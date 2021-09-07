MBE for Peter Hannan of Hannan Meats

Peter Hannan

Mr Hannan, commenting on the prestigious award, said: “It is a tremendous honour for me to announce that I have been awarded an MBE from the Queen for my contribution to Economic Development in Northern Ireland.

“Whilst this is a humbling personal recognition of my role in Hannan Meats and contributions to the wider food industry, I see it as a recognition of the very many people who have supported and encouraged me over the years.

“In addition to my family, I have received incredible support from very many people including the management and staff at Hannan Meats, our customers in both retail and foodservice throughout the UK and Ireland, industry bodies here and other local food companies.

“It really has been a team effort. Surround yourself with good people, and they’ll make you look great.

“Thank you sincerely to those who endure and surround me.

“I look forward to continuing to build on these friendships in the years ahead and playing a part in the continuing success of our wonderful and highly innovative food and drink industry.

“It’s an industry that’s well positioned in terms of enterprising and innovative people with superb products,” adds Mr Hannan.

Hannan Meats Ltd was founded in Moira, Co Armagh in 1989 by Mr Hannan on the back of a successful career in managing meats processing plants in the UK, Ireland and US. It started as a catering butchery business for hotels and restaurants here.

Hannan Meats, which employs around 30 people, has since become a major supplier of premium quality beef, pork and lamb to restaurants and hotels throughout the UK and Ireland and further afield.

The company pioneered the use of Himalayan salt-aging meat to enhance flavours and textures.

It currently operates the world’s biggest Himalayan salt chambers and has won a series of international awards for the quality and taste of its beef, bacon and lamb.

In addition, the company pioneered the development of a novel sugar-pit process for enhancing the flavour of pork, ham and bacon.

This pioneering work has led to unrivalled success in the UK Great Taste Awards organised by the influential Guild of Fine Food.

Hannan Meats has won the Supreme Championship twice and more Great Taste Awards than any other producer in the UK. The progressive company works closely with local farms especially Glenarm in Co Antrim on the development of the shorthorn herd.

Hannan Meats also operates the hugely successful Meat Merchant wholesale outlet in Moira, Co. Armagh, which opened to shoppers in 2011.

In addition, the company through subsidiaries En Place Foods in Cookstown and Craic Foods in Craigavon has developed a range of sauces, relishes and vinegars to accompany its meats.