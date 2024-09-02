Marty Morrissey to present the 2024 Macra FBD Young Farmer of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The final of the 26th FBD Young Farmer of the Year will take place on Tuesday 10th September in the Heritage Hotel, Laois.

The FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards in association with Macra, are sponsored annually by FBD and run by Macra in partnership with the IFA and Macra Agricultural Skillnet.

The competition was launched in 1999 and has been successful in raising the profile of young farmers within their community by recognising their achievements and contribution to farming.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Farming Life within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The semi-final took place on 13th August in the Killeshin hotel where ten semi-finalists were interviewed: Charlene Powell from Tipperary, Christopher Cahill from Meath, David Melody from Kilkenny, Heather O’Connell from Cork, Jamie Hannon from Sligo, Martin O’Reilly from Laois, Patrick Greenan from Monaghan, Sarah Kelly from Sligo, Séamus Leahy from Limerick and Thomas Hayes from Tipperary.

FBD Young Farmer of the Year Winner, Dwayne Shiels

Six finalists will be announced at lunch time on Tuesday 10th September in the Heritage. The six finalists will complete their final interview on Tuesday afternoon before the announcement of the winners on Tuesday evening.

Professor Karina Pierce of UCD is the chairperson of the judging panel this year and the event MC is none other than Marty Morrissey.

The competition features category awards for dairy, drystock (beef and sheep), other enterprises (including horticulture, pigs, poultry, tillage, equine, forestry, etc.), land mobility (including collaborative arrangements, shared milking, contract rearing, etc.) and career farm management. there are also awards for best young entrant (under 23 years of age) and Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Tomás Ó'Midheach, CEO, FBD Insurance, said: “FBD Insurance is proud to continue our long-standing support for Macra na Feirme and the prestigious FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

“At FBD Insurance, we understand the importance of supporting Ireland’s young farmers and to help showcase innovation and sustainability in Irish farming.

“Congratulations to everybody who entered the competition and to those who made it to finals.

“They are all fantastic ambassadors for Irish farming and on behalf of the team at FBD Insurance, we wish all applicants every success in the future.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

As always, this year’s competition features exciting prizes.

The overall prize fund includes a pot of cash prizes along with FBD insurance and hotel vouchers for category winners.

The overall winner of the 2024 FBD Young Farmer of the Year Award will receive €5,000 with each category winner and the best young entrant farmer taking home €1,000.

The Macra Agricultural Skillnet Biodiversity Award winner will receive €500.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Each winner will also receive vouchers from the FBD Hotel Group and FBD Insurance.

Macra National president Elaine Houlihan said: “The FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards is one of the main highlights in the Macra calendar as we showcase the best of young farmers throughout Ireland.

I would like to congratulate every young person who entered the competition this year and I would like to wish our semi-finalists the very best of luck, as they wait until next Tuesday to find out if they have made the final.

“I would like to thank FBD for their continued support for this award. I am thrilled to say a Marty Party will be coming back to the Young Farmer of the Year awards once again.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

IFA president Francie Gorman said the FBD Young Farmer of the Year competition is a wonderful example of Macra na Feirme, IFA and FBD working together to recognise the exceptional young talent in farming.

He said: “For 25 years, the competition has given hundreds of promising young farmers the opportunity to showcase their vision and skills.

“Each year, the standard set by the contestants is very high and reflects the promise that exists in the sector.

“I’m sure 2024 will be no different. I hope the experience gained by those taking part will persuade them to take up leadership positions in the future. I want to wish everybody involved with the event the very best.”