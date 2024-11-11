Marts: Very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2314-20 at Clogher Mart

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Another good entry of 992 cattle on offer at Clogher Mart on Saturday 9th November sold to an increased demand on previous weeks for a lot of quality stock on offer in all sections.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the fatstock ring 281 lots listed sold easily to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2314-20 for an 870kg Limousin to £266 per 100kg with a 790kg Limousin to £2133 at £270 per 100kg and selling to a top of £272 per 100kg for a 770kg Limousin to £2094-40.

Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1915-20 for a 720kg Limousin to £266 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £1876 at £268 per 100kg and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £1822-40.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1490-40 for an 810kg to £184 per 100kg.

Farming Life livestock markets

Fat bulls sold to £2197-80 for a 1110kg Hereford to £198 per 100kg with a 1200kg Hereford to £2160 at £180 per 100kg.

Fat steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin

Friesian steers sold to £218 per 100kg for a 590kg.

Fat heifers sold to £272 for a 590kg Simmental.

In the store rings strong steers sold to £2630 for an 810kg Limousin (£324) with a 725kg Charolais to £2430 (£335) to £338 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £2180.

Forward steers (505kg to 595kg) sold to £1800 for a 580kg Charolais (£310) with a 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Med weight steers sold to £1660 for 500kg Charolais (£332) to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 455kg Charolais to £1640.

Smaller steers sold to £1140 for a 345kg Hereford (£330).

Heavy heifers sold to £2020 for a 715kg Simmental (£282) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1870.

Forward heifers (530kg to 590kg) sold to £1840 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (£340) with a 585kg Charolais to £1800 (£310).

Med weight heifers sold to £1580 for a 490kg Charolais (£322) selling to £349 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1500.

Smaller heifers sold to £1180 for a 365kg Charolais (£323).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1500 for a strong 500kg Limousin (£300) selling to £331 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1390.

Lighterweight steers and bulls sold to £1290 for a 325kg Limousin (£397) selling to a high of £420 per 100kg for a 295kg Limousin to £1240.

Weanling heifers sold to £1330 for a 385kg Limousin (£345) selling to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1050.

Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2580 and £2500.

Suckler outfits sold to £3080 and £2760.

Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2000 and £1700.

Bull calves (under two months) sold to £810 twice for Limousins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heifer calves (under two months) sold to £650 for Charolais.

Reared male lumps sold to £1130 for Charolais and £1130 for Limousin.

Reared female lumps sold to £1080 for Speckle Park

Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Pomeroy producer 670kg Charolais to £272 (£1822-40) Rosslea producer 770kg Limousin to £272 (£2094-40) Omagh producer 520kg Limousin to £272 (£1414-40) Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £270 (£1863) and 630kg Limousin to £262 (£1650-60) Dungannon producer 790kg Limousin to £270 (£2133) Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £268 (£1876) Pomeroy producer 590kg Limousin to £268 (£1581-20) and 570kg Limousin to £260 (£1482) Clogher producer 870kg Limousin to £266 (£2314-20) and 760kg Charolais to £250 (£1900) Fintona producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £266 (£1596) Ballygawley producer 720kg Limousin to £266 (£1915-20) Stewartstown producer 720kg Limousin to £262 (£1886-40) Sandholes producer 690kg Limousin to £260 (£1794) Gortin producer 660kg Limousin to £260 (£1716) Castlederg producer 610kg Hereford to £256 (£1561-60) Enniskillen producer 640kg Limousin to £250 (£1600) Pomeroy producer 670kg Simmental to £250 (£1675) and Ballygawley producer 790kg Limousin to £250 (£1975).

Other quality beef bred cows sold from £234 to £248 per 100kg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £230 per 100kg.

Beef bred cow heifers sold from £250 to £272 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1490 for an 810kg to £184 per 100kg with other fleshed Friesian cows selling 160 to £174 per 100kg.

Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.

Poorer types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.

Fat bulls

Tynan producer 1110kg Hereford to £198 (£2197-80) Augher producer 1030kg Charolais to £198 (£2039-40) Portadown producer 840kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £192 (£1612-80) Seskinore producer 1060kg Charolais to £190 (£2014) Stewartstown producer 1200kg Hereford to £180 (£2160) and Sixmilecross producer 870kg Aberdeen Angus to £170 (£1479).

