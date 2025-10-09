Mayor welcomes launch of new Heritage Maps and improved access to Newtownstewart Castle

Emma Smyth, Mayor Ruairi McHugh, John Gallagher, and Ethna Corless, at Newtownstewart Castle.

DERRY City and Strabane District Council Mayor Ruairí McHugh has welcomed two significant developments that will enhance tourism and heritage appreciation in the district’s historic towns of Newtownstewart and Sion Mills.

New heritage maps have been launched to showcase the unique history, architecture, and cultural stories of both locations, providing residents and visitors alike with a valuable guide to exploring their rich heritage.

In addition, a new key-holding agreement has been agreed between the site owner, DfC Historic Environment Division, and two local community organisations which will improve public access to the iconic Newtownstewart Castle. This key-holding arrangement facilitated by local organisations, Two Castles and Newtownstewart 2000 Centre, will enable greater access to allow people to explore this important historic monument more freely, unlocking opportunities for greater community engagement and heritage tourism.

Speaking at the launch, Mr McHugh said: “Our historic towns are the heart of this district’s story, and it is vital that we continue to celebrate, protect and promote them. “The launch of these Heritage Maps for Newtownstewart and Sion Mills will give locals and visitors a real insight into the remarkable history on their doorsteps. “I am also particularly pleased that a new key-holding agreement has been secured for Newtownstewart Castle enabling local community organisations to assist in promoting greater access and appreciation of this key historic monument.

“These initiatives are not just about preserving our heritage, but also about driving tourism and supporting local communities.

“By making our history more accessible, we are creating opportunities for visitors to stay longer, explore further, and contribute to the local economy. “They come on the back of the publication of the Newtownstewart Town Centre Regeneration Framework published by council earlier this year. “I want to thank everyone involved in bringing these projects forward, particularly the local groups and volunteers whose passion for heritage continues to inspire.”

A spokesperson from the Department for Communities, Historic Environment Division, added: “We are pleased to partner with the council and with local community groups who want to play a role in sharing the richness of heritage assets within their area. “In establishing the keyholding arrangement for Newtownstewart Castle, it allows local stakeholders to offer increased visitor access to this important state care monument site.”

The Heritage Maps will be available online at www.derrystrabane.com/heritageprojects and in local businesses/venues. Public access times for Newtownstewart Castle are 10am-7pm (April-September), 10am-4pm (October-March).