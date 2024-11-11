Marts: Very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2314-20 at Clogher Mart
In the fatstock ring 281 lots listed sold easily to a very sharp demand with beef bred cows selling to £2314-20 for an 870kg Limousin to £266 per 100kg with a 790kg Limousin to £2133 at £270 per 100kg and selling to a top of £272 per 100kg for a 770kg Limousin to £2094-40.
Beef bred cow heifers sold to £1915-20 for a 720kg Limousin to £266 per 100kg with a 700kg Limousin to £1876 at £268 per 100kg and selling to £272 per 100kg for a 670kg Charolais to £1822-40.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1490-40 for an 810kg to £184 per 100kg.
Fat bulls sold to £2197-80 for a 1110kg Hereford to £198 per 100kg with a 1200kg Hereford to £2160 at £180 per 100kg.
Fat steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 650kg Limousin
Friesian steers sold to £218 per 100kg for a 590kg.
Fat heifers sold to £272 for a 590kg Simmental.
In the store rings strong steers sold to £2630 for an 810kg Limousin (£324) with a 725kg Charolais to £2430 (£335) to £338 per 100kg for a 645kg Charolais to £2180.
Forward steers (505kg to 595kg) sold to £1800 for a 580kg Charolais (£310) with a 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322).
Med weight steers sold to £1660 for 500kg Charolais (£332) to a high of £360 per 100kg for a 455kg Charolais to £1640.
Smaller steers sold to £1140 for a 345kg Hereford (£330).
Heavy heifers sold to £2020 for a 715kg Simmental (£282) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1870.
Forward heifers (530kg to 590kg) sold to £1840 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (£340) with a 585kg Charolais to £1800 (£310).
Med weight heifers sold to £1580 for a 490kg Charolais (£322) selling to £349 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1500.
Smaller heifers sold to £1180 for a 365kg Charolais (£323).
Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1500 for a strong 500kg Limousin (£300) selling to £331 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1390.
Lighterweight steers and bulls sold to £1290 for a 325kg Limousin (£397) selling to a high of £420 per 100kg for a 295kg Limousin to £1240.
Weanling heifers sold to £1330 for a 385kg Limousin (£345) selling to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1050.
Dairy cows and heifers sold to £2580 and £2500.
Suckler outfits sold to £3080 and £2760.
Incalf cows and heifers sold to £2000 and £1700.
Bull calves (under two months) sold to £810 twice for Limousins.
Heifer calves (under two months) sold to £650 for Charolais.
Reared male lumps sold to £1130 for Charolais and £1130 for Limousin.
Reared female lumps sold to £1080 for Speckle Park
Leading prices in fatstock ring for beef bred cows and cow heifers: Pomeroy producer 670kg Charolais to £272 (£1822-40) Rosslea producer 770kg Limousin to £272 (£2094-40) Omagh producer 520kg Limousin to £272 (£1414-40) Armagh producer 690kg Limousin to £270 (£1863) and 630kg Limousin to £262 (£1650-60) Dungannon producer 790kg Limousin to £270 (£2133) Augher producer 700kg Limousin to £268 (£1876) Pomeroy producer 590kg Limousin to £268 (£1581-20) and 570kg Limousin to £260 (£1482) Clogher producer 870kg Limousin to £266 (£2314-20) and 760kg Charolais to £250 (£1900) Fintona producer 600kg Aberdeen Angus to £266 (£1596) Ballygawley producer 720kg Limousin to £266 (£1915-20) Stewartstown producer 720kg Limousin to £262 (£1886-40) Sandholes producer 690kg Limousin to £260 (£1794) Gortin producer 660kg Limousin to £260 (£1716) Castlederg producer 610kg Hereford to £256 (£1561-60) Enniskillen producer 640kg Limousin to £250 (£1600) Pomeroy producer 670kg Simmental to £250 (£1675) and Ballygawley producer 790kg Limousin to £250 (£1975).
Other quality beef bred cows sold from £234 to £248 per 100kg.