Fat steers

Limousin steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 650kg. Charolais steers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 730kg. Hereford steers sold to £232 per 100kg for a 570kg. Friesian steers sold to £218 per 100kg for a 590kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £200 per 100kg for a 720kg.

Fat heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Simmental heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 590kg; Limousin heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 630kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 580kg. Hereford heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 610kg.

Store bullocks (204 lots)

A very strong demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2630 for a 810kg Limousin (£324) with a 645kg Charolais to £2180 (£338) and a 725kg Charolais to £2430 (£335) several other quality lots sold from £285 to £330 per 100kg.

Forward steers 510kg to 590kg sold to £1800 for a 580kg Charolais (£310) with a 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322) and selling to a high of £336 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1700

Leading prices

Dungannon producer 810kg Limousin to £2630 (£324) 780kg Charolais to £2490 (£319) and 690kg Charolais to £2290 (£332) E W Beattie Brookeborough 725kg Charolais to £2430 (£335) 770kg Charolais to £2400 (£311) 760kg Charolais to £2350 (£309) 705kg Charolais to £2290 (£325) 695kg Charolais to £2280 (£328) 685kg Charolais to £2260 (£330) 675kg Charolais to £2220 (£315) 675kg Charolais to £2220 (£329) 675kg Charolais to £2200 (£326) 645kg Charolais to £2180 (£338) and 655kg Charolais to £2160 (£330) S M Livestock Ltd Portadown 725kg Charolais to £2330 (£321) W J Robinson Clogher 775kg Charolais to £2240 (£289) and 740kg Charolais to £2150 (£290) J P O'Prey Newtownards 685kg Charolais to £2200 (£321) J Greenaway Portadown 745kg Charolais to £2200 (£295) and M Campbell Armagh 765kg Charolais to £2180 (£295).

Forward steers 505kg to 595kg

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sold to £1800 for a 580kg Charolais (310) and a 570kg Charolais to £1700 (£298) for G McKenna Armagh. B McNamee Omagh 560kg Charolais to £1750 (£312) B Sommerville Ballygawley 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322) and a 505kg Charolais to £1700 (£336) A Armstrong Dromore 560kg Charolais to £1690 (£302) M McVeigh Dungannon 535kg Shorthorn to £1640 (£306) and Alan Orr Rosslea 515kg Limousin to £1620 (£314).

Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg

A very keen demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1660 for a 500kg Charolais (£332) with a 455kg Charolais to £1640 (£360).

Several other quality lots sold to well over the £300 and mark.

Leading prices

A McVeigh Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1660 (£332) 500kg Charolais to £1600 (£320) 480kg Charolais to £1600 (£333) and 500kg Charolais to £1590 (£318) B Sommerville Ballygawley 455kg Charolais to £1640 (£360) and 490kg Limousin to £1600 (£327) J McAdam Fermanagh 485kg Charolais to £1640 (£338) and 455kg Charolais to £1550 (£340) R McCann Fintona 500kg Charolais to £1620 (£324) D J Jackson Tynan 490kg Limousin to £1600 (£326) A Armstrong Dromore 480kg Charolais to £1600 (£333) 490kg Charolais to £1590 (£324) and 480kg Charolais to £1490 (£310) P Shevlin Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1530 (£329) and 485kg Charolais to £1510 (£311) and J McStay Lurgan 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) 460kg Limousin to £1440 (£313) 450kg Simmental to £1440 (£320) and 465kg Limousin to £1380 (£297).

Smaller steers 350kg and under

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

J Reid Tynan 345kg Hereford to £1140 (£330); T J Watters Stewartstown 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. R McCann Fintona 340kg Charolais to £700.

Store heifers (95 lots)

A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £2020 for a 715kg Simmental (£282) with a 625kg Charolais to £1890 (£302) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1870.

Several other quality lots sold from £263 to £301 per 100kg.

Forward heifers 530kg to 590kg, sold to £1840 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (£340) with a 585kg Charolais to £1800 (£307) and a 565kg Charolais to £1730 (£306).

