Matt’s Jewels shine bright at Beltex Dungannon Show and Export Sale

The champion’s dam is Matt’s Fabulous, a full sister to the 45,000 gns Matt’s Flash Harry, and she is sired by Murrays Export. The shearling ewe is carrying a single lamb, sired by Matt’s Knaughty Boy, who is a full brother to 9,000 gns Matt’s Kung Fu. Matt’s Jewels was judge Diarmuid Ó’Curraoin’s top pick in both the sale and show rings, taking her home with him for an impressive 1,600 gns.

The success did not stop there for Matthew Burleigh, he sold his four consignments and achieved top price at the sale with Lot 12, Matt's Jazzy Girl. The shearling ewe is sired by Buckles Fizzy Pop, who has bred a son to 8,000 gns and four to 4,000 gns, making her a half-sister of last year’s In-lamb champion. She is out of Matt’s Genesis and scanned with twins to Matt’s Knaughty Boy. Matt's Jazzy Girl was purchased for 1,800 gns by David Morrison of Dalwyne, Ayrshire, Scotland.

Reserve champion spot went to Lot 2, Joshua Keys’ Bolies Jojo ET. The shearling ewe is a full-sister to this year’s Bamoral Show champion. Both are sired by Keys’ stock ram, Buckles Horris, a £4k purchase for the flock from Carlisle and are out of Matt’s Giro, Champion at Dungannon Show and Export Sale in August 2022. Bolies Jojo was among the top prices and sold to Michael and Kile Diamond, Pointhouse Flock for 800 gns. It has been a great year for the Bolies Flock with Joshua winning his first Balmoral Show Beltex Championship and being awarded Best Novice Flock of the Year at the Beltex Club Dinner.

Glenarm’s Eddie and Hugh O’Neill were also in the top prices, getting 600 gns for Lot 6, Lagyveagh June and 580 gns for Lot 8, Lagyveagh Jane. Both ewes scanned in-lamb with twins to Glenpark Jaegerbomb. Andrew McCutcheon also made 580 gns for Lot 19, Bodoney Jelly Bean, scanned with one to Glenpark Jumpstart.

Club chairman, Eddie O’Neill, was impressed by the sale, commenting: “Our club in-lamb sale is always a great day out in the run up to Christmas. There was brisk trade on the day and a great 87% sell through rate. I would like to thank all the buyers who support our sales throughout the year and our Club members who continue to progress and promote the Beltex breed.”

Diarmuid Ó’Curraoin, of Stoneyroad Flock, Kilbride, Co. Meath, was tasked with judging the Beltex In-lamb Show.

Impressed by the quality at Dungannon, Ó’Curraoin commented: “There was a great show of sheep to choose from. My champion stood out as she is a powerful ewe with a flashy head and is an overall correct sheep, exactly what I look for in my own flock. I had a brilliant time judging and would like to thank the Club for asking me”.

The next Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders’ Club event is the AGM, all current and prospective Beltex breeders are welcome. More details will be released on the club’s Facebook page.

Show results

The judge was Diarmuid Ó’Curraoin, Stoneyroad Flock, Kilbride, Co. Meath.

Supreme Champion: Matt’s Jewels ET, Lot 9, Shearling Ewe from Matthew Burleigh’s Matts Flock, Kinawley

Reserve Champion: Bolies Jojo ET, Lot 2, Shearling Ewe from Joshua Keys’ Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown

Class 1 - Shearling Ewes:

First: Matt’s Jewels, Lot 9, Matthew Burleigh, Matts Flock, Kinawley

Second: Bolies Jojo, Lot 2, Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown

Third: Matt's Jazzy Girl, Lot 12 SUB, Matthew Burleigh, Matts Flock, Kinawley

Fourth: Bodoney Jelly Bean, Lot 19, Andrew McCutcheon, Bodoney Flock, Trillick

Fifth: Bolies Jolene, Lot 3, Joshua Keys, Bolies Flock, Fivemiletown

Sixth: Lagyveagh June, Lot 6, Eddie and Hugh O’Neill, Lagyveagh Flock, Glenarm

1 . Beltex Show and Export Sale Supreme Champion at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club In-Lamb Dungannon Show and Sale was a Shearling Ewe, Matt's Jewels, from Matthew Burleigh's, Matt's Flock. Pictured with the Supreme Champion is Matthew Burleigh and judge, Diarmuid Ó'Curraoin. (Pic: Mullagh Photography)

2 . Beltex Show and Export Sale Reserve Champion at the Irish Beltex Sheep Breeders Club In-Lamb Dungannon Show and Sale was a shearling ewe, Bolies Jojo. Pictured with the Reserve Champion is Joshua Keys and judge Diarmuid Ó'Curraoin. (Pic: Mullagh Photography)

3 . Beltex Show and Export Sale Reserve Champion Bolies Jojo. (Pic: Mullagh Photography)