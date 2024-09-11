Marts: Very strong demand for a lot of quality stock at Lisnaskea Mart
This week store and weanling males sold to £1460 for a 540kg Charolais (£270).
Lighter weights sold to £1250 for a 325kg Charolais (£385) with a 290kg Charolais to £1150 (£397) and selling to a high of £409 per 100kg for a 230kg Charolais to £940.
Weanling heifers sold to £1130 for a 400kg Charolais (£283) a 210kg Limousin sold to £660 (£330) with a 210kg Limousin to £680 (£324).
Cows and calves sold to £1470 for Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf.
Leading prices
Store and weanling males
Lisnaskea producer 540kg Charolais to £1460 (£270) 460kg Charolais to £1280 (£278) and 355kg Charolais to £1080 (£304) Newtownbutler producer 325kg Charolais to £1250 (£385) 290kg Charolais to £1150 (£397) 340kg Limousin to £1050 (£309) and 230kg Charolais to £940 (£409) Newtownbutler producer 460kg Saler to £1230 (£267) 460kg Hereford to £1140, 410kg Aberdeen Angus to £1100, 440kg Limousin to £1020, 430kg Hereford to £1010, and 430kg Charolais to £920. Lisnaskea producer 335kg Charolais to £1000 (£299) Lisnaskea producer 400kg Limousin to £980 and 350kg Limousin to £860. Derrylin producer 220kg Limousin to £740 (£336) 200kg Limousin to £725 (£363) 200kg Hereford to £640 (£320) and 200kg Hereford to £620 (£310).
Weanling heifers
Lisnaskea producer 400kg Charolais to £1130 (£283) Derrylin producer 250kg Limousin to £720, 210kg Limousin to £680 (£324) 240kg Limousin to £670, 200kg Limousin to £660 (£330) 205kg Limousin to £640 (£312) and 215kg Limousin to £600.
Cows and calves
Lisnaskea producer Limousin cow with Limousin bull calf to £1470.
Lots more stock required weekly to supply a strong demand from online and ringside competition.
