Mayor’s ‘One Big Weekend, One Big Cause’ set to rock Derry

The Mayor with Bud Club’s Gavin Melly and Gary and Stephen McCaul with young people from the Mayoral Charity Bud Club.

AN incredible weekend of sensational music, supercars, and entertainment will have Derry rocking as Mayor Lilian Seenoi Barr marks the end of her year in office with a massive fundraising extravaganza in aid of the Bud Club, a life-changing organisation for young people with additional needs.

The ‘One Big Weekend, One Big Cause – Revved Up and Ready to Rock for Bud Club’ extravaganza will take place on the Bank Holiday weekend of May 24-25 and features three incredible events designed to appeal to all ages and interests.

Car enthusiasts across the city and district are in for a treat as the Mayor's popular Supercar Saturday roars into Guildhall Square and Harbour Square on Saturday, May 24, from noon-5pm. Local car enthusiasts Gary and Stephen McCaul will showcase approximately 35 luxury vehicles, including Lamborghini, Ferrari, Porsche, McLaren and Maserati for public viewing.

Popular local entertainer Micky Doherty will lead this family-friendly event which offers children and big kids the chance to get up close with one of Ireland's finest collections of supercars.

Adding to the festive atmosphere, DJ Lui and DJ Richie Rich will keep the music flowing throughout the day. A mobile gaming truck will provide additional entertainment for younger attendees, while local food vendors will be on site serving delicious refreshments.

As the sun sets that evening the iconic Guildhall will host a star-studded night of music and comedy featuring outstanding performers from various genres.

The night will begin with local favourite Ritchie Remo, the talented musician has a wide repertoire of tunes and is guaranteed to have the crowd on their feet. Next up funnyman Black Paddy will bring his own unique blend of comedy to the event – expect a high-octane performance and laughs aplenty.

Bringing this incredible evening to an end will be The Mindbenders with The Ultimate Yacht Rock Show. Featuring some of the greatest artists to come out of the 70s and 80s, it’s time to immerse yourself in tunes from The Doobie Brothers, Steely Dan, Boz Scaggs, Hall and Oates, Toto, Christopher Cross and many more.

When the curtain comes down on this epic Saturday you will certainly leave the Guildhall with a smile on your face and a tune in your heart.

The weekend concludes with the ultimate club night at St Columb’s Hall featuring the best in Afrobeat, house, and dance music. Afrobeat, with its roots in West Africa, blends traditional rhythms with jazz, funk, R&B and electronic beats, creating infectious grooves and high-energy vibes. This celebration of culture, rhythm, and unity will bring together music lovers from all backgrounds for a night of non-stop dancing.

“I am absolutely thrilled to invite everyone to join us for what promises to be an unforgettable weekend,” said Ms Seenoi Barr.

“These events represent everything I've tried to champion during my time in office – bringing our community together through shared experiences while supporting those who need it most.

“Bud Club does extraordinary work supporting young people with additional needs, and I can’t think of a better way to cap off my term than by raising funds for this incredible organisation.

“My thanks are extended to the Garvan O’Doherty Group for sponsorship of the Afrobeats evening. Your support allows even more funds to go towards supporting Bud Club and is very much appreciated.

“From luxury cars to live music and dancing, there’s something for everyone to enjoy. So make sure you have ‘One Big Weekend, One Big Cause – Revved Up and Ready to Rock for Bud Club’ in your calendar, bring your family and friends, and let’s make this a weekend to remember while supporting a cause that makes a real difference in young people’s lives!”

All proceeds from the weekend’s events will directly benefit the Bud Club charity.

For more information and to purchase tickets to the Guildhall concert and Afrobeats night go to www.derrystrabane.com/OneWeekend

You can also keep up to date with everything that is happening on What’s On Derry Strabane and Council’s social channels.