410kg Limousin to £1220 (£297).
Smaller steers sold to £1350 for a 395kg Simmental (£342).
Heavy heifers sold to £2280 for a 680kg Charolais (£335) with a 665kg Limousin to £1990 (£299).
Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 585kg Charolais (£299) with a 570kg Charolais to £1680 (£294).
Med weight heifers sold to £1610 for a 490kg Limousin (£328) with a 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311).
Smaller heifers sold to £1040 for a 380kg Limousin.
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1580 for a strong Charolais (£310) with a 395kg Charolais to £1360 (£344) to £409 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1310 and a 320kg Belgian Blue sold to 31280 (£400).
Weanling heifers sold to £1160 for a 340kg Charolais (£341) and selling to £368 per 100kg for a 315kg Limousin to £1160.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £1520 twice and £1500.
Breeding bulls sold to £2250 for Simmental £2100 for Simmental and £2050 for Hereford.
Suckler outfits sold to £3320 and £2880.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1700, £1680 and £1620.
Bull calves sold to £630 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves sold to £630 and £600 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1060 and £1000 for Charolais.
Reared female lumps sold to £850 for Charolais.
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Lisbellaw producer 770kg Belgian Blue to £300 (£2310) Omagh producer 630kg Limousin to £298 (£1877-40) Newtownbutler producer 800kg Charolais to £290 (£2320) Trillick producer 700kg Charolais to £284 (£1988) Cookstown producer 690kg Limousin to 3280 (£1932) Dromore producer 770kg Limousin to £278 (£2140-60) Newry producer 550kg Limousin to £276 (£1518) Beragh producer 580kg Simmental to £274 (£1589-20) Cookstown producer 610kg Limousin to £266 (£1622-60) Portadown producer 740kg Charolais to £262 (£1938-80) Trillick producer 790kg Charolais to £256 (£2022-40) Cookstown producer 700kg Simmental to £254 (£1778) Beragh producer 630kg Charolais to £254 (£1600-20) Newtwonbutler producer 650kg Limousin to £252 (£1638) Florencecourt producer 820kg Charolais to £248 (£1711-20) Beragh producer 630kg Belgian Blue to £246 (£1549-80) Hillsborough producer 820kg Charolais to £246 (£2017-20) Cookstown producer 700kg Limousin to £246 (£1722) and Clogher producer 580kg Limousin to 3240 (£1392).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £230 to £238 per 100g.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £228 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £246 to £284 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1222-20 for a 630kg to £194 per 100kg with a 670kg Friesian to £1192-60 at £178 per 100kg.
Others sold from £160 to £172 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £122 to £144 per 100kg.
Poorer Friesian types sold from £104 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Aughnacloy producer 1080kg Limousin to £228 (£2462-40); Derrylin producer 860kg Limousin to £214 (£1840-40); Kinawley producer 1150kg Aberdeen Angus to £194 (£2231); Fivemiletown producer 1220kg Charolais to £188 (£2293-60) and Armagh producer 790kg Limousin to £178 (£1406-20).
Fat steers
Blonde d'Aquitaine steers sold to £254 per 100kg for 840kg to £2133-60. Charolais steers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1486-80. Limousin steers sold to £250 per 100kgh for a 670kg to £1675. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £248 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1438-40) and Friesian steers sold to £234 per 100kg for a 700kg to £1638.
Fat heifers
Limousin heifers sold to £298 per 100kg for a 630kg to £1877-40. Charolais heifers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 650kg to £1807. Simmental heifers sold to £274 per 100kg for a 580kg to £1589-20. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £252 per 100kg for a 590kg to £1486-80. Friesian heifers sold to £212 per 100kg for a 600kg to £1272.
Store bullocks (115 lots)
A good steady demand in this section with an 830kg Charolais selling to £2200 (£265) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 610kg Limousin to £1870.
Other quality steers sold from £246 to £298 per 100kg.
Forward steers sold to £1710 for a 595kg Charolais (£287) to £310 per 100kg for a 535kg Charolais to £1660.
