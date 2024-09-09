Super entry cattle in town on Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old which topped to £570 for Limousin bull calf for a Castlewellan farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1460 for a 440kg from a Downpatrick farmer.

Fat cows topped £129 for 678kg Charolais.

Dairy stock topped to £1700.

Rathfriland Mart

Heifers topped £1560 for 644kg Hereford.

Bullocks topped at £1620 for 572kg Limousin.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin at £570, Blue at £550, Annaclone farmer Limousin at £530, Simmental at £530, Dromara farmer Angus at £320, Angus at £320, Armagh farmer Blue at £320 and Mayobridge farmer Blue at £320, Hereford at £285, Hereford at £240.

Heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Limousin at £600, Limousin at £600, Castlewellan farmer Blue at £590, Rathfriland farmer Limousin at £520, Aubrac at £500, Armagh farmer Shorthorn at £500, Limousin at £490 and Rathfriland farmer Shorthorn at £480, Angus at £450, Angus at £450.

Weanling

Male calves

Downpatrick farmer, Charolais 440k at £1460, Limousin 404k at £1440, Limousin 398k at £1360, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 552k at £1320, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 404k at £1260, Limousin 356k at £1140, Limousin 344k at £1130, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 440k at £1050, Downpatrick farmer Limousin 308k at £940 and Ballynahinch farmer Hereford 310k at £780.

Weanling heifer calves

Castlewellan farmer Limousin 448k at £1450, Annaclone farmer Limousin 396k at £1200, Limousin 392k at £1140, Simmental 364k at £1130, Blonde 348k at £1130, Charolais 384k at £1080, Limousin 340k at £970, Limousin 330k at £970, Castlewellan farmer Limousin 320k at £930 and Annaclone farmer Limousin 310k at £880.

Fat cows

Downpatrick farmer Charolais 678k at £1290, Dromara farmer FCK 548k at £1120 and Kilkeel farmer Limousin 532k at £700.

Dairy stock

Newcastle farmer Holstein at £1700 and Holstein at £1700.

Dairy maiden heifers

Newcastle farmer Holstein at £740, Holstein at £600, Holstein at £570 and Holstein at £550.

Heifers

Dromore farmer Hereford 644k at £1560, Newry farmer Blue 516k at £1550, Dromore farmer Hereford 632k at £1480, Dromara farmer Friesian 612k at £1440, Kilkeel farmer Blue 584k at £1430, Katesbridge farmer Friesian 610K at £1400, Friesian 668k at £1380, Newry farmer Charolais 506k at £1380, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 598k at £1370 and Banbridge farmer Limousin 530k at £1360.

Bullocks

Ballyward farmer Limousin 592k at £1680, Limousin 572k at £1620, Blue 546k at £1550, Rathfriland farmer Blue 664k at £1550, Lurgan farmer Charolais 526k at £1540, Ballyward farmer Limousin 498k at £1530, Lurgan farmer Charolais 518k at £1520, Rathfriland farmer Angus 624k at £1520, Lurgan farmer Charolais 536k at £1510, Charolais 566k at £1510 and Newry farmer Limousin 488k at £1500.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Tuesday evening saw super show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.

Dromara farmer topped the sale at £6.18 a kilo for 11.9kg at £73.50.

Fat ewes topped at £200.

More ewes over the £198 mark this week with plainer ewes from £144 to £187.

Spring Lambs

Newry farmer 41k at £150, Clough farmer 30.7k at £146, Kilkeel farmer 27k at £138, Ballymartin farmer 28k at £136, Dromara farmer 26k at £133, Kilkeel farmer 25.3k at £131, Kilkeel farmer 25k at £128, Newry farmer 24k at £127, Moy farmer 25.9k at £127 and Banbridge farmer 25.2k at £125.

Fat ewes

Newcastle farmer at £200, Castlewellan farmer at £198. Banbridge farmer at £190, Corbet farmer at £187, Dromara farmer at £175, Ballynahinch farmer at £162, Rathfriland farmer at £145, Hilltown farmer at £144, Bryansford farmer at £144 and Corbet farmer at £138.

Fat rams

Banbridge farmer at £170 and Newry farmer at £170.

Bredding rams

Dromara farmer at £360 at £350,

Breeding ewes

Dromara farmer 2 hoggets at £220, Dromara farmer 3 hoggets at £182, Newry farmer 4 hoggets at £180, 4 hoggets at £175 and Dromara farmer 4 hoggets at £170, 5 hoggets at £170.

All breeding sheep will be sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.