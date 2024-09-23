Marts: Weanling selling to a top of £4.06 per kilo at Rathfriland Co-op

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Large entry cattle in town last Friday, the dropped calf section contained calves up to five months old, topped to £670 for Belgian Blue bull calf for a Downpatrick farmer.

Weanling bulls calves topped to £1540 for a 574kg from a Armagh farmer.

Fat cows topped £1530 for 682kg Limousin.

Cows and calves topped at £2090.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rathfriland Mart

Dairy cow topped at £2250.

Heifers topped £1670 for 554kg Limousin.

Bullocks topped at £1860 for 638kg Belgian Blue.

Dropped calves and young stock

Bull calves

Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £670, Simmental at £650, Belgian Blue at £640, Belgian Blue at £610, Limousin at £600, Newry farmer Shorthorn at £600, Downpatrick farmer Simmental at £590, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £590, Aberdeen Angus at £570 and Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £570.

Heifer calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £650, Charolais at £630, Aberdeen Angus at £630, Newry farmer Hereford at £580, Hereford at £530, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £470, Aberdeen Angus at £455, Newry farmer Hereford at £435, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £420 and Newtownards farmer Norwegian Red at £350.

Weanlings

Male calves

Armagh farmer, Limousin 574k at £1540, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 480k at £1450, Charolais 442k at £1450, Charolais 432k at £1410, Charolais 428k at £1330, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 286k at £1160, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 380k at £1010, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 262k at £1000, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 390k at £1000 and Dromara farmer Hereford 432k at £1000.

Weanling heifer calves

Rathfriland farmer Limousin 450k at £1190, Limousin 386k at £1140, Charolais 412k at £1120, Limousin 422k at £1090, Charolais 396k at £1090, Limousin 382k at £1080, Limousin 366k at £1070, Limousin 374k at £1070, Limousin 394k at £1050 and Castlewellan farmer Charolais 342 at £980.

Fat cows

Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 682k at £1530, Blonde d'Aquitaine 662k at £1450, Hereford 724k at £1300, Dromara farmer Hereford 736k at £1100, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue 684k at £1090, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 602k at £1030, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 686k at £980, Dromara farmer Limousin 604k at £960, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 630k at £890 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 576k at £820.

Cows and calves

Advertisement

Advertisement

Banbridge farmer Hereford cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £2090, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1620, Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1380, Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1240.

Dairy stock

Banbridge farmer Holstein at £2250, Fleckvieh at £2210, Fleckvieh at £2170, Holstein at £2150, Holstein at £2090, Holstein at £1610 and Holstein at £1570.

Heifers

Katesbridge farmer Limousin 554k at £1670, Limousin 556k at £1640, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 544k at £1600, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 482k at £1550, Simmental 526k at £1470, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 504K at £1460, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 532k at £1460, Hilltown farmer Limousin 536k at £1450, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 540k at £1440. Hilltown farmer Limousin 516k at £1410.

Bullocks

Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 638k at £1860, Simmental 680k at £1780, Simmental 668k at £1780, Belgian Blue 602k at £1730, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 648k at £1720, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 668k at £1710, Simmental 660k at £1700, Banbridge farmer Charolais 640k at £1640, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 522k at £1590 and Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 560k at £1550.

Online bidding available via martbids.ie.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last Tuesday evening saw large show of sheep and selling to a good trade.

Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.

Dromara farmer topped the sale at £6.42 a kilo for 16.9kg at £108.50.

Fat ewes topped at £178.

More ewes over the £168 mark this week with plainer ewes from £148 to £160.

Spring lambs

Cabra farmer 29k at £139, Hilltown farmer 27.5k at £132.50, Cabra farmer 26k at £132, Kilcoo farmer 27k at £131, Closkelt farmer 27.9k at £130.50, Castlewellan farmer 26k at £130, Dromore farmer 27k at £128, Ballynahinch farmer 25k at £127.50 and Rathfriland farmer 25.3k at £127.

Fat ewes

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ballymartin farmer at £178, Rathfriland farmer at £174. Kilkeel farmer at £168, Rathfriland farmer at £160, Banbridge farmer at £156, Ballynahinch farmer at £154, Kilkeel farmer at £154, Hilltown farmer at £150 and Armagh farmer at £148.

Fat rams

Kilkeel farmer at £170, Ballynahinch farmer at £166, Castlewellan farmer at £156 and Kilkeel farmer at £146,

Breeding rams

Newry farmer at £400, at £400, Dromara farmer at £190 and Hilltown farmer at £175, at £145.

Breeding ewes

Hilltown farmer 6 hoggets at £230, 5 hoggets at £228, 6 hoggets at £205, Dromara farmer 9 x 2 years old at £195, Hiltown farmer 6 hoggets at £194 and Newry farmer 6 hoggets at £182.

All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.