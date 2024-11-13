Marts: Very strong trade at Lisnaskea Mart, store bullocks selling to £1620

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Demand remains very strong at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 12th November resulting in complete clearance of all stock on offer.

This week store bullocks sold to £1620 for a 545kg Limousin (£297) with a 380kg Charolais to £1290 (£339) and a 430kg Charolais to £1280 (£298).

Weanling males sold to £1190 for a 375kg Limousin (£317) a 330kg Charolais sold to £1090 (£330) and a 300kg Charolais sold to £1080 (£360) and selling to £367 per 100kg for a 240kg Limousin to £880.

Store heifers sold to £1470 for a 500kg Charolais (£294) with a 460kg Belgian Blue to £1140 (£248).

Weanling heifers sold to 1210 for a 375kg Charolais (£323) and £1080 for a 325kg Limousin (£332) with a 330kg Charolais to £1070 (£324) and selling to £367 per 100kg for a 270kg Charolais to £990.

Leading prices

Store and weanling males

Lisnaskea producer 545kg Limousin to £1620 (£297) Derrylin producer 380kg Charolais to £1290 (£339) and 375kg Limousin to £1190 (£317) Rosslea producer 430kg Charolais to £1280 (£298) and 385kg Charolais to £1210 (£314) Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £1090 (£330) 300kg Charolais to £1080 (£360) 290kg Limousin to £960 (£331) 240kg Limousin to £880 (£367) and 250kg Limousin to £800 (£320) Derrylin producer 270kg Limousin to £920 (£341) 250kg Sim. to £900 (£360) 255kg Limousin to £900 (£353) 260kg Limousin to £900 (£346) and 260kg Limousin to £860 (£331) Newtownbutler producer 290kg Limousin to £870 (£300) 250kg Limousin to £820 (£328) 270kg Shorthorn to £790 (£293) 225kg Shorthorn to £640 and 185kg Limousin to £580 (£314) Newtownbutler producer 240kg Charolais to £860 (£358) 250kg Charolais to £860 (£344) 240kg Charolais to £840 (£350) and 260kg Belgian Blue to £800 (£308) Derrylin producer 315kg Galloway to £780,250kg Galloway to £680, 230kg Galloway to £670, 240kg Galloway to £560 and 190kg Galloway to £520. Rosslea producer 280kg Aberdeen Angus to £630. Lisnaskea producer 265kg Belgian Blue to £610 and 215kg Belgian Blue to £540.

Store and weanling heifers

Lisbellaw producer 500kg Charolais to £1470 (£294) and 430kg Shorthorn to £1040. Derrylin producer 375kg Charolais to £1210 (£323) 360kg Charolais to £1050 (£292) and 350kg Charolais to £1020 (£291) Tamlaght producer 465kg Belgian Blue to £1140 and 460kg Belgian Blue to £1140. Derrylin producer 325kg Limousin to £1080 (£332) Rosslea producer 330kg Charolais to £1070 (£324) and 290kg Aberdeen Angus to £770. Fivemiletown producer 275kg Charolais to £990 (£360) 270kg Charolais to £990 (£367) 330kg Charolais to £980 (£297) and 280kg Charolais to £840 (£300) Derrylin producer 260kg Galloway to £840 (£323) and 260kg Galloway to £660. Newtownbutler producer 240kg Limousin to £810 (£338) 250kg Belgian Blue to £760 (£304) and 230kg Charolais to £730 (£317) Newtownbutler producer 210kg Shorthorn to £750 (£357).

A very strong trade this week again with lots more stock required to supply a growing demand from online and ringside competition.