Matthew secures job with Heinz 57

Matthew completed a project in packaging technology sponsored by local Belfast based company Vickerstock which gained him an internationally recognised packaging award from the Institute of Materials Minerals & Mining.

This award and his keen interest in packaging led Matthew to being awarded a job as a Packaging Technologist for the Heinz Company at the 57 building in Nijmegen.

The 57 Building is Heinz’s state of the art Innovation centre. The Heinz 57 building is a vibrant, energetic, professional R&D centre that drives high levels of innovation, collaboration and knowledge sharing. In addition, the ‘HIC’ is seen as a magnet for high-calibre recruits, as well as international staff. Matthew is more than excited to start this exciting new adventure.

Paul Muir, Agri Food / FMCG Specialist recruiter with Vickerstock and (Right) Ronald Gardner Senior Packaging Technologist

“I am beyond honoured and thrilled to be joining the Kraft Heinz company as a packaging Technologist from 1st of September in the Netherlands. I look forward to continuing my packaging Career with this iconic global organisation within the 57 innovation centre! I am excited to meet the team and start this new chapter in my food career. I would like to thank Vickerstock for their sponsorship and support throughout my final year studies with the addition of my packaging award,” he said.