Second quality beef bred cows sold from £210 to £230 per 100kg.
Beef bred cow heifers sold from £250 to £272 per 100kg.
Fleshed Friesian cows sold to £1490 for an 810kg to £184 per 100kg with other fleshed Friesian cows selling 160 to £174 per 100kg.
Plainer Friesian cows sold from £120 to £144 per 100kg.
Poorer types sold from £100 to £116 per 100kg.
Fat bulls
Tynan producer 1110kg Hereford to £198 (£2197-80) Augher producer 1030kg Charolais to £198 (£2039-40) Portadown producer 840kg Blonde d'Aquitaine to £192 (£1612-80) Seskinore producer 1060kg Charolais to £190 (£2014) Stewartstown producer 1200kg Hereford to £180 (£2160) and Sixmilecross producer 870kg Aberdeen Angus to £170 (£1479).
Fat steers
Limousin steers sold to £286 per 100kg for a 650kg. Charolais steers sold to £278 per 100kg for a 730kg. Hereford steers sold to £232 per 100kg for a 570kg. Friesian steers sold to £218 per 100kg for a 590kg. Aberdeen Angus steers sold to £200 per 100kg for a 720kg.
Fat heifers
Simmental heifers sold to £272 per 100kg for a 590kg; Limousin heifers sold to £270 per 100kg for a 630kg. Aberdeen Angus heifers sold to £266 per 100kg for a 580kg. Hereford heifers sold to £256 per 100kg for a 610kg.
Store bullocks (204 lots)
A very strong demand in this section with heavy steers selling to £2630 for a 810kg Limousin (£324) with a 645kg Charolais to £2180 (£338) and a 725kg Charolais to £2430 (£335) several other quality lots sold from £285 to £330 per 100kg.
Forward steers 510kg to 590kg sold to £1800 for a 580kg Charolais (£310) with a 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322) and selling to a high of £336 per 100kg for a 505kg Charolais to £1700
Leading prices
Dungannon producer 810kg Limousin to £2630 (£324) 780kg Charolais to £2490 (£319) and 690kg Charolais to £2290 (£332) E W Beattie Brookeborough 725kg Charolais to £2430 (£335) 770kg Charolais to £2400 (£311) 760kg Charolais to £2350 (£309) 705kg Charolais to £2290 (£325) 695kg Charolais to £2280 (£328) 685kg Charolais to £2260 (£330) 675kg Charolais to £2220 (£315) 675kg Charolais to £2220 (£329) 675kg Charolais to £2200 (£326) 645kg Charolais to £2180 (£338) and 655kg Charolais to £2160 (£330) S M Livestock Ltd Portadown 725kg Charolais to £2330 (£321) W J Robinson Clogher 775kg Charolais to £2240 (£289) and 740kg Charolais to £2150 (£290) J P O'Prey Newtownards 685kg Charolais to £2200 (£321) J Greenaway Portadown 745kg Charolais to £2200 (£295) and M Campbell Armagh 765kg Charolais to £2180 (£295).
Forward steers 505kg to 595kg
Sold to £1800 for a 580kg Charolais (310) and a 570kg Charolais to £1700 (£298) for G McKenna Armagh. B McNamee Omagh 560kg Charolais to £1750 (£312) B Sommerville Ballygawley 540kg Charolais to £1740 (£322) and a 505kg Charolais to £1700 (£336) A Armstrong Dromore 560kg Charolais to £1690 (£302) M McVeigh Dungannon 535kg Shorthorn to £1640 (£306) and Alan Orr Rosslea 515kg Limousin to £1620 (£314).
Med weight steers 410kg to 500kg
A very keen demand in this section with quality steers selling to £1660 for a 500kg Charolais (£332) with a 455kg Charolais to £1640 (£360).
Several other quality lots sold to well over the £300 and mark.
