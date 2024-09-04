Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A small entry of cattle at Lisnaskea Livestock Sales on Tuesday 3rd September returned a strong demand for all stock on offer.

This week cows and calves sold to £1420, £1380 and £1000.

Weanling steers and bulls sold to £1150 for a 360kg Charolais (£319) with a 285kg Limousin to £790.

Weanling heifers sold to £1200 for a 385kg Charolais (£312) with a 405kg Charolais to £1190 (£294).

Smaller ones sold to £600 for a 245kg Limousin.

Sample prices

Suckler cows and calves

Magheraveely producer Simmental cow with Limousin bull calf to £1420 and a Limousin cow with Limousin heifer calf to £1380. Tamlaght producer £1000 for Aberdeen Angus cow with Simmental heifer calf.

Weanling heifers

Maguiresbridge producer 385kg Charolais to £1200 (£312) 405kg Charolais to £1190 (£294) and 345kg Charolais to £890. Newtownbutler producer 340kg Charolais to £940 and 290kg Limousin to £780. Lisnaskea producer 295kg Limousin to £790 and 285kg Limousin to £780. Derrylin producer 340kg Charolais to £720 and 245kg Limousin to £600.

Weanling steers and bulls

Newtownbutler producer 360kg Charolais to £1150 (£319) Magheraveely producer 345kg Limousin to £880. Derrylin producer 315kg Simmental to £830 and 285kg Limousin to £790. Derrygonnelly producer 300kg Charolais to £640.

Lots more stock required weekly to satisfy a strong demand from online and ringside competition.