Marts: Weanling selling to a top of £4.06 per kilo at Rathfriland Co-op
Weanling bulls calves topped to £1540 for a 574kg from a Armagh farmer.
Fat cows topped £1530 for 682kg Limousin.
Cows and calves topped at £2090.
Dairy cow topped at £2250.
Heifers topped £1670 for 554kg Limousin.
Bullocks topped at £1860 for 638kg Belgian Blue.
Dropped calves and young stock
Bull calves
Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £670, Simmental at £650, Belgian Blue at £640, Belgian Blue at £610, Limousin at £600, Newry farmer Shorthorn at £600, Downpatrick farmer Simmental at £590, Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £590, Aberdeen Angus at £570 and Downpatrick farmer Belgian Blue at £570.
Heifer calves
Tandragee farmer Aberdeen Angus at £650, Charolais at £630, Aberdeen Angus at £630, Newry farmer Hereford at £580, Hereford at £530, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £470, Aberdeen Angus at £455, Newry farmer Hereford at £435, Kilkeel farmer Aberdeen Angus at £420 and Newtownards farmer Norwegian Red at £350.
Weanlings
Male calves
Armagh farmer, Limousin 574k at £1540, Castlewellan farmer Charolais 480k at £1450, Charolais 442k at £1450, Charolais 432k at £1410, Charolais 428k at £1330, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 286k at £1160, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 380k at £1010, Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 262k at £1000, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 390k at £1000 and Dromara farmer Hereford 432k at £1000.
Weanling heifer calves
Rathfriland farmer Limousin 450k at £1190, Limousin 386k at £1140, Charolais 412k at £1120, Limousin 422k at £1090, Charolais 396k at £1090, Limousin 382k at £1080, Limousin 366k at £1070, Limousin 374k at £1070, Limousin 394k at £1050 and Castlewellan farmer Charolais 342 at £980.
Fat cows
Ballynahinch farmer Limousin 682k at £1530, Blonde d'Aquitaine 662k at £1450, Hereford 724k at £1300, Dromara farmer Hereford 736k at £1100, Ballynahinch farmer Belgian Blue 684k at £1090, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 602k at £1030, Ballynahinch farmer Aberdeen Angus 686k at £980, Dromara farmer Limousin 604k at £960, Rathfriland farmer Simmental 630k at £890 and Ballyward farmer Aberdeen Angus 576k at £820.
Cows and calves
Banbridge farmer Hereford cow and Aberdeen Angus calf at £2090, Ballynahinch farmer Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1620, Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1380, Hereford cow and Hereford calf at £1240.
Dairy stock
Banbridge farmer Holstein at £2250, Fleckvieh at £2210, Fleckvieh at £2170, Holstein at £2150, Holstein at £2090, Holstein at £1610 and Holstein at £1570.
Heifers
Katesbridge farmer Limousin 554k at £1670, Limousin 556k at £1640, Ballymartin farmer Limousin 544k at £1600, Katesbridge farmer Aberdeen Angus 482k at £1550, Simmental 526k at £1470, Ballymartin farmer Charolais 504K at £1460, Katesbridge farmer Limousin 532k at £1460, Hilltown farmer Limousin 536k at £1450, Katesbridge farmer Charolais 540k at £1440. Hilltown farmer Limousin 516k at £1410.
Bullocks
Hillsborough farmer Belgian Blue 638k at £1860, Simmental 680k at £1780, Simmental 668k at £1780, Belgian Blue 602k at £1730, Rathfriland farmer Hereford 648k at £1720, Hillsborough farmer Simmental 668k at £1710, Simmental 660k at £1700, Banbridge farmer Charolais 640k at £1640, Rathfriland farmer Limousin 522k at £1590 and Ballymartin farmer Belgian Blue 560k at £1550.
Online bidding available via martbids.ie.
Last Tuesday evening saw large show of sheep and selling to a good trade.
Fat ewes selling to a good trade last week again.
Dromara farmer topped the sale at £6.42 a kilo for 16.9kg at £108.50.
Fat ewes topped at £178.
More ewes over the £168 mark this week with plainer ewes from £148 to £160.
Spring lambs
Cabra farmer 29k at £139, Hilltown farmer 27.5k at £132.50, Cabra farmer 26k at £132, Kilcoo farmer 27k at £131, Closkelt farmer 27.9k at £130.50, Castlewellan farmer 26k at £130, Dromore farmer 27k at £128, Ballynahinch farmer 25k at £127.50 and Rathfriland farmer 25.3k at £127.
Fat ewes
Ballymartin farmer at £178, Rathfriland farmer at £174. Kilkeel farmer at £168, Rathfriland farmer at £160, Banbridge farmer at £156, Ballynahinch farmer at £154, Kilkeel farmer at £154, Hilltown farmer at £150 and Armagh farmer at £148.
Fat rams
Kilkeel farmer at £170, Ballynahinch farmer at £166, Castlewellan farmer at £156 and Kilkeel farmer at £146,
Breeding rams
Newry farmer at £400, at £400, Dromara farmer at £190 and Hilltown farmer at £175, at £145.
Breeding ewes
Hilltown farmer 6 hoggets at £230, 5 hoggets at £228, 6 hoggets at £205, Dromara farmer 9 x 2 years old at £195, Hiltown farmer 6 hoggets at £194 and Newry farmer 6 hoggets at £182.
All breeding sheep will sold at the start of sale at 7pm sharp.