Leading prices
A McVeigh Dungannon 500kg Charolais to £1660 (£332) 500kg Charolais to £1600 (£320) 480kg Charolais to £1600 (£333) and 500kg Charolais to £1590 (£318) B Sommerville Ballygawley 455kg Charolais to £1640 (£360) and 490kg Limousin to £1600 (£327) J McAdam Fermanagh 485kg Charolais to £1640 (£338) and 455kg Charolais to £1550 (£340) R McCann Fintona 500kg Charolais to £1620 (£324) D J Jackson Tynan 490kg Limousin to £1600 (£326) A Armstrong Dromore 480kg Charolais to £1600 (£333) 490kg Charolais to £1590 (£324) and 480kg Charolais to £1490 (£310) P Shevlin Clogher 465kg Charolais to £1530 (£329) and 485kg Charolais to £1510 (£311) and J McStay Lurgan 495kg Charolais to £1480 (£299) 460kg Limousin to £1440 (£313) 450kg Simmental to £1440 (£320) and 465kg Limousin to £1380 (£297).
Smaller steers 350kg and under
J Reid Tynan 345kg Hereford to £1140 (£330); T J Watters Stewartstown 340kg Aberdeen Angus to £960 and 335kg Aberdeen Angus to £840. R McCann Fintona 340kg Charolais to £700.
Store heifers (95 lots)
A smaller entry this week sold to a brisk demand with heavy heifers selling to £2020 for a 715kg Simmental (£282) with a 625kg Charolais to £1890 (£302) and selling to £306 per 100kg for a 610kg Charolais to £1870.
Several other quality lots sold from £263 to £301 per 100kg.
Forward heifers 530kg to 590kg, sold to £1840 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (£340) with a 585kg Charolais to £1800 (£307) and a 565kg Charolais to £1730 (£306).
Leading prices
William McKittrick Armagh 715kg Simmental to £2020 (£282) 710kg Simmental to £2010 (£283) and a 660kg Simmental to £1850 (£280) R Martin Portadown 660kg Charolais to £1990 (£301) 660kg Charolais to £1940 (£294) 665kg Limousin to £1910 (£287) 610kg Charolais to £1870 (£306) and 630kg Charolais to £1840 (£292) Fermanagh producer 690kg Charolais to £1940 (£281) 660kg Charolais to £1880 (£285) and 680kg Charolais to £1790 (£263) L Furey Plumbridge 625kg Charolais to £1890 (£302) R Robinson Portadown 620kg Charolais to £1760 (£284) C M Mallon Tynan 600kg Charolais to £1750 (£291) and J A Henry Fintona 605kg Simmental to £1740 (£287).
Forward heifers 530kg to 590kg, Sold to £1840 for a 540kg Belgian Blue (£340) 580kg Limousin to £1780 (£307) and 565kg Charolais to £1730 (£306) for R Robinson Portadown. R Martin Portadown 580kg Charolais to £1800 (£310) 590kg Charolais to £1790 (£303) and 570kg Limousin to£1710 (£300) D Swaile Cookstown 530kg Charolais to £1630 (£307) and J Henry Fintona 530kg Simmental to £1530 (£288).
Med weight heifers 410kg to 500kg
A good steady demand in this section with quality lots selling to £1580 for a 490kg Charolais (£322) with a 430kg Limousin to £1390 (£324) and selling to £349 per 100kg for a 430kg Charolais to £1500 several others sold from £261 to £301 per 100kg.
Leading prices
R Robinson Portadown 490kg Charolais to £1580 (£322) P D Swaile Cookstown 430kg Charolais to £1500 (£349) C Downey Fermanagh 485kg Limousin to £1460 (£301) C Donnelly Eskra 485kg Limousin to £1430 (£295) and 500kg Limousin to £1390 (£278) O P Cullen Belcoo 495kg Limousin to £1410 (£285) W Managh Beragh 490kg Charolais to £1400 (£285) 470kg Charolais to £1360 (£289) 445kg Charolais to £1280 (£287) 415kg Charolais to £1260 (£303) and 445kg Limousin to £1200 (£269) G Curran Brookeborough 430kg Limousin to £1390 (£324) J A Henry Fintona 485kg Simmental to £1360 (£280) and 455kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£261) M/S P McAloon and C Shevlin Rosslea 470kg Simmental to £1360 (£289) J Redmond Armagh 460kg British Blue to £1320 (£287) 435kg Charolais to £1300 (£299) and 470kg Limousin to £1290 (£274) J J Sharkey Fivemiletown 460kg Charolais to £1230 (£267) and G McCaughey Tempo 480kg Shorthorn beef to £1180 (£246).
