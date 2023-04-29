May Day show and sale of pedigree Limousins at Ballymena Livestock Market

The pre-sale judging will get underway at 10am, in the very capable hands of Blair Duffton, Huntly, Aberdeenshire - a regular face at sales across Scotland and in Carlisle. The auction will then commence at 12.30pm.

Sixty pedigree Limousin bulls are catalogued in the age range May 2021 to February 2022.

Consigned from Limousin herds with high health status and participating in the AFBI and SAC schemes they include Archies, Ashhollow, Ashmara, Ashview, Ballyrickard, Ballyrobin, Bernish, Carrowmannon, Claragh, Craigatoke, Cranmoney, Derrylough, Edenross, Eniver, Gleneagle, Kilclass, Killydunn, Lealies, Lynderg, Mossbrook, Mullawinny, Newhillfarm, Owenbeg, Pointhouse, Rahoney, Rathkeeland, Seanita, Silverwood, Slieve and Trueman.

Larkhill Rembrandt secured the lead price of 10,000gns at the Limousin May Day sale last year.

All bulls are myostatin and DNA sire verified prior to the sale, and will be veterinary inspected on the morning of the event and sold under the auspices of the National Beef Association and BLCS rules.

Twenty-two females are catalogued with entries received from a strong cohort of vendors from some of the most successful pedigree herds in Northern Ireland.

These include Aghadolgan, Birchwood, Fortfield, Mourne and Spage in addition to some of the herds mentioned above, from which bulls are forward. Females will also be veterinary inspected on the morning of the event.

Bulls and females forward for sale are sons and daughters of top AI sires and prolific stock bulls.