Leading prices
C O Neill Moy 830kg Charolais to £2200 (£265) 735kg Limousin to £2130 (£290) 715kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2130 (£298) 740kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £2100 (£284) and 650kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1940 (£298) T Maguire Fermanagh 760kg Limousin to £2080 (£273) and 690kg Charolais to £1960 (£284) J Carrothers Fivemiletown 735kg Limousin to £2060 (£280) R Lindsay Downpatrick 800kg Stabiliser to £2000 (£250) 710kg Stabiliser to £1750 (£246) and 675kg Aberdeen Angus to £1740 (£258) N McNutt Dungannon 690kg Shorthorn beef to £1950 (£282) and 610kg Limousin to £1870 (£306) P A Higgins Armagh 705kg Aberdeen Angus to £1790 (£254) William Watson Tynan 625kg Limousin to £1790 (£286) Beragh producer 710kg Charolais to £1780 (£249) D Connelly Trillick 630kg Charolais to £1740 (£276) and G H Hetherington Irvinestown 600kg Limousin to £1660 (£276).
Forward steers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £1710 for a 595kg Charolais (£287) for D Connelly Trillick. G H Hetherington Irvinestown 535kg Charolais to £1660 (£310) 570kg Limousin to £1620 (£284) 535kg Limousin to £1600 (£299) 550kg Simmental to £1600 (£291) and 540kg Charolais to £1590 290 per 100kg (£294); M/S P and D McKenna Deerpark 570kg Charolais to £1660 (£291) N McNutt Dungannon 530kg Limousin to £1550 (£292) and 530kg Limousin to £1530 M Scott Armagh (£288) and R Alexander Downpatrick 575kg Stabiliser to £1500 (£261).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with a 500kg Simmental selling to £1460 (£292) a 410kg Limousin sold to £1220 (£297).
Others sold from £234 to £290 per 100kg.
Sample prices
G H Hetherington Irvinestown 500kg Simmental to £1460 (£292) M Scott Armagh 485kg Belgian Blue to £1340 (£276) 470kg Limousin to £1290 (£274) 470kg Limousin to £1260 (£268) and 440kg Limousin to £1190 (£270) P and O McKenna Clogher 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1320 (£266) F and D Liggett Stewartstown 455kg Belgian Blue to £1300 (£285) and 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1200 (£242) P Jos. Hughes (Jun) Keady 445kg Limousin to £1290 (£290) 500kg Limousin to £1290 (£258) 465kg Limousin to £1280 (£275) and 410kg Limousin to £1220 (£297) E McBride Ballygawley 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£246) and 500kg Aberdeen Angus to £1170 (£234) K Ruddock Portadown 485kg Aberdeen Angus to £1230 (£253) I R McNeill Aughnacloy 490kg Aberdeen Angus to £1220 (£249) P McGleenan Armagh 495kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£240) and M Mullan Augher 470kg Simmental to £1190 (£253).
Smaller steers 400kg and under
Fermanagh producer 395kg Simmental to £1350 (£342) New Park Farms Ltd. Dromore 355kg Charolais to £1190 (£335) 335kg Limousin to £1100 (£328) 345kg Charolais to £1100 (£319) 315kg Simmental to £850 and 320kg Limousin to £770. P McManus Brookeborough 335kg Shorthorn to £870 and 335kg Shorthorn to £670 and M Scott Armagh 345kkg Belgian Blue to £790, 340kg Belgian Blue to £740 and 320kg Limousin to £700.
Store heifers (124)
A very brisk demand in this section with strong quality heifers selling to £2280 for a 680kg Charolais (£335) with a 665kg Limousin selling to £1990 (£299).
Other quality heifers sold from £249 to £285 per 100kg.
Forward heifers sold to £1750 for a 585kg Charolais to £1750 (£299) with a 555kg Limousin to £1640 (£295) and a 570kg Charolais to £1680 (£294).
Others sold from £269 to £293 per 100kg.
Leading prices
V Wallace Florencecourt 680kg Charolais to £2280 (£335) E Cassidy Rosslea 665kg Limousin to £1990 (£299) 710kg Charolais to £1940 (£275) 750kg Charolais to £1910 (£254) 725kg Charolais to £1840 (£254) 650kg Charolais to £1840 (£283) 615kg Charolais to £1700 630kg Charolais to £1690 (£268) (£276) and 620kg Charolais to £1670 (£269) W J Dolan Castlederg 705kg Limousin to £1940 (£275) K Johnston Brookerborough 695kg Aberdeen Angus to £1820 (£262) A Coyle Clogher 610kg Charolais to £1740 (£285) and 615kg Charolais to £1670 (£271) and LFM and Sons Portadown 645kg Limousin to £1610 (£249).