Leading prices

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

William McKittrick Armagh 715kg Simmental to £2020 (£282) 710kg Simmental to £2010 (£283) and a 660kg Simmental to £1850 (£280) R Martin Portadown 660kg Charolais to £1990 (£301) 660kg Charolais to £1940 (£294) 665kg Limousin to £1910 (£287) 610kg Charolais to £1870 (£306) and 630kg Charolais to £1840 (£292) Fermanagh producer 690kg Charolais to £1940 (£281) 660kg Charolais to £1880 (£285) and 680kg Charolais to £1790 (£263) L Furey Plumbridge 625kg Charolais to £1890 (£302) R Robinson Portadown 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) C M Mallon Tynan 600kg Charolais to £1750 (£291) and J A Henry Fintona 605kg Simmental to £1740 (£287).

Forward heifers 530kg to 590kg, Sold to £1840 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (£340) 580kg Limousin to £1780 (£307) and 565kg Charolais to £1730 (£306) for R Robinson Portadown. R Martin Portadown 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310) 590kg Charolais to £1790 (£303) and 570kg Limousin to£1710 (£300) D Swaile Cookstown 530kg Charolais to £1630 (£307) and J Henry Fintona 530kg Simmental to £1530 (£288).

Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg

A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1580 for a 490kg Charolais (£322) with a 430kg Limousin to £1390 (£324) and selling to £349 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1500 several others sold from £261 to £301 per 100kg.

Leading prices

R Robinson Portadown 490kg Charolais to £1580 (£322) P D Swaile Cookstown 430kg Charolais to £1500 (£349) C Downey Fermanagh 485kg Limousin to £1460 (£301) C Donnelly Eskra 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) and 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) O P Cullen Belcoo 495kg Limousin to £1410 (£285) W Managh Beragh 490kg Charolais to £1400 (£285) 470kg Charolais to £1360 (£289) 445kg Charolais to £1280 (£287) 415kg Charolais to £1260 (£303) and 445kg Limousin to £1200 (£269) G Curran Brookeborough 430kg Limousin to £1390 (£324) J A Henry Fintona 485kg Simmental to £1360 (£280) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£261) M/S P McAloon and C Shevlin Rosslea 470kg Simmental to £1360 (£289) J Redmond Armagh 460kg British Blue to £1320 (£287) 435kg Charolais to £1300 (£299) and 470kg Limousin to £1290 (£274) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1230 (£267) and G McCaughey Tempo 480kg Shorthorn beef to £1180 (£246).

Smaller heifers 400kg and under

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

R Robinson Portadown 365kg Charolais to £1180 (£323); E McAleer Pomeroy 380kg Limousin to £1180 (£310) P Shevlin Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1180 (£310) W Managh Beragh 380kg Limousin to £1110 (£292) J Redmond Armagh 385kg Charolais to £990. C Harbinsin Crumlin 385kg Hereford to £960. N Johnston Fermanagh 360kg Limousin to £740. N G McKenzie Dungannon 360kg Friesian to £710, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £640 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £640.

Weanlings (125 lots)

A super trade in this section with strong male weanlings selling to £1500 for a 500kg Limousin (£300) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1390 others in this weight range selling from £276 to £315 per 100kg.

Lighter weight males sold to £1290 for a 325kg Limousin (£397) to a high of £420 per 100kg for a 295kg Limousin to £1240.

Several other quality males sold from £300 to £406 per 100kg.

Weanling heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sold to £1330 for a 385kg Limousin (£345) with a 270kg Charolais to £1020 (£377) and selling to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1050.

Other quality lots sold from £269 to £357 per 100kg.

Leading prices

Weanling males (strong 410kg to 540kg)

E Maguire Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1500 (£300) M and G Monaghan Augher 540kg Charolais to £1490 (£276) A Daly Benburb 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) D Clarke Maguiresbridge 420kg Charolais to £1390 (£331) and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£283) O P Cullen Belcoo 435kg Limousin to £1370 (£315) T Kinkaid Craigavon 430kg Charolais to £1320 (£307) E Askin Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £1310 (£319).

Lighter weight males (295kg to £380kg)

Sold to £1290 for a 325kg Limousin (£397) 325kg Limousin to £1230 (£378) and a 330kg Limousin to £1220 (£369) for M McCaughey Clogher. Garry Stewart Dungannon 315kg Limousin to £1280 (£406) 295kg Limousin to £1240 (£420) 315kg Limousin top £1240 (£393) and 355kg Limousin to £1200 (£338) F Rooney Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1280 (£332) 340kg Charolais to £1230 (£361) and 330kg Charolais to £1220 (£369) E Askin Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1140 (£300) and P J Mallon Dungannon 300kg Limousin to £1140 (£380).

