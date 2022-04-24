May Day show and sale of pedigree Limousins

Judging will get underway at 10am with the auction at 12.30pm.

76 pedigree Limousin bulls catalogued range in age from April 2020 to February 2021 and are consigned from high health status herds participating in the AFBI and SAC schemes. All bulls have been myostatin and DNA sire verified prior to the sale and will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the event and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and BLCS rules.

32 females are catalogued with entries received from a strong cohort of vendors from some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland. Females will also be veterinary inspected on the morning of the event.

Bulls and females forward for sale are sons and daughters of top AI sires and prolific stock bulls. While Limousin bulls are known for their fleshing qualities, lighter bone, fertility, and for the extra conformation they pass to all progeny, whatever the dam, females are renowned for ease of calving and ease of management, vital factors in today’s farming economy.

The May Day sale will also be a good opportunity for commercial producers, clearly seeing the advantages of feed efficiency and market ready genetics, allowing them to confidently invest in the breed that is achieving the desired returns in the store and finished ring.

Judging the pre-sale show is Blair Duffton, Huntly, Aberdeenshire a regular face at BLCS shows and sales across Scotland and in Carlisle. Blair recently took the top honours in the carcase cattle contest at this year’s Royal Northern Spring Show at Thainstone Mart, Scotland.

Providing sponsorship for the Male Champion and Female Champion at the pre-sale show are Countryside Services (Caisley Tags), Moy Road, Dungannon. Established in 1998 Countryside Services provide a leading range of information, commercial and professional services to the farming and rural community in Northern Ireland.

With exceptional retention and readability rates, Countryside Services livestock identification range is market leading in terms of service, knowledge and experience and serve customers throughout Northern Ireland and further afield.

The LimSale App provides details of all entries. Catalogues are available from Ballymena Livestock Market (028 2563 3470) or can be viewed online via the BLCS website www.limousin.co.uk and Facebook.