Forward heifers 510kg to 595kg
Sold to £1750 for a 585kg Charolais (£299) for A Coyle Clogher A McKelvey Castlederg 570kg Charolais to £1680 (£294) P McAleer Pomeroy 580kg Limousin to £1650 (£284) and 555kg Limousin to £1640 (£295) A McBride Cookstown 560kg Simmental to £1640 (£293) and I Telford Fintona 595kg Belgian Blue to £1600 (£269).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A very lively demand in this section with a 490kg Limousin selling to £1610 (£328) and a 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311).
Other quality heifers sold from £257 to £310 per 100kg.
Leading prices
M Robinson Richill 490kg Limousin to £1610 (£328) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 490kg Limousin to £1500 (£306) N McNutt Dungannon 475kg Limousin to £1480 (£311) and 470kg Limousin to £1460 (£310) A Coyle Clogher 495kg Limousin to £1430 (£289) K Johnston Brookeborough 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) C Quinn Ballygawley 475kg Charolais to £1370 (£288) 470kg Charolais to £1360 (£289) and 465kg Charolais to £1270 (£273) P McAleer Pomeroy 450kg Limousin to £1280 (£284) G H Hetherington Irvinestown 455kg Charolais to £1270 (£279) and 475kg Limousin to £1240 (£261) V Beatty Ballinamallard 485kg Charolais to £1270 (£262) and 490kg Limousin to £1260 (£257) A McKelvey Castlederg 475kg Charolais to £1260 (£265) M/S J and J Crawford Clogher 480kg Aberdeen Angus to £1250 (£260) and 450kg Charolais to £1250 (£278) Fermanagh producer 430kg Limousin to £1250 (£290) R Hemphill Castlederg 470kg Limousin to £1250 (£266) and P Scott Nuts Corner 440kg Charolais to £1240 (£282).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
C McDonald Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1040. T Park Newtownhamilton 375kg Montbeliarde to £900, 345kg Montbeliarde to £840, 335kg Montbeliarde to £750, 330kg Montbeliarde to £750 and 300kg Montbeliarde to £740. D Haughian Lurgan 370kg Limousin to £900, 380kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £850, and 355kg Limousin to £850. A McKelvey Castlederg 330kg Simmental to £900. P Jos (Jun) Hughes Keady 380kg Limousin to £830. A McBride Cookstown 360kg Belgian Blue to £800.
Weanlings (120)
A very sharp demand in this section with quality steers and bulls selling to £1580 for a strong Charolais 510kg (£310).
Lighter weight steers and bulls sold to £1360 for a 395kg Charolais (£344) rising to £409 per 100kg for a 320kg Charolais to £1310 with a 320kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£400).
Several other quality lots sold from £312 to £387 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1160 for a 340kg Charolais (£341) with a 315kg Limousin to £1160 (£368) with several other quality lots selling from £249 to £314 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling steers and bulls
R J Barnes Cookstown 395kg Charolais to £1360 (£344) and 350kg Limousin to £1240 (£354) P D Swaile Cookstown 390kg Simmental to £1360 (£348) J McCrystal Ballygawley 420kg Limousin to £1310 (£312) K McGovern Fivemiletown 320kg Charolais to £1310 (£409) D S Wilson Carrickmore 425kg Limousin to £1300 (£306) 365kg Limousin to £1290 (£353) and 365kg Limousin to £1280 (£350) R and M Smyton Fivemiletown 320kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£400) and 325kg Charolais to £1260 (£387) M McVeigh Dungannon 365kg Belgian Blue to £1280 (£350) and 360kg Limousin to £1260 (£350) T Singleton Ballygawley 405kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1280 (£316) and 335kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £1240 (£370) and M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 370kg Charolais to £1270 (£340).
Stronger males
Sold to £1580 for a 510kg Charolais (£310) for R J Barnes Cookstown. Joe McCrystal Ballygawley 560kg Hereford to £1390 (£248) 485kg Hereford to £1370 (£282) and 465kg Limousin to £1270 (£273) and D McCartan Ballygawley 520kg Limousin to £1270 (£244).
Weanling heifers
Alan Veitch Lisbellaw 340kg Charolais to £1160 (£341) S Crawford Maguiresbridge 315kg Limousin to £1160 (£368) B Kelly Omagh 390kg Simmental to £1150 (£295) and 310kg Charolais to £890 (£287) P D Swaile Cookstown 440kg Simmental to £1140 (£259) V and S Sommervill Ballinamallard 360kg Limousin to £1130 (£314) J McCabe Rosslea 395kg Charolais to £1130 (£286) P Mulligan Newtownbutler 360kg Charolais to £1130 (£314) 340kg Charolais to £980 (£288) and 310kg Charolais to £930 (£300) M/S A and A Armstrong Tempo 400kg Limousin to £1070, 385kg Limousin to £1000, and 365kg Charolais to £990 (£271) B Donaghy Dungannon 395kg Limousin to £1050 and 310kg Limousin to £900 (£290) S Cullen Ederney 305kg Limousin to £1040 (£341) and 360kg Limousin to £1010 (£280) J N Allen Armagh 365kg Her to £910 and 325kg Hereford to £890. T Noble Lisbellaw 345kg Charolais to £890.