Weanling heifers

P Maguire Armagh 385kg Limousin to £1330 (£345) and 350kg Limousin to £1130 (£323) E Askin Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £1280 (£332) G Trainor Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £180 (£337) 325kg Charolais to £1160 (£357) 355kg Limousin to £1140 (£321) 310kg Charolais to £1080 (£348) 275kg Charolais to £1050 (£382) 320kg Charolais to £1030 (£322) and 270kg Charolais to £1020 (£377) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 350kg Limousin to £1160 (£331) F Rooney Rosslea 320kg Charolais to £1140 (£356) and 380kg Charolais to £1090 (£287) T Kinkaid Craigavon 335kg Simmental to £1080 (£322) P J Mallon Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £960 (£269) S Hetherington Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £960 (£309) and D J Smith Augher 315kg Charolais to £900 (£285).

Dairy cows and heifers

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A good steady demand this week again with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2580 and £2500. Ballygawley producer £2200 for calved heifer. Ballinamallard producer £1700 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1620 for springing heifer.

Others sold from £1000 to £1280.

Breeding bulls

Kinawley producer £1550 for pedigree registered Saler (born 17-09-2021).

Suckler cows and calves

A strong demand for a smaller entry this week with a Cookstown producer M McNally selling heifers with heifer calves to £3080, £2760 and £2420. R McCarney Fintona £2400 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. D Arthurs Dungannon £2300 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer £1950 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Newtownhamilton producer £1900 and £1850 for heifers with heifer calves. P J Rafferty Dungannon £1680 for second calver with heifer, £1360 for 2020 cow with heifer and £1350 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. W Wilson Armagh £1430 for heifer with bull calf, £1380 for heifer with heifer calf, and £1310 for 2018 cow with heifer calf.

Other outfits sold from £1150 to £1300.

Incalf heifers and cows sold to £2000 Belgian Blue heifer for a Fivemiletown producer. Armagh producer £1700 for incalf heifer (not sure of bull) Augher producer £1450 for incalf heifer (due two to three weeks to Limousin bull).

Dropped calves and reared lumps

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another good entry in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £810 twice for Limousins £540 for Aberdeen Angus for L Elliott Fivemiletown. H McCarney Fintona £410 for Aberdeen Angus and £395 for Limousin; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £395 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; J Bell Newtownbutler £380 for Limousin and £345 x 2 for Belgian Blues; R Totten Lisburn 380 for Simmental Lakeview Farms Rosslea 3370 and £365 for Simmentals and J Johnston Carryduff £355, £350 and £335 for Herefords.

Heifer calves

W Cranston Newtownhamilton £650 for Charolais; L Elliott Fivemiletown £590 for Limousin; Kinawley producer £520 and £490 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £460, £430 and £410 for Limousins. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £400 x 2 for Simmentals.

Reared male lumps

N E J Watters Aughnacloy £1130 for Limousin and £660 x 2 for Friesian; G O'Donnell Castlederg £1130 for Charolais; M McNally Cookstown £1090 for Shorthorn; S Doran Lisburn £840 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £800 for Limousin and £640 for Charolais; J Steenson Tynan £760 for Montbeliarde and £740 for Aberdeen Angus; H Crawford Fintona £670 for Aberdeen Angus; W Cranston Newtownhamilton £660 for Belgian Blue and £560 for Hereford; P O'Neill Castlederg £590 for Friesian and G McNeill Caledon £585 x 2 £570x 2 and £550 x 2 for Friesians.

Reared female lumps

A Kerr Fivemiletown £1080, £940 and £820 for Speckle Parks; G O'Donnell Castlederg £1040 for Charolais; M A Garry Dromore £990 for Charolais and £890 for Limousin; P J McGirr Fintona £980 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Crumlin £910 for Charolais; S Doran Lisburn £900 x 2 for Charolais; W Cranston Newhamilton £900 for Limousin; B Teague Enniskillen £900, £860 x 2 and £810 for Charolais; C Smyton Tempo £890, £860 and £810 for Charolais; L Elliott Fivemiletown £800 for Aberdeen Angus and H Crawford Fintona £780 for Belgian Blue.