Smaller heifers 400kg and under
R Robinson Portadown 365kg Charolais to £1180 (£323); E McAleer Pomeroy 380kg Limousin to £1180 (£310) P Shevlin Clogher 380kg Charolais to £1180 (£310) W Managh Beragh 380kg Limousin to £1110 (£292) J Redmond Armagh 385kg Charolais to £990. C Harbinsin Crumlin 385kg Hereford to £960. N Johnston Fermanagh 360kg Limousin to £740. N G McKenzie Dungannon 360kg Friesian to £710, 380kg Aberdeen Angus to £690, 325kg Aberdeen Angus to £640 and 315kg Aberdeen Angus to £640.
Weanlings (125 lots)
A super trade in this section with strong male weanlings selling to £1500 for a 500kg Limousin (£300) and selling to £331 per 100kg for a 420kg Charolais to £1390 others in this weight range selling from £276 to £315 per 100kg.
Lighter weight males sold to £1290 for a 325kg Limousin (£397) to a high of £420 per 100kg for a 295kg Limousin to £1240.
Several other quality males sold from £300 to £406 per 100kg.
Weanling heifers
Sold to £1330 for a 385kg Limousin (£345) with a 270kg Charolais to £1020 (£377) and selling to a high of £382 per 100kg for a 275kg Charolais to £1050.
Other quality lots sold from £269 to £357 per 100kg.
Leading prices
Weanling males (strong 410kg to 540kg)
E Maguire Omagh 500kg Limousin to £1500 (£300) M and G Monaghan Augher 540kg Charolais to £1490 (£276) A Daly Benburb 470kg Charolais to £1440 (£306) D Clarke Maguiresbridge 420kg Charolais to £1390 (£331) and 420kg Aberdeen Angus to £1190 (£283) O P Cullen Belcoo 435kg Limousin to £1370 (£315) T Kinkaid Craigavon 430kg Charolais to £1320 (£307) E Askin Ballygawley 410kg Limousin to £1310 (£319).
Lighter weight males (295kg to £380kg)
Sold to £1290 for a 325kg Limousin (£397) 325kg Limousin to £1230 (£378) and a 330kg Limousin to £1220 (£369) for M McCaughey Clogher. Garry Stewart Dungannon 315kg Limousin to £1280 (£406) 295kg Limousin to £1240 (£420) 315kg Limousin top £1240 (£393) and 355kg Limousin to £1200 (£338) F Rooney Rosslea 385kg Charolais to £1280 (£332) 340kg Charolais to £1230 (£361) and 330kg Charolais to £1220 (£369) E Askin Ballygawley 380kg Limousin to £1140 (£300) and P J Mallon Dungannon 300kg Limousin to £1140 (£380).
Weanling heifers
P Maguire Armagh 385kg Limousin to £1330 (£345) and 350kg Limousin to £1130 (£323) E Askin Ballygawley 385kg Charolais to £1280 (£332) G Trainor Dungannon 350kg Charolais to £180 (£337) 325kg Charolais to £1160 (£357) 355kg Limousin to £1140 (£321) 310kg Charolais to £1080 (£348) 275kg Charolais to £1050 (£382) 320kg Charolais to £1030 (£322) and 270kg Charolais to £1020 (£377) D Donnelly Sixmilecross 350kg Limousin to £1160 (£331) F Rooney Rosslea 320kg Charolais to £1140 (£356) and 380kg Charolais to £1090 (£287) T Kinkaid Craigavon 335kg Simmental to £1080 (£322) P J Mallon Dungannon 360kg Limousin to £960 (£269) S Hetherington Dungannon 310kg Limousin to £960 (£309) and D J Smith Augher 315kg Charolais to £900 (£285).
Dairy cows and heifers
A good steady demand this week again with a Dungannon producer selling calved heifers to £2580 and £2500. Ballygawley producer £2200 for calved heifer. Ballinamallard producer £1700 for calved heifer. Fermanagh producer £1620 for springing heifer.
Others sold from £1000 to £1280.
Breeding bulls
Kinawley producer £1550 for pedigree registered Saler (born 17-09-2021).
Suckler cows and calves
A strong demand for a smaller entry this week with a Cookstown producer M McNally selling heifers with heifer calves to £3080, £2760 and £2420. R McCarney Fintona £2400 for 2019 cow with heifer calf. D Arthurs Dungannon £2300 for 2020 cow with heifer calf. Co Armagh producer £1950 for 2019 cow with bull calf. Newtownhamilton producer £1900 and £1850 for heifers with heifer calves. P J Rafferty Dungannon £1680 for second calver with heifer, £1360 for 2020 cow with heifer and £1350 for 2017 cow with heifer calf. W Wilson Armagh £1430 for heifer with bull calf, £1380 for heifer with heifer calf, and £1310 for 2018 cow with heifer calf.
Other outfits sold from £1150 to £1300.
Incalf heifers and cows sold to £2000 Belgian Blue heifer for a Fivemiletown producer. Armagh producer £1700 for incalf heifer (not sure of bull) Augher producer £1450 for incalf heifer (due two to three weeks to Limousin bull).
Dropped calves and reared lumps
Another good entry in this section sold easily to a brisk demand with bull calves (under two months) selling to £810 twice for Limousins £540 for Aberdeen Angus for L Elliott Fivemiletown. H McCarney Fintona £410 for Aberdeen Angus and £395 for Limousin; C and H Brownlee Florencecourt £395 x 2 for Aberdeen Angus; J Bell Newtownbutler £380 for Limousin and £345 x 2 for Belgian Blues; R Totten Lisburn 380 for Simmental Lakeview Farms Rosslea 3370 and £365 for Simmentals and J Johnston Carryduff £355, £350 and £335 for Herefords.
Heifer calves
W Cranston Newtownhamilton £650 for Charolais; L Elliott Fivemiletown £590 for Limousin; Kinawley producer £520 and £490 for Charolais; Dungannon producer £460, £430 and £410 for Limousins. Lakeview Farms Rosslea £400 x 2 for Simmentals.
Reared male lumps
N E J Watters Aughnacloy £1130 for Limousin and £660 x 2 for Friesian; G O'Donnell Castlederg £1130 for Charolais; M McNally Cookstown £1090 for Shorthorn; S Doran Lisburn £840 for Limousin; K Moore Augher £800 for Limousin and £640 for Charolais; J Steenson Tynan £760 for Montbeliarde and £740 for Aberdeen Angus; H Crawford Fintona £670 for Aberdeen Angus; W Cranston Newtownhamilton £660 for Belgian Blue and £560 for Hereford; P O'Neill Castlederg £590 for Friesian and G McNeill Caledon £585 x 2 £570x 2 and £550 x 2 for Friesians.
Reared female lumps
A Kerr Fivemiletown £1080, £940 and £820 for Speckle Parks; G O'Donnell Castlederg £1040 for Charolais; M A Garry Dromore £990 for Charolais and £890 for Limousin; P J McGirr Fintona £980 for Limousin; W and J Bryson Crumlin £910 for Charolais; S Doran Lisburn £900 x 2 for Charolais; W Cranston Newhamilton £900 for Limousin; B Teague Enniskillen £900, £860 x 2 and £810 for Charolais; C Smyton Tempo £890, £860 and £810 for Charolais; L Elliott Fivemiletown £800 for Aberdeen Angus and H Crawford Fintona £780 for Belgian Blue.