Dairy cows and heifers
A steady demand in this section with a Sixmilecross producer selling calved heifers to £1520 twice £1500 and £1480. Londonderry producer £1350, £1320 and £1250 for calved cows. Lurgan producer £1350 and £1000 for calved heifers. A Sixmilecross producer sold maiden heifers to £640 x 3 £600 x 3 and £540.
Breeding bulls
Sixmilecross producer £2250 for pedigree registered Simmental (born 20-05-2022)Benburb producer £2100 for pedigree registered Simm (born 18-07-2022) Rosslea producer £2050 for pedigree registered Hereford (born 30-12-2022) and Enniskillen producer £1750 for pedigree Charolais (born 02-12-2020).
Suckler cows and calves
Another very good turnout this week sold to an exceptional demand with William Cranston Co Armagh selling a super limousin heifer with bull calf to £3320 with a second calver with heifer calf to £2880. A McCarney Seskinore £2240 and £2220 for heifers with bull calves. P McMahon Rosslea £2160 for 2015 cow with bull calf. A Beggan Rosslea £1880 for 2016 cow with bull calf and 1850 for 2016 cow with heifer calf. M M McKenna Augher £1640 for heifer with bull calf. Fermanagh producer £1450 for heifer with heifer calf and £1220 for 2018 cow with heifer calf. Emyvale producer £1400 for 2018 cow with heifer calf and £1320 for 2015 cow with heifer calf.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £1700 and £1680 for a Rosslea producer. £1620 for Stewartstown producer. Dungannon producer £1400. Newtownbutler producer £1380 and £1210. A Tynan producer sold two young Simmental.
Maiden heifers to £1160 and £1100.
Dropped calves and reared lumps
A brisk demand in this section with bull calves selling to £630 for an Aberdeen Angus to K Moore Augher. J R Fleming Newtownbutler £500 for Limousin and £490 for Belgian Blue; Mountview Cattle Dungannon £480 for Limousin; J Donnelly Trillick £460 for Limousin; H Connelly Rosslea £410 for Aberdeen Angus; B Dunne Ballinamallard £400, £370 and £300 for Belgian Blues and £300 for Limousin and Omagh producer £370 for Aberdeen Angus.
Heifer calves
K Moore Augher £630 for Limousin £600 for Charolais and £440 for Aberdeen Angus; T McKernan Middletown £435 and £325 for Limousins; B Dunne Ballinamallard £390, £350, £345 and £330 for Belgian Blues; Omagh producer 380, £370 and £340 for Limousins and Dungannon producer £330, £310 and £300 for Aberdeen Angus.
Reared male lumps
P Cassidy Rosslea £1060 for Charolais N Cosgrove Rosslea £1000 £920 for Charolais and £970 for Simmental; K Moore Augher £970 for Aberdeen Angus £900 for Simmental and £860 for Charolais; S McNulty Strabane £960 and £860 for Limousins; D and E Beggan Rosslea £900 x 2 for Limousins; J Taggart Aughnacloy £870, £840 and £800 for Limousins; Aughnacloy producer £840, £800 and £790 for Charolais; D McCaffery Derrylin £840 for Charolais; New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £770 for Charolais and D Thornton Kinawley £750 for Belgian Blue.
Reared female lumps
E Cassidy Rosslea £850 for Charolais and £640 for Limousin; M M McKenna Augher £830, £750 for Charolais and £800 for Aberdeen Angus; J Taggart Aughnacloy £770 for Aberdeen Angus and £640 for Charolais; M Magee Dungannon £700 for Charolais; K Stewart Sixmilecross £660 for Blonde d'Aquitaine and £590 for Aberdeen Angus; K Moore Augher £630 for Limousin £600 and £570 for Charolais; B Dunne Ballinamallard £630 for Limousin and £520 for Belgian Blue; New Park Farms Ltd Dromore £580 for Limousin; G McGlone Clogher £540 and £520 for Aberdeen Angus and K Anderson Pomeroy £510 x 2 for Limousins.
