Master Breeder Awards presented to local herds

The Master Breeder Awards were presented by Holstein UK President John Jamieson.

Winners include:

Ballylagan – David Campbell & Family, Coleraine, County Londonderry.

Holstein UK president John Jamieson presents a Master Breeder Award to the Armstrong family, Gareth, Sharon and Charles, from the Coolnagrane Herd, Lisbellaw. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The Campbell family have farmed at Ballylagan since 1923. Their first cows were registered with the British Friesian Society in 1948 by Hugh Campbell who took over from his father William A Campbell. Today the farm is in the hands of Hugh’s son, William, his wife Lillian and their son David.

The herd dispersed at the end of March 2022 for health reasons. The family have diversified by making the most of their location, and have embarked on a future with holiday cottages powered by wind turbines making them self-sufficient for energy. They have retained some youngstock.

Before dispersing, the herd consisted of 80 cows, averaging 10,050 litres at 4.05% butterfat and 3.31% protein. The herd was grazed from April to November on a simple grass-based system with no diet feeder. They were milked through a robot that was installed in 2013.

Over the years the Campbell family invested in several cow families, such as Blondin Supra and Tri-Day Ashlyn, as well developing their own families such as Lillian and Vanity.

Master Breeder Award winners David, Lillian and William Campbell, and Jude Martin, Ballylagan Herd, Coleraine, were congratulated by Holstein UK president John Jamieson. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Coolnagrane – John S Armstrong, Lisbellaw, County Fermanagh.

John and Gareth Armstrong along with family and part-time staff run the Coolnagrane herd in County Fermanagh. The herd consists of 100 milkers plus followers, and is currently averaging 10,557 litres at 4.11% butterfat and 3.34% protein. The herd is kept mainly indoors with occasional grazing when the weather allows and fed on a TMR diet.

Over the years the herd has been enhanced by various imports, including females from the Shoremar and Quality herds in Canada. These were some of the first animals to be imported from Canada into Northern Ireland. The resulting progeny from the imported animals are still present in the herd, with prominent families such as Lilly, Fran, Nan and Tammy. Successful home-bred families include Graceful.

The herd’s main breeding focus is on overall type and components, with bulls such as Legend Maker Victor, Westcoast Alamater and Dotti Raffaello being the most influential at the moment. An Aberdeen Angus bull is used to sweep up after service.

The McLean family, Iain, Joyce, John and Matthew, from the Priestland Herd, Bushmills, received their Master Breeder Award from John Jamieson, president, Holstein UK. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Priestland – Iain McLean & Family, Bushmills, County Antrim.

The McLean family have been milking cows since 1911. It was in the 1990s that they upgraded the herd to pedigree, and now the farm is managed by Iain and Joyce McLean, along with son John.

The herd is made up of 140 cows plus around 200 followers. The herd is milked twice a day through a 16:32 parlour and is housed on waterbed cubicles. Currently averaging 10,832 litres at 4.47% butterfat and 3.34% protein on a TMR fed diet.

Herd classifications currently sit at 24 EXs and 73 VGs, the herd has been bred for well-balanced cows excelling in dairy strength with deep bodies, exceptional udders and functional legs and feet.

Over the years Iain McLean has invested in prominent cow families such as Lylehaven Lila Z, EK Oseeana Ambrosia, Regancrest PR Barbie, and the family the McLean’s are probably best known for Thrulane James Rose.

Priestland was home to three EX Shottle granddaughters of James Rose, including Priestland 5446 Shot J Rose EX96 4E, a 5-star brood cow and LP100 cow who was Champion Holstein at Balmoral Show in 2021. Another is Priestland 5235 PS James Rose EX95 3E, a 16-star brood cow, and a very prolific show cow being awarded Reserve All Britain 4-Year-old and 5-Year-old in 2016 and 2017 respectively.