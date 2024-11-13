Marts: Very strong trade at Lisnaskea Mart, store bullocks selling to £1620
This week store bullocks sold to £1620 for a 545kg Limousin (£297) with a 380kg Charolais to £1290 (£339) and a 430kg Charolais to £1280 (£298).
Weanling males sold to £1190 for a 375kg Limousin (£317) a 330kg Charolais sold to £1090 (£330) and a 300kg Charolais sold to £1080 (£360) and selling to £367 per 100kg for a 240kg Limousin to £880.
Store heifers sold to £1470 for a 500kg Charolais (£294) with a 460kg Belgian Blue to £1140 (£248).
Weanling heifers sold to 1210 for a 375kg Charolais (£323) and £1080 for a 325kg Limousin (£332) with a 330kg Charolais to £1070 (£324) and selling to £367 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £990.
Leading prices
Store and weanling males
Lisnaskea producer 545kg Limousin to £1620 (£297) Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais to £1290 (£339) and 375kg Limousin to £1190 (£317) Rosslea producer 430kg Charolais to £1280 (£298) and 385kg Charolais to £1210 (£314) Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) 300kg Charolais to £1080 (£360) 290kg Limousin to £960 (£331) 240kg Limousin to £880 (£367) and 250kg Limousin to £800 (£320) Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £920 (£341) 250kg Sim. to £900 (£360) 255kg Limousin to £900 (£353) 260kg Limousin to £900 (£346) and 260kg Limousin to £860 (£331) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £870 (£300) 250kg Limousin to £820 (£328) 270kg Shorthorn to £790 (£293) 225kg Shorthorn to £640 and 185kg Limousin to £580 (£314) Newtownbutler producer 240kg Charolais to £860 (£358) 250kg Charolais to £860 (£344) 240kg Charolais to £840 (£350) and 260kg Belgian Blue to £800 (£308) Derrylin producer 315kg Galloway to £780,250kg Galloway to £680, 230kg Galloway to £670, 240kg Galloway to £560 and 190kg Galloway to £520. Rosslea producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. Lisnaskea producer 265kg Belgian Blue to £610 and 215kg Belgian Blue to £540.
Store and weanling heifers
Lisbellaw producer 500kg Charolais to £1470 (£294) and 430kg Shorthorn to £1040. Derrylin producer 375kg Charolais to £1210 (£323) 360kg Charolais to £1050 (£292) and 350kg Charolais to £1020 (£291) Tamlaght producer 465kg Belgian Blue to £1140 and 460kg Belgian Blue to £1140. Derrylin producer 325kg Limousin to £1080 (£332) Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £1070 (£324) and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Fivemiletown producer 275kg Charolais to £990 (£360) 270kg Charolais to £990 (£367) 330kg Charolais to £980 (£297) and 280kg Charolais to £840 (£300) Derrylin producer 260kg Galloway to £840 (£323) and 260kg Galloway to £660. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £810 (£338) 250kg Belgian Blue to £760 (£304) and 230kg Charolais to £730 (£317) Newtownbutler producer 210kg Shorthorn to £750 (£357).
A very strong trade this week again